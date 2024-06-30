LECLAIR’S AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Strickland vs. Ospreay, Moxley vs. Naito, Storm vs. Shirakawa, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S AEW FORBIDDEN DOOR 2024 REPORT

JUNE 30, 2024

ELMONT, NY AT UBS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TRILLER, B/R LIVE, YOUTUBE, & PPV

Announcers: Excalibur & Taz & Nigel McGuinness

-Fireworks exploded from the entrance stage. The camera shot faded into a sweeping crane view of the UBS Arena. Excalibur welcomed the audience to the show. He was joined by Taz and Nigel McGuinness for the first part of the broadcast.

-Hechicero headed to the ring for the evening’s opening contest. MJF followed to a strong reaction. His entrance robe said “Long Island’s Own” on the back. MJF leapt into the crowd and let the floor crowd surf him. Once placed safely back in the aisle, he jogged to the ring.

(1) HECHICERO vs. MJF

A large “MJF” chant broke out as soon as the bell rang. Hechicero jogged in place and offered a lock up. The crowd began chanting “he’s our scumbag” as Max skirted the attempt. Friedman eventually obliged with a handshake, but he gave Hechicero a kick in the gut for his ignorance. Max dropped Hechicero and did the Ric Flair strut. He poked his opponent in the eye and the crowd popped big. Taz said he’s “playing all the gimmicks.” Excalibur noted that he hit every legend’s gimmick in a matter of seconds.

The action spilled quickly to the outside. MJF ran Hechicero from corner to corner, ramming him into the guardrails. He quickly broke the referee’s count, then charged at a seated Hechicero, catching him with a running knee. Hechicero tumbled over the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. Excalibur said Max doesn’t look like he’s skipped a beat, despite the long layoff. Friedman rolled Hechicero back in the ring at a count of six. He played the crowd a moment too long, allowing Hechicero to crank his arm over the middle rope and take control as the match crossed 3:30.

Hechicero settled into an arm hold. Max fought to his feet and sent Hechicero over the ropes to the apron. Max looked for Heatseeker, but Hechicero blocked it and leapt onto Max with a press and cover for a quick two count. Hechicero caught Max in a hammerlock and gave him a slam onto the knee He covered MJF for another two count. Hechicero lifted the former champion to his feet. Max pulled him in for a Piledriver, but Hechicero blocked it. He sent Max reeling to the corner, then did a little strut himself. The crowd booed, so he gave them double middle fingers. He pulled MJF in for a Piledriver of his own. Max flipped him up and over.

Both men rose slowly as the match hit 6:00. Excalibur and Taz discussed MJF’s cardio after so much time away. After a series of counters, the “wolf of wrestling” managed to catch Hechicero with a Piledriver. Both men were down again, MJF favoring his left arm. He set Hechicero up for a Suplex, but it was blocked. The Scientist leapt off the middle rope and caught Max with a dropkick. He immediately went for an arm bar. Max rolled through into his own, the Salt of the Earth. Hechicero rolled through into a cover for two. He transitioned into an arm stretch using both legs. MJF reached desperately for the ropes and finally got the edge of his foot on the bottom one.

Taz wondered if Max’s Labrum might be torn. Hechicero set Friedman up for a running knee in the corner, but MJF moved. He slammed Hechicero’s head against the turnbuckle repeatedly, then mounted him for ten punches and a forehead bite. Max climbed to the middle rope and hit a Panama Sunrise on Hechicero. He pounded his chest and gave Hechicero a Sheer Drop Brainbuster for a cover and three count.

WINNER: MJF in 9:48

(LeClair’s Analysis: Smart opener, getting MJF out in front of his hometown crowd for a guaranteed hot reaction. The match worked for its spot on the card, and served its purpose of getting Max a definitive win on Pay-Per-View before transitioning to something a bit more pertinent. No issues here, but nothing memorable, either.)

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for The Elite vs. The Acclaimed.

The Young Bucks were out first, to a chorus of boos. They dropped the coin to beckon Kazuchika Okada. He received a big pop. A strong “Okada” chant broke out as the Elite headed to the ring. Hiroshi Tanahashi was out next, introduced as “Scissor Ace.” The Acclaimed followed to minimal reaction at first, but the crowd came around during Caster’s rap.

(2) THE ELITE (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson & Kazuchika Okada) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & HIROSHI TANAHASHI

Max Caster opened the match with Kazuchika Okada. Excalibur noted that The Acclaimed will challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team titles sometime in the near future. Okada stepped in front of Caster and knocked Bowens off the apron to kick things off. In response, Caster tagged in Hiroshi Tanahashi, garnering a big pop from the crowd. He and Okada came face to face, then circled one another. Okada immediately tagged out and dropped to the floor, stone-faced. The crowd booed loudly.

Tanahashi grabbed a side headlock on Nicholas Jackson, now the legal man. Tanahashi let go, hit the ropes and caught Nicholas with a cross body. He played the air guitar on his way up. Tanahashi tagged in Anthony Bowens. Bowens leapt over Nicholas and went for a Famous-er. Nicholas blocked it. Bowens rolled him up for a quick two count, then followed up with a deep arm drag. McGuinness wondered why Billy Gunn wasn’t at ringside. Taz said he was happy about it. The Acclaimed traded tags and slammed Nicholas. Matthew Jackson tried to involve himself, but Bowens and Caster slammed him, too. Okada tried to step in, but Tanahashi got in the way. Okada immediately left the ring again.

The “Scissor Ace” helped take down the Bucks, then played air guitar with the Acclaimed. Okada tagged himself in shortly after, whipping Caster to the corner and hitting a triple knee with the Young Bucks. He followed up with a Backbreaker. Matthew found Caster’s orange headphones and put them on, acting like he could no longer hear the crowd. Okada danced to music only audible to him, comically. Nicholas applied a Camel Clutch to Caster while Matthew ran the ropes angrily. He stopped and kissed his brother on the cheek, then mimed smashing a guitar.

Matthew worked Caster in the corner as Nicholas continued to jaw with fans at ringside. A “CM Punk” chant broke out. It was quickly drowned out by boos. The Bucks and Okada continued to work over Caster in the heel corner as the match approached 7:00. Nicholas placed Caster on the top turnbuckle, but Caster bit his forehead to escape the grasp. He shoved Nicholas away. Caster tried to reach his corner for a tag, finally reaching Bowens. Anthony dropped both Bucks, then caught Nicholas with the Famous-er. He dropped Okada with a big right hand. Matthew shot Bowens toward the corner and charged. Anthony moved, then sent Nicholas careening into his brother.

Bowens dropped Matthew and covered him, but Nicholas quickly made the save. Both Bowens and Matthew crawled to their respective corners, tagging in Tanahashi and Okada. Hiroshi gave Kazuchika a scoop slam, then a flipping Senton for a cover and two count at 9:30. Tanahashi hit the ropes. Okada tried to give him the boot, but Tanahashi caught it and delivered a Dragon Screw. He turned Okada over into a crab. The Bucks quickly broke it up. After a flurry of offense from both teems, Okada caught Bowens and went for the Rainmaker. Bowens blocked it and gave him a DDT. Tanahashi leapt to the top rope, looking for a splash on Okada. Kazuchika got his knees up.

The EVPs slid back in the ring and pumped up their sneakers. They kicked Tanahashi in the back of the head, then leapt over the top rope onto The Acclaimed. Okada gave Tanahashi a scoop slam, then climbed the southwest turnbuckle. He gave Tanahashi a leaping elbow drop off the top. Okada slumped against the ropes, taunting the crowd. He pulled a middle finger out of his tights, then set up for the Rainmaker. Tanahashi pulled him into a small package for a near fall. The Bucks returned. Tanahashi dropped them both with Dragon Screws. Okada picked him out of the air with a Dropkick, then a Rainmaker for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: The Elite in 13:01

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fine match that lacked crowd heat for much of the contest. Long Island seemed more interested in arguing about CM Punk than actually watching the meat of the match, but interest picked up by the time Okada and Tanahashi finally got in the ring together. This was fine, but it just didn’t feel particularly important or necessary for Pay-Per-View. The Acclaimed have been a cold act, and they’re already in line for a title shot. While it’s fun for the live crowd to see Tanahashi, his last minute announcement felt under-served and the whole thing just seemed like a TV exhibition.)

-Excalibur tossed to a quick video package for the Owen Hart tournament match.

-Shingo Takagi entered first to a modest reaction. Excalibur called him one of the most popular athletes in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and said he’s only three wins away from competing for the AEW World Championship at Wembley Stadium. Bryan Danielson entered to a decent “yes” chant.

(3) SHINGO TAKAGI vs. BRYAN DANIELSON – Owen Hart Cup First Round match

Excalibur said Bryan Danielson hasn’t been the same since getting hit with Will Ospreay’s Tiger Driver and Hidden Blade. Taz and Nigel agreed. Danielson backed into the northeast corner and challenged Shingo Takagi to a test of strength. Takagi obliged and Danielson quickly wrestled him to the mat. He quickly transitioned to the legs, tying them up and wrenching on them repeatedly by throwing his own weight toward the mat. Takagi reached the bottom rope, necessitating a break from Aubrey Edwards.

The two veterans engaged in another test of the strength. This time, Shingo worked Danielson to his knees. Bryan tried to will himself to life using the crowd. He broke free, swept the leg of Takagi and turned him over into the Romero Special. Takagi broke free relatively quickly and the two continued to mat wrestle. Danielson grabbed a side headlock. Shingo backed him into the ropes, then gave Bryan a stiff shoulder tackle. “That’s not gonna help his neck!” Nigel excitedly exclaimed.

Takagi slammed Danielson into the middle turnbuckle. He let him regain composure, and then the two traded some stiff forearms. Shingo ate Bryan’s offense and gave him some stiff chops. He whipped him across the ring, but Bryan climbed the turnbuckles and flipped over Takagi. He dropped Shingo with a dropkick. Takagi rolled to the outside as Excalibur announced the winner of this match would face Pac in the next round this coming Wednesday. Danielson dove through the middle rope, but Takagi stepped backward and blocked it. He immediately hoisted Danielson and gave him a draping DDT off the apron.

Danielson immediately began selling his neck. Doc Sampson came to check on Bryan. Aubrey Edwards advised him to return to the ring. Danielson answered her count at eight. Takagi immediately gave him a Suplex and covered him for a two count. Nigel said that Bryan may be experiencing some nerve damage. Takagi showboated to the crowd as the match crossed 7:00. Danielson writhed in the corner, clutching at his neck and shoulder. Taz said that McGuinness should fight Danielson “in catering.” Bryan tried to fight back with a couple of uppercuts. Takagi shrugged them off and elbowed Bryan in the back. He went for a sliding elbow on the mat, but Danielson moved. He followed up with a kick to the face, buying himself some time.

Both men were down, slow to stand. They began trading chops. Danielson’s chest began to redden. Takagi went for a German Suplex, but Bryan landed on his feet. He delivered one of his own with a dangerously low trajectory. Takagi came up reeling. Danielson kicked him into the corner. Shingo reversed him and hoisted him onto the southeast turnbuckles. He played to the crowd again to a chorus of boos. Bryan managed to slid underneath Shingo’s grasp. He gained leverage, climbing behind Takagi and delivering a number of elbows to the neck. Danielson delivered a high-angle back Suplex off the top rope as the match approached 11:00.

Shingo rose to his knees just in time for Danielson to pepper him with the “yes” kicks. Takagi blocked one with a hard chop. He tried for another, but Bryan kicked his hand away. Danielson leapt at the arm of Takagi and rolled him into an arm bar. He transitioned into a triangle choke. Shingo dead-lifted him into a Powerslam. Danielson used the northeast turnbuckles to steady himself. Shingo caught him with a running back elbow. He set Bryan up on the top turnbuckle and gave him a Superplex. Bryan immediately clutched his shoulder, trying to shake feeling into his arm and hand. Shingo followed up with a sliding clothesline and a cover for a two count.

“No!” the crowd yelled as Takagi posed, setting up for Made in Japan. Danielson blocked it. He charged, looking for the Busaiku Knee. He missed wildly, crashing into the corner. Shingo caught him with a big lariat, then immediately followed up with Made in Japan for a cover and near fall. Takagi set up for it again, but Bryan blocked it. Shingo gave him a knee to the head, then began mocking the “yes” chants again. Shingo delivered the elbows to the chest and neck. Nigel pleaded for Aubrey to call it. Danielson exploded to life, pulling Shingo to the mat and transitioning into position for the Labell Lock. Takagi blocked it and gave Bryan a headbutt as the match passed 17:15.

After another counter for Danielson, Takagi walked into a high kick to the head. Danielson dumped Shingo on his head with a release back Suplex. He retreated to the corner, willing the crowd to life with a massive “yes” chant. Danielson drilled Shingo with the Busaiku Knee for a leg hook and near fall at 18:20. “Was that everything Bryan Danielson had left?” Excalibur wondered. Bryan looked exhausted. The crowd began chanting “fight forever.” Bryan said it’s time to kick his head in. He gave him his signature stomps, then applied the Triangle. Takagi tried to power out, but Danielson stayed locked in. Takagi lifted him a second time. Danielson gave him multiple headbutts. The two fell to the mat together. Bryan landed on top of Takagi, allowing him to apply an arm bar. Danielson pulled back with force. Shingo was completely trapped. Aubrey called for the bell.

WINNER: Bryan Danielson in 19:58

The announcers discussed whether Takagi verbally tapped, or if Aubrey used discretion, realizing he was trapped. Doc Sampson checked on both men. Danielson pointed to Takagi, giving him respect. Shingo, clutching his arm, nodded in reciprocation, but the two didn’t share a handshake.

-Excalibur tossed to a package for the AEW Women’s Championship as Danielson continued to celebrate.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Easily the best match of the night so far. This felt like a more traditional AEW Pay-Per-View encounter, even though it was just a first round tournament match. Takagi played a great foil for Bryan and managed to get a solid amount of heat from a crowd, which is always an uphill battle in AEW. Danielson seems likea strong potential choice to win the tournament, or, at the very least, come up just short in a way to play up big sympathy en route to another program for him in London.)

-Mina Shirakawa was out first. Mariah May was already waiting in the ring, holding flowers for both champion and challenger. Excalibur noted that May advanced in the Owen Hart tournament during Zero Hour. Toni Storm entered to “America the Beautiful”, dressed as the Statue of Liberty with Luther saluting her. The lights cut out and her regular entrance music played. Mariah May approached each corner, handing both Mina and Toni flowers. She looked to both, struggling mightily to decide who’s corner she’d reside in for the match.

(4) TONI STORM (c, w/ Luther) vs. MINA SHIRAKAWA – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Mina Shirakawa danced a little as she circled the AEW Women’s World Champion. Toni Storm engaged her in a quick lock up, then the two circled again. Mini slid under the arms of Toni and shimmied. Storm gave her a hip attack to the side of the head. She dropped Shirakawa with a shoulder tackle and covered her. Mina bridged out of the cover and shimmied again. Toni dropped her again.

A dueling chant broke out for both women. Mini dropped Storm and stepped on the back of her knees. Mina lifted Storm onto her shoulders, then dropped her on her knees. Storm screamed in agony as Mina dragged her toward the corner. Shirakawa left the ring, wrapping Toni’s now injured leg around the ring post. She applied a Figure Four around the post. Mariah May watched with great concern. Shirakawa dropped Storm’s knee across the ring steps, then slid her back in the ring as the match crossed 3:00. Mina drove Storm into the corner, then bent her leg around the middle rope, applying great torque. She charged at Storm, but the champion managed to step away. She gave Mina a bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count.

The challenger rolled to the outside in retreat. Storm gave her a hip attack through the middle rope. She gave May a quick look, then went for another hip attack against the steps. Shirakawa moved. Storm crashed awkwardly into the steps. Luther helped her to her feet and walked her into position for Mina to dive off the turnbuckle onto both of them. The challenger slid Toni back in the ring and gave her a missile dropkick to the back of the knee. Mina leapt to the middle rope, but Storm rushed her and delivered a Low Down for a cover and two count just before 5:30. Mini crawled to the adjacent corner. Storm looked for another hip attack. Shirakawa exploded out of the corner with a dropkick to the injured leg.

Shirakawa applied a Figure Four in the center of the ring. Taz said we may be about to crown a new Women’s World Champion. A “Toni!” chant built steam as the two women slapped each other across the face repeatedly. Mina bridged, applying additional pressure. The small change in position, though, allowed Toni to reach the bottom rope and force a break. Both women wandered back to their feet and toward center, trading blows. Storm hit the ropes but got dropped by a rolling elbow from the challenger. Shirakawa headed to the top of the northeast turnbuckles. Toni followed. They traded punches atop the corner. Mina gained control and gave Storm a diving DDT off the top. She picked up Toni and gave her another one, hooking the leg for a near fall at 8:45.

“She’s feeling it!” Taz said. Shirakawa dragged Storm to her feet. The champion tossed Mina to the corner and caught her with a hip attack. Shirakawa stumbled out of the corner, but managed to roll up the champion for a near fall. Both women popped to their feet. Shirakawa caught Toni with another rolling elbow. She set Toni up for, and delivered a Glamour Driver for a leg hook and near fall at 10:40. Mina followed up with a roundhouse kick to the head. Toni sat down, clutching her skull. She caught Mina with a headbutt. Returning to her feet, she delivered another. Storm pulled in Shirakawa and gave her Storm Zero for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Toni Storm in 11:41 to retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

Mariah May reluctantly entered the ring. She congratulated Toni, then looked to her fallen friend. Mina stood slowly and offered her hand to Toni. Storm shook it. May looked so pleased. Storm and Shirakawa hugged. May was elated. She convinced them to to share a 3-way kiss. Storm pretended to be disgusted, but came up smirking. The three exited together.

-Excalibur tossed to a video for Orange Cassidy vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Zack Sabre Jr. entered first. Excalibur called it an “interesting” contest, noting that Cassidy can hold his own in technical matches, but Sabre Jr. is in a league of his own. Orange Cassidy entered to “Where Is My Mind?”

(5) ZACK SABRE JR. vs. ORANGE CASSIDY

Orange Cassidy slipped on his elbow pad as the bell rang. Zack Sabre Jr. paced the ring, confidently. The two locked up quickly and traded short-lived advantages. After going arm drag for arm drag, Orange slid to the outside and took a leisurely stroll around the ring as Sabre Jr. looked on patiently. Zack held the middle rope for Cassidy to return, so Orange rolled underneath the bottom one. Sabre Jr. took control of Cassidy’s wrists, stretching his arms from behind. Zack applied the Japanese Stranglehold, working Cassidy to the mat and putting weight on his back.

Sabre Jr. stepped on the back of Cassidy’s knee to prevent him from standing. Orange flipped over him instead, but Sabre Jr. kept the hold applied tight. Orange swiveled his hips, lowering the hold and removing the grasp like he was stepping out of a dress. He rolled through, applying the same hold on Zack. Sabre Jr. wrestled free quickly, but applauded Orange. He mocked the pocket gimmick. Orange pulled his arms and got him all tied up on the mat. Sabre Jr. wrestled free quickly and shot Orange off the ropes. The two traded hip toss attempts, getting closer to the ropes. Sabre Jr. leapt to the outside. Cassidy pulled him back in and into a grounded side headlock.

Off the ropes, Cassidy caught Sabre Jr. in a wheelbarrow roll up. Sabre Jr. used his momentum to reverse the cover. Cassidy broke free at one and rolled to the outside as the match hit 6:00. Orange rolled back inside at three. Sabre Jr. gave him a hard elbow to the jaw. Cassidy slumped to the mat. Sabre Jr. applied a full crab, then transitioned to a cloverleaf laid out across Cassidy’s back. He used his legs to wrench the neck, too. Orange managed to reach the ropes. Zack bullied Cassidy with a number of elbows. He mocked Orange with weak kicks. The crowd played along. Excalibur said many have tried it before. Sabre Jr. kicked Cassidy hard in the chest. Orange invited more.

Cassidy caught Sabre Jr’s leg, so Zack slapped him in the face instead. Orange shrugged it off and gave Zack a Dragon Screw. Sabre Jr. rolled to the outside, favoring the knee. Excalibur noted the damage Kyle O’Reilly did to the knee on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Cassidy smelled blood in the water. He rolled to the outside and gave Zack another Dragon Screw, sliding his foe back in the ring. Cassidy ascended the northeast turnbuckles and went for a cross body. Sabre Jr. rolled through it, holding onto Orange. Cassidy reached down and picked Zack’s ankle, allowing him to deliver another Dragon Screw.

Off the ropes, Cassidy went for a Head-scissor. Sabre Jr. popped him into the air. Cassidy went for Stundog Millionaire, but Sabre Jr. blocked it. Cassidy hit a Michinoku Driver for a cover and two count. Orange wasn’t done. He climbed to the top rope and gave Sabre Jr. a leaping, spinning DDT, spiking Sabre Jr. on the crown of his head. Cassidy scored a near fall just after 11:00. Cassidy called for the Orange Punch. Sabre Jr. blocked it, pulled Orange to the mat and stomped violently on his hand. Zack began bending the wrist and fingers, garnering an audible snap. He hoisted Cassidy. Orange countered briefly, looking for Beach Break, but Sabre Jr. out-powered him and forced him back to the mat in another hold. Cassidy quickly reached the ropes.

In an explosive flurry, Cassidy sprang to life with rapid kicks to the injured knee of Sabre Jr. Zack couldn’t cover up. Cassidy turned him into a Sharpshooter, but he couldn’t keep a tight grip because of the injuries to his fingers. Sabre Jr. broke free. Cassidy hit him with Beach Break and covered for a two count. Cassidy shook out his injured hand. Sabre Jr. shook out the cobwebs. Cassidy ripped off his elbow pad, calling for the Orange Punch. This time, he hit it. Sabre Jr. didn’t go down. He bounced back with a P.K. The two began trading rapid roll-ups, first for no count, then for two. Cassidy got his hands in his pockets and into a roll up for two.

After another stalemate of two counts, Sabre Jr. looked for a running elbow. Cassidy pulled him into a Mouse Trap, but Sabre Jr. didn’t get hooked. He grabbed hold of Cassidy’s arms, then hooked his legs, tying him up like a pretzel. Cassidy verbally tapped.

WINNER: Zack Sabre Jr. in 16:23

-Excalibur tossed to a video package for the Learning Tree trios match.

Samoa Joe was out first to a strong reaction, followed by Katsuyori Shibata. Hook completed the trio, leading them to the ring. Jeff Cobb entered next, quickly joined by The Learning Tree and his disciples.

(6) SAMOA JOE & HOOK & KATSUYORI SHIBATA vs. CHRIS JERICHO & BIG BILL & JEFF COBB (w/ Bryan Keith)

“Please retire!” the crowd chanted. Chris Jericho grabbed a microphone. He called himself a hometown hero and thanked the crowd, then began clapping wildly. Big Bill joined in. The crowd stewed. Katsuyori Shibata began the match with Big Bill. He gave him some hard uppercuts, then hit the ropes. Big Bill cut him off with a hard right hand, then an uppercut to drop him. Excalibur announced the company’s return to Long Island for Grand Slam in September. Big Bill walked Shibata to the heel corner and tagged in Jericho, leading to a chorus of boos.

Taz and McGuinness argued about the meaning of “FTW.” Taz grew increasingly ornery. Shibata and Jericho traded chops. Katsuyori gave Jericho a Snapmare, then chopped him in the back. Shibata tagged in Hook. Jericho leapt over both of them and went for a cross body. Hook and Shibata walked away, a la their partner, Samoa Joe. Joe got a good laugh from his post in the corner. Hook delivered a flurry of knees to Jericho. Chris stumbled into the ropes and to Jeff Cobb, tagging him in.

Jeff Cobb approached Hook, who allowed Samoa Joe to tag himself in. A “meat” chant broke out. They traded shoulder tackles, unmoved. Cobb shoved Joe. Joe clapped, hit the ropes, and finally dropped Cobb with a tackle. He gave him quick jabs to the chest and whipped him to the corner, delivering a back elbow and Enziguri. Taz noted the quickness of Samoa Joe. The former AEW Champion gave Cobb a knee, then hit the ropes. Cobb picked him out of the air and delivered a big side-slam. Cobb knocked both Hook and Shibata off the apron, then tagged in Big Bill.

Bill mounted Joe and gave him a number of big right hands as the match crossed 5:15. He tagged Cobb back in. Jeff swept the leg of Joe. Joe recovered quickly and tagged Hook. Hook went for a T-Bone Suplex on Bill, but Jericho helped block it. Chris draped Hook over the middle rope and distracted Aubrey Edwards, allowing Big Bill to get in some cheap shots from the apron. Jericho choked Hook against the middle rope with his knee. Big Bill tagged back in. He gave Hook a pair of leaping elbows on the mat. He tagged Jeff Cobb. Hook managed to get a desperation take down, finally reaching his corner and Katsuyori Shibata.

Shibata worked Cobb into the corner. Jericho charged at Shibata from the apron, but Katsuyori thwarted him. Shibata delivered a plethora of chops to the big man. He, Hook and Joe hit a trio of dropkicks in the corner. Joe gave Cobb a Senton. Shibata covered for a two count, then immediately transitioned into an arm bar. Big Bill broke it up immediately as the match approached 10:30. Cobb gave Shibata a Fallaway Slam, then went after Hook on the apron again. Joe blocked the attempt. Jericho tagged in and gave Shibata a slam. He went for the Lionsault, but Shibata got the knees up. Big Bill entered the ring and knocked Joe off the apron. He followed him to the outside and slammed him into the crowd barrier. Hook dove off the top rope onto Big Bill.

Bryan Keith leapt onto the apron, distracting Edwards. Jericho gave Shibata a low blow, then turned him over into the Walls of Jericho. Joe and Hook returned to their apron as Shibata fought out of the hold. Hook tagged in. He and Joe hit splashes on Jericho in the corner. Big Bill entered and gave Joe a Chokeslam. Hook gave Bill a Suplex. Cobb missed Hook wildly with a clothesline. Hook gave him a T-Bone Suplex. Jericho exploded out of the corner with a Codebreaker for a near fall. Chris lifted Hook onto his shoulders, but Hook slid free into a choke. Shibata choked Big Bill. Joe applied the clutch on Cobb on the outside.

Hook sized up Jericho and gave him a Judas Effect for a cover and three count.

WINNERS: Hook & Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shibata in 13:59

“That was awesome!’ Taz exclaimed, clapping. Excalibur immediately tossed to a video package for the TNT title ladder match.

-Mark Briscoe was out first, followed by Kinosuke Takeshita. Dante Martin, El Phantasmo, and Lio Rush entered to minimal reactions. Jack Perry was out last in a new goat mask. He received another “CM Punk” chant.

(7) MARK BRISCOE vs. KINOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. DANTE MARTIN vs. EL PHANTASMO vs. LIO RUSH vs. JACK PERRY – 6-Way TNT Championship Ladder match

Jack Perry got tossed haphazardly to the outside immediately. The rest of the field worked together to then take out Kinosuke Takeshita. They worked him to the corner and delivered multiple running kicks and elbows. Mark Briscoe was the one to toss him from the ring. The four remaining men grabbed ladders and then tossed him at each other. Briscoe paired off with Lio Rush as Dante Martin and El Phantasmo battled on the adjacent side of the ring. Rush tossed Briscoe into the barrier, then went to leap off a chair at him. Mark picked him out of the air with a clothesline, then pulled out a table.

Rush stopped Briscoe from setting up the table while Jack Perry brought a ladder in the ring and began to climb. Lio Rush pulled him down. Perry returned to the favor. The two traded punches. The crowd booed both men. Perry wedged the ladder between the ropes. He whipped Rush toward it, but Lio slid under. Rush tripped Perry into the edge of the ladder, then dropped him with a spinning Enziguri. Rush kicked Briscoe off the apron. Mark almost got crushed by a falling ladder on the outside. Rush set up a ladder and climbed quickly. El Phantasmo cut him off. McGuinness called him the “wild card” in the match. ELP gave Rush a twisting cutter onto a propped ladder. The ladder was completely mangled under Rush’s weight.

Dante Martin caught Phantasmo with a leaping knee strike. He leapt up the ladder. Takeshita began tipping it from the opposite side. Martin wisely leapt off, landing in a cross body on Phantasmo. Takeshita placed the ladder on its said and gave Martin a Brainbuster on the edge. Martin immediately grabbed at his neck in agony and rolled out of the ring. Mark Briscoe entered with a ladder over his head. He spun wildly, eventually tossing it haphazardly at a running Lio Rush. Briscoe tossed Takeshita to the outside, then gave him a dropkick as the match crossed 6:20. He laid Kinosuke on the half set table. He laid a ladder over Takeshita, then returned to the ring. Briscoe set up a chair as a step-stool. He used it to leap over the top rope and deliver a Senton onto Takeshita and the ladder, through the table.

Perry looked on in horror, but then saw his opportunity. He set up a ladder and began to climb. Rush cut him off, but was quickly dispatched. Perry propped another ladder between a rung and the top turnbuckle. Perry climbed. Phantasmo climbed the ladder bridge to meet him. They teetered atop the ladder, both getting hands on the title belt. Phantasmo grabbed Perry’s nipples and twisted them. He fell to the floor. Dante Martin took his place. Martin and ELP traded punches. Perry knocked the ladder over, dumping both of them. Martin immediately grabbed at his ankle, screaming. The announcers mentioned it’s the same leg he’d injured in a previous ladder match.

The Scapegoat retrieved a table from underneath the ring, jawing with fans at ringside as he set it up. Lio Rush used the ropes to steady himself. Perry pulled him to the apron, looking for a Powerbomb onto the table. Rush broke free, sliding into the ring. Meanwhile, Briscoe sandwiched Takeshita between the ladder and the ring post. Mark set up a ladder on the edge of the ring apron. He and Takeshita traded blows on the floor. Rush dove through the middle rope and frame of the ladder onto both men. Martin battled Perry near the table. He tossed Jack onto it. Briscoe climbed the ladder on the edge of the ring and dove onto Perry. He caught the edge, tipping Perry and the table over. It didn’t break.

Back in the ring, Dante set up a ladder and began a solo climb. Lio rushed to meet him. They locked eyes atop the ladder, both reaching simultaneously. Takeshita pulled Martin off the ladder and gave him a Powerbomb. Then, he turned to Lio Rush. Takeshita went for a Pop-Up Powerbomb. Lio grabbed onto the ladder, saving himself. Kinosuke was undeterred. He pulled Rush again, this time, giving him a Powerbomb onto another propped ladder, mangling that one, too.

Alone now, Takeshita climbed the ladder. The fans cheered loudly. Phantasmo leapt from the ropes onto the ladder to meet him. They both tumbled off the ladder. ELP kicked him to the apron. Phantasmo set Takeshita up for a double underhook onto the two tables waiting below. Kinosuke blocked it. He kneed ELP in the face, then gave him a Blue Thunder Bomb off the apron through two tables.

With the crowd worked into a frenzy, Takeshita re-entered the ring and began to climb as the match crossed 15:00. Briscoe caught him off with a chair to the back. Mark propped the mangled ladder and gave Takeshit a J-Driller onto it. Briscoe was alone in the ring. He began climbing slowly. Jack Perry returned, driving a ladder into Mark’s ribs repeatedly. Briscoe collapsed to the mat in a heap. Perry set up another ladder. He hit Briscoe with it half a dozen times, then stepped on him to climb the ladder. Perry retrieved the TNT title.

WINNER: Jack Perry in 16:51 to win the TNT Championship

“The EVPs tried to give Jack Perry the title, and I hate to say it, but he earned it tonight,” Excalibur surmised. He quickly tossed to a TBS title video package.

-Stephanie Vaquer was out first to minimal reaction. Excalibur mentioned that, despite her carrying several titles, only her NJPW Strong title would be on the line tonight. Mercedes Mone was out next to a strong ovation. She marched to the ring amidst fireworks.

(8) STEPHANIE VAQUER (c) vs. MERCEDES MONE (c) – TBS & NJPW Strong Women’s Championship match

Stephanie Vaquer gave Mercedes Mone a headbutt before the bell rang. She mounted Mercedes for a quick one count. Mone quickly wrestled to her feet and used the ropes to Monkey Flip over Vaquer and catch her with some quick strikes. The two traded quick roll ups for two counts. Each woman hit a hard forearm strike. Vaquer worked Mercedes into the southwest corner and delivered a back elbow. Mercedes leapt to the apron, kicked Vaquer and delivered an arm drag over the rope back into the ring.

Vaquer got hold of Mone’s arm and worked it over. She leapt to the middle rope, then the top, and hit a springboard arm drag to a round of applause. Mercedes took Stephanie into a side headlock. Vaquer slid to the outside to regroup Mone slid underneath the bottom rope, catching Stephanie’s head between her ankles. She gave her a Headscissor and then posed for the crowd. The TBS Champion tossed Vaquer back in the ring, then hit a Meteora off the middle rope for a cover and two count just before 3:30. Mone tossed her challenger to the outside, then followed her. She gave Stephanie a boot to the stomach and set up for a Tornado DDT. Vaquer blocked it. She slid back in the ring and twisted Mone’s arm, driving her boot into Mercedes’ face. Mone fell to the outside. Vaquer leapt to the top rope, delivering a springboard cross body to the outside.

Back in the ring, Vaquer applied a rear chin lock on Mone. Excalibur said Mercedes has been working diligently in her training to be able to counter Vaquer’s style. The NJPW Strong Champion worked Mone into the corner and drove her boot across her cheek. Vaquer dragged her out and stacked her up for a two count. Stephanie used the ropes to drive her weight into Mone’s knee. Stephanie looked for a headbutt, but Mone blocked it with a kick. She went for the Three Amigos, but Vaquer blocked the third one and transitioned into a body scissor. She tied up Mercedes in a leg log. Taz implored Mone to roll to her head to alleviate the pressure.

Mone leaned forward enough to break the grip. She grabbed at her hamstring. Vaquer launched her off the ropes, then stopped her cold with a knee to the gut. She locked Mone’s head between her legs and drove her face into the mat repeatedly. Vaquer covered for a two count as the match crossed 8:00. McGuinness said Vaquer is “man-handling the TNT Champion.” Taz said she’s not even breathing heavy. Mercedes and Vaquer tussled in the southwest corner. Stephanie kicked Mercedes away and leapt, but Mone picked her out of the air with a dropkick. Stephanie missed wildly with a left and a right. Mone toppled her into the corner, then hit double running knees. Mercedes hit a springboard Tornado DDT for a cover and two count at 9:45.

The CEO looked around, frustrated. Nigel said she might be looking for the Mone Maker. She set up for it, but Vaquer slid free. She rolled Mone up for two. Stephanie connected with a running leg drop for another two count. She went for a second, but Mone sat up. She hooked Stephanie’s arms and rolled to her feet. The two struggled for position, interlocked. Vaquer won the exchange, setting up for a double underhook Piledriver. Mercedes blocked it. They hit opposing ropes, taking each other out with stereo clotheslines.

Mone openly talked to Vaquer and the official. After a moment of respite, the two women kipped up at the same time. Mone stumbled, grabbing at her lower back. Vaquer tripped Mone into a Crossface. Mercedes rolled through it into a cover, necessitating a break. Mone spun through into a Crossface of her own. The crowd was booing Mone loudly now. Vaquer lifted Mone up off her and onto her shoulders. Mone crashed back on top of her, but let go of the hold.

Both women were down. A huge “f— the Celtics” chant broke out, maybe the loudest reaction of the night. Mone hit a Backstabber. The crowd booed. She laughed. Mone climbed to the top rope and dove. Vaquer got her boots up. Vaquer gave Mone a Dragon Screw over the middle rope. Mone fell awkwardly, tied up. Stephanie covered her for a two count just before 15:45. Vaquer went for a double underhook again. Mone countered it into a Crossface. The crowd pelted her with boos. Vaquer turned just enough to use the ropes to push herself into a bridging cover. Mone stood with her on her back, in position for the Mone Maker. Vaquer blocked it initially, but Mone persevered and connected. She went right back into the Crossface for an immediate submission.

WINNER: Mercedes Mone in 16:49 to retain the TBS Championship and win the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

Mercedes Mone celebrated with both titles as the crowd booed her. Suddenly, a familiar chord hit the speakers. It was Dr. Britt Baker. She marched onto the stage to a big reaction from the crowd. Britt motioned “D.M.D.”, never breaking eye contact with Mone. She turned and left, leaving the new double champion seething.

-Excalibur tossed to an ad for a new NJPW Pay-Per-View in January featuring AEW and ROH, followed by a video for the NJPW Championship match.