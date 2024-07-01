VIP AUDIO 6/30 – AEW Forbidden Door PPV Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin discuss Swerve vs. Ospreay match and finish and the rest of the card (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering AEW Forbidden Door PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They review the show starting with the stellar main event between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay with a finishing sequence that took away from it, plus a march through the rest of the show in chronological order.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO