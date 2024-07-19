WWE SMACKDOWN FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading The Bloodline drama, Summerslam rivalries, Piper Niven starting a cult, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

One quick piece of housekeeping before we get started:

NXT star Damon Kemp has quietly been released from the company. The brother of controversial wrestler Gable Steveson, Kemp (fka Bobby Steveson) was let go of NXT this week despite slowly making a name for himself as part of the No Quarter Catch Crew. We wish Damon Kemp all the best in his future endeavors.

In recent years, WWE officials have cemented Summerslam’s position as the second-biggest WWE event of the year behind WrestleMania. As such, the road to Summerslam has quietly become more drawn out over several months, especially compared to other B-PLEs that only receive a month or two of build. Many stories, especially in the world title picture, have been built since WrestleMania and look to reward long-term viewers with the climax of several months-long arcs.

Additionally, following the end of Roman Reigns’ long title reign and Brock Lesnar’s recent lack of appearances on WWE programming, many stalwarts of Summerslam aren’t set for major appearances. While some say the 2024 card lacks the star power of years past, others believe that the emphasis on up-and-coming stars could catapult them to the main event scene permanently.

In any case, WWE fans will witness a Summerslam unlike any other this year, and Smackdown this week continues to build the hype for several marquee matches. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s dive right in:

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Latest Developments:

Last week, The Bloodline succeeded in writing off Cody Rhodes’ ally Randy Orton after a merciless beatdown while Rhodes looked on helplessly. With Orton injured and Kevin Owens busy attending to his real-life mother’s illness (best wishes to Mama Owens), Rhodes is now left to stand against the Bloodline alone ahead of his match with Solo Sikoa at Summerslam.

Analysis:

The Bloodline’s years-long storyline in WWE has remained fresh thanks to Triple H’s ability to build towards a huge storyline moment. Where predictability can often kill the hype for a wrestling feud, The Bloodline’s characterizations have been so nuanced that a climactic moment causes a huge pop, even if the audience can smell it coming.

Rhodes v Sikoa at Summerslam isn’t a match many are looking forward to, at first value. While Sikoa’s in-ring prowess is commendable, I don’t believe he’s ready for a main event showcase quite yet. However, we’re all eagerly awaiting the next plot point in the Bloodline’s story: the return of Roman Reigns. With Sikoa’s hostile takeover of the Bloodline and Rhodes lacking an ally, all signs point to the former Tribal Chief returning (at the same PPV where he debuted his heel persona 4 years ago) and taking back the throne that is so rightfully his, presumably to a monster pop.

Your mileage may vary on a Summerslam main event existing solely to prelude Roman’s return, but you can’t deny the hype. Without even lifting a finger, Roman Reigns of all people somehow has more babyface fire than anyone else on the WWE roster, and Sikoa’s wonderfully smarmy heel persona provides the perfect foil for the vengeful Mad King Roman we’ve been waiting for ever since he lost the titles at Wrestlemania.

Unfortunately, this doesn’t change that the weekly programming has been slightly too predictable recently. With last week’s beatdown leaning heavily into melodrama, and the characterization of the new Bloodline members feeling overly one-dimensional, the company’s focus on Reigns’ return has led to the weekly feud between Rhodes and The Bloodline feeling stodgy and slightly boring. Rhodes remains eminently watchable onscreen, but there’s only so many times he can get beat up before the audience loses interest.

Grade: B+

Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax vs. Bayley

Latest Developments:

Ahead of her match with Queen Nia Jax at Summerslam, Bayley had some words for Jax and her new protégé Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton. Last week, Bayley tried pitting the two against each other, wondering if Tiffany would cash in on her ally if she had the option. A paranoid Jax shut down Bayley, but Stratton’s interest was piqued.

Following Nia Jax’s match against Michin, Bayley and Nia brawled in the ring. Stratton considered cashing in, but played it off when Nia noticed her.

Analysis:

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most exciting new superstars on the WWE Smackdown roster. While pairing her with Nia Jax provides the most enjoyably hateable duo in recent years, the stage is being set for Stratton to turn on her former mentor using the MITB briefcase.

Bayley provides a great opposition to Jax and Stratton as the paragon of good intentions. Despite a lackluster reign due to a poorly-defined babyface character following Wrestlemania, Bayley has finally found some momentum as the underdog who fights with honor, which perfectly showcases the sliminess of her opposition. Nia Jax has perfected her heel character following her win at Queen Of The Ring, and perfectly introduced an element of paranoia upon realizing that Stratton now posed a threat to her potential capturing of the world title.

These three personalities look set to steal the show at Summerslam, with a classic David vs Goliath match and a wild-card element in the mix. It’s a classic WWE formula for a co-main event, and is executed to perfection with this feud. Meanwhile, Bayley’s longtime ally Naomi scored a win over Blair Davenport last week on Smackdown, proving that the former hugger isn’t fighting alone.

Intrigue is high going into Smackdown tonight, where Bayley will likely make an appearance to put over the importance of the WWE Women’s championship.

Grade: A-

Blair Davenport vs. Naomi

Latest Developments:

Last week on Smackdown, Naomi scored a win over Blair Davenport, who was looking to score a major win after losing her chance to unseat Bayley. Following her loss, Davenport showed respect to Naomi backstage, but blindsided her with an attack shortly thereafter.

Analysis:

This lackluster match didn’t impress on paper, but served to prove two things: Naomi’s fatal flaw is her trust, and Davenport is cementing her place as an opportunistic heel.

Since her return to WWE, Naomi has contrasted her fellow faces with her genuine belief in the good of others. Following Bayley’s ousting from Damage CTRL earlier this year, Naomi stood by her when others like Bianca Belair were reluctant to trust the former heel. While Naomi was right then, her continuing trust didn’t serve her well this time, and she received a cheap shot from Davenport for her troubles.

Meanwhile, Davenport’s booking has been unimpressive in comparison to fellow NXT callup Stratton, but it looks like we could be sowing the seeds for a heel character fueled by their lack of opportunities. When you get a lemon, you make lemonade.

Overall, a serviceable match segment that cements the character base for two stalwarts of the WWE Smackdown midcard.

Grade: B-

LA Knight vs. Logan Paul

Latest Developments:

LA Knight continued his crusade against part-time US champ Logan Paul last week by offering him a fully formed contract for a Summerslam title match. He dared Paul to join him in-ring then and there to make the match official…. but Logan wasn’t in attendance, which Knight used to prove his points of Paul being a paper champion.

This week, Logan Paul is scheduled to make an in-person appearance, and will likely finally come face-to-face against Knight one-on-one.

Analysis:

While Logan Paul’s US title reign features an egregiously low amount of title defenses, one can’t deny the Maverick’s entertainment value whenever he does show up on WWE programming. That said, the past few months of essentially no midcard champ being present of Smackdown have caused a glut in the roster, with many (including Knight) having nothing to fight for. It’s time for a change.

Due to Paul’s other business ventures, this feud has largely played out across vignettes and social media. And while there’s been some hilarious antics, seeing Knight do little other than complain about Paul each week has started to grow thin. It’s hard to be cool when all you can do is call your opponent lazy over and over and over.

Last week’s segment set the stage for a long-overdue in-person confrontation between the two superstars. Their surprisingly rich WWE history, beginning with a set of crackling promos at last year’s MITB, should make for an engaging feud once this one really kicks into high gear. Expectations are high.

Grade: B-

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Nick Aldis

Latest Developments:

Following her powerhouse performance at MITB, Chelsea Green looked to continue her momentum on the Smackdown roster. Last week, Green and Piper Niven spent most of the episode trying and failing to track down GM Nick Aldis. Later, the two were seen leaving Aldis’ office with disappointed looks on their faces.

Meanwhile, last week Piper was also glimpsed reading a book about how to start a cult.

Analysis:

This segment may have nothing more than a tease for the future, but what an intriguing one.

Following Chelsea Green’s standout performance at MITB (for any converted Chelsea fans, I BEG you to check out her previous work on the indies), WWE has slowly begun to reposition her as a more serious competitor while still highlighting her incredible comedic chops. Both were on full display last week, blending the hilarity of a bedazzled neck brace with an intriguing setup for new title opportunities.

Meanwhile, Niven’s book about cults is a detail so bizarre it just has to be intentional. And if this leads to Piper Niven becoming a cult leader, sign me up. Not only does Niven have a commanding presence that would showcase in such a role, but a cult is the perfectly slightly outlandish WWE gimmick that the Smackdown roster needs to stand out. With Raw having the Wyatt Sicks and the rechristened Alpha Academy, Smackdown needs a more out-there stable of its own. And with hints of the always-enjoyable Pretty Deadly getting involved, this could be the beginning of an exciting new plotline for some perennially underused talents on Smackdown.

Grade: A-

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes

Latest Developments:

At MITB, NXT callup Carmelo Hayes attempted to make a name for himself, but was thwarted by WWE Speed champion and fellow match participant Andrade.

Last week, Hayes interrupted Andrade’s interview with Byron Saxton, determined to take back the spotlight. Tranquilo as always, Andrade challenged him to a singles match scheduled for tonight.

Analysis:

Carmelo Hayes has possibly been the best example of the newfound synergy between NXT and the main roster. In previous eras, fans would groan when the characters they grew to love in developmental essentially hit the reset button when they moved up to the big leagues. Those days are well and truly behind us, with Hayes’ jealously of former BFF Trick Williams’ spotlight beautifully transitioning into his current heel persona.

After getting the chance to show out against several main event level talents since being called up, we could be seeing the beginnings of Melo’s 1st big feud on Smackdown. Time to see if Melo don’t miss on the blue brand.

Meanwhile, Andrade’s return to WWE has proven that his in-ring work is far and away his greatest quality. After the lead-up to MITB smartly de-emphasized his promos (compared to the other competitors) and focused more on his in-ring offense, Andrade looks to continue focusing on his best qualities in this feud. In last week’s interview, the tranquilo cut right to the chase, and set a match for this week. And, frankly, it’s the most I’ve ever been engaged in Andrade since he came back.

If tonight’s match impresses, we could be seeing a solid midcard feud take shape that perfectly plays to both superstars’ strengths.

Grade: A-

Legado Del Fantasma vs. Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews

Latest Developments:

Angel and Berto of Legado Del Fantasma picked up a quick win against two of their enemies, Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews.

Analysis:

A quick filler match that only existed to remind viewers of LDF. Corbin and Crews continue to do nothing of substance on the Smackdown roster, and LDF feels tapped out character-wise following their feud against LWO.

The in-ring work is first rate, but with this episode of Smackdown offering no teases for a segment with either team, hopes aren’t high for a meaningful storyline developing further.

Grade: C-

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn

Latest Developments:

After losing the Women’s Tag Team Championships, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have repeatedly stated their intention to reclaim their championships. Last week, the two were seen celebrating with Naomi.

Aside from that, the former champs have largely been relegated to the sidelines.

Analysis:

A major strength of Triple H’s WWE is being able to allow former champs some time on the sidelines before cycling them back into major narratives. This way, everyone gets a little chance to shine.

It wasn’t too long ago that many felt burned out on Bianca Belair, invoking comparisons to John Cena’s levels of over-representation on WWE programming in the PG era.

Short segments like these serve to keep these players in the minds of the WWE audience, remind us of their face-heel alignment, and lay the groundwork to seamlessly slot them back into a main-event level storyline when the time comes.

I’d grade this segment much higher if there was more care and attention being put into the women’s tag team division and a 2nd reign for the team felt more plausible, but as of now it definitely feels as if Belair and Cargill’s time in the tag division has passed, and we’re just biding time until the two go their separate ways or turn on each other.

Grade: B