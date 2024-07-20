AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (7/20): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, July 20, 2024
Where: Arlington, Tex. at Esports Stadium
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 1,054 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 1,171.
How To Watch: TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- The Patriarchy vs. Bang Bang Gang – AEW World Trios Championship match
- Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo – Lumberjack match
- Darby Allin vs. The Beast Mortos
- Roderick Strong vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Skye Blue vs. Hikaru Shida
- Hologram debuts
- FTR will speak
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION REPORT (7/16): FTR returns, Bang Bang Gang stripped of the Trio’s Titles, ROH World Title #1 Contendership Match, Undisputed Kingdom vs. Conglomeration
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Dustin Rhodes says his AEW contract expires in September
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.