PARKS’S TAKE: Is there a more relatable character in professional wrestling right now than Orange Cassidy?

We go to work every day, not always feeling great, but doing the best we can. And sometimes, our jobs can take a lot out of us, piece by piece, to the point of exhaustion. As AEW International Champion, Cassidy was one of the most active in-ring performers, defending his title often. And each time he did, his opponents would take a little piece of him – not literally of course, but the injuries and the “hurts” began to pile up, which in the end cost him the title.

We may hurt sometimes, we may have distractions that would otherwise prevent us from wanting to do our jobs, yet we do them anyway. “I’m so tired,” Cassidy recently said when interviewed backstage. I don’t think any wrestler could make any statement more relatable to the general populace than that. I felt that quote in my soul.

It’s not just professionally that Cassidy has suffered, but personally as well. His best friends have left him: Chuck Taylor in retirement, Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander to the dark side. I think most people watching that unfold on AEW TV could cite examples from their own lives where friends have turned into enemies. Or, perhaps, just drifted away, like those we make in high school or college. They are our Chuck Taylors.

Orange Cassidy continues to forge ahead because it’s what he does. Sure, he’s a little weird. He has some quirks that make him unique. Don’t we all? And don’t we all want to just do the best we can, whether it’s in our work or personal life? When I see Cassidy on TV these days, I see a slice of real life within him. Orange Cassidy is all of us.

