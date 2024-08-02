AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (7/31): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Danielson’s retirement vow, Ospreay vs. Archer, Darby vs. Hangman, Nightingale vs. Statlander, plus MJF, Mercedes

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JULY 31, 2024

GREENVILLE, S.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

—The show opened with AEW American Champion MJF making his way to the ring to start the show. He made a mocking accent and said the people down south aren’t too bright. He said isn’t talking about South Carolina. He told the crowd to keep their mouths shut. He said there was no class down south. He said he beat Will Ospreay. He will walk into enemy territory and beat Ospreay again. He told the crowd to show some respect and rise for their American hero. The crowd cheered as Will Ospreay ran down to the ring. MJF ran to the back.

Ospreay told MJF to keep running. He said he’s going to put MJF through pain he can’t imagine after what he said about his family. He said MJF is running around with the American Title. He said nobody here acknowledges MJF’s title. He said MJF threw the AEW International Title in the garbage like it was trash. He said men worked hard to bring legacy and lineage to the title. He brought former champions. He said MJF doesn’t fit the criteria of being the International champion. The crowd chanted “USA!” He said he understood country pride. He said MJF doesn’t stand for those things. He said he will restore order to the International Title. MJF called the crowd a disgusting turn cord. MJF said he lets his actions do the talking. He said he’s going to beat Ospreay again in Wembley Stadium. He called South Carolina a s*it hole. He called out Lance Archer for the opening match.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a pretty standard promo from MJF just running down to the crowd to get a heel reaction. I thought Ospreay’s response was fine, trying to put over the importance of the International Title. He seemed to be going overboard trying to make the International Title feel on the same level of the AEW World Title. The titles aren’t on the same level. Overall, fine stuff here slowly building towards the MJF and Ospreay match for All In.)

(1) WILL OSPREAY vs. LANCE ARCHER

Archer started quickly planting Ospreay with a huge choke slam to start the match. Ospreay responded by rocking Archer with a handspring kick. Ospreay went for a Fosbury Flop but Archer blocked. Archer took back control, planting Ospreay with a scoop slam on the floor. Ospreay responded by hitting a hurricanrana sending Archer into the barricade. Ospreay nailed Archer with a missile dropkick for a near fall. Archer responded by launching Ospreay off the ropes. [c]

Archer went for a chokeslam but Ospreay landed on his feet as they returned from break. Ospreay went for an OzCutter but Archer countered into a Black Hole Slam for a two count. Archer planted Ospreay with a spine buster for two. Ospreay responded by catching Archer with a Spanish Fly for a double down. Archer went for an avalanche choke slam but Ospreay countered into a Super Spanish Fly for two. Ospreay made a comeback hitting an OzCutter for a good two count. Ospreay called for Hidden Blade but Archer responded with a lariat for two. Archer called for Blackout but Ospreay countered into a DDT. Ospreay nailed Archer with a flying Hidden Blade for only a one count. Ospreay delivered a second Hidden Blade for the win.

WINNER: Will Ospreay in 11:20

(Amin’s Thoughts: Archer and Ospreay both had some great matches together in NJPW. This was another good action packed match as Archer and Ospreay worked great together. It’s just unfortunate AEW really hasn’t done anything with Archer because he’s such a talented wrestler for his size. A good clean win for Ospreay keeping him strong for his mach with MJF.)

—MJF appeared, attacking Ospreay from behind. MJF planted Ospreay with a Brainbuster. MJF placed the Dynamite Diamond Ring on his finger. Kyle Fletcher ran down to make the save. MJF called for the microphone. Fletcher said Don Callis told him to not get involved in Ospreay’s business. He told Callis that Ospreay was his best friend. He called MJF a narcissistic A**hole. He said he’s MJF karma coming to bite him in the ass. He said MJF only cares about himself. He spoke about everything he got coming to America. He said everyone is sick of the old MJF. He called MJF to the ring.

MJF did his over-the-top stick of teasing a fight but said no. He called Fletcher a wannabe Ospreay. He accepted the match for next week. He said he’s going to make Fletcher suffer the same as Daniel Garcia. He said Ospreay was to blame. He said he can’t wait to see Ospreay’s face when he beats Fletcher.

(Amin’s Thoughts: I actually enjoyed the post-match angle more than the opening promo between MJF and Ospreay. The involvement of Fletcher made things a little more interesting. This is another great way to add more heel heat for MJF when he takes out Fletcher next week on Dynamite.)

—They aired a highlight package on AEW World Champion “Swerve” Strickland. [c]

—They showed highlights of Minoru Suzuki breaking Chris Jericho’s finger last week on Dynamite.

—Alex Marvez was backstage with Chris Jericho, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. Big Bill was holding a cake. He got Jericho a cake for holding the FTW Title for 102 days. Jericho said he’s the longest FTW Champion. He said there hasn’t been a cake in wrestling that’s been smashed in someone’s face. He said Katsuyori Shibata’s face is going to be smashed. He said Keith will take him out on Dynamite. Keith teased smashing the cake in Marvez’s face. He told Marvez to eat the cake. Marvez dipped his finger inside the cake and then tasted the cake.

(2) WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. KRIS STATLANDER (w/Stokely Hathaway) – CMLL Women’s Title Eliminator Match

Statlander caught Willow on the ropes before the match got underway. Statlander rocked Willow with a missile dropkick as the match began. Willow responded rocking Statlander with a running elbow strike. Willow planted Statlander with a Fisherman’s Suplex for two. The action moved to the floor as Statlander sent Willow crashing into the barricade. [c]

Willow rocked Statlander with a series of lariats as they returned from break. Willow planted Statlander with a spine buster for two. Willow called for the Dr. Bomb but Statlander blocked. Statlander responded by planting Willow with a face buster. Statlander took back control hitting an axe kick for two. They battled for position as Willow caught Statlander with a Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Willow grabbed Hathaway on the floor. Statlander took advantage, rocking Willow with a lariat. Statlander went for a dive but Willow countered into a powerbomb for two. Willow planted Statlander with a DDT for two. Statlander yanked Willow off the ropes. Statlander delivered a 450 Splash for a close two count. There were light boos. Hathaway handed Statlander a chain. Statlander stood on the ring apron distracting Aubrey Edwards. Statlander delivered a discus lariat with the chain for the win.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 10:00 to earn a CMLL Women’s World Title match.

—Statlander attacked Willow with a chair after the match. Security came out to hold Statlander back. The crowd cheered lightly as Statlander attacked the security guards. The crowd booed as Hathaway held Statlander back. Hathaway raised Statlander’s arm.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was another good match between Statlander and Willow as they work really well together. I didn’t mind the chain finish because it gave Statlander a win and protected Willow as well. This is good to see more women’s programs getting more time on AEW TV. I would rather prefer if this program didn’t revolve around the CMLL Women’s Title. This was just like when AEW was having ROH titles on TV. That wasn’t needed. This isn’t needed either. Let’s have more women’s programs and matches on AEW without other promotions titles.)

—They showed clips of Jeff Jarrett giving Bryan Danielson a pep talk last week on Dynamite. [c]

—Bryan Danielson made his way to the ring. Danielson received a big reaction. The crowd chanted “YES! YES! YES!” He said it’s great to be in Greenville. He said people say that to get a cheap pop. He said himself and his wife got their engagement pictures taken in Greenville. The crowd chanted for Brie. He said he and Brie were looking through the pictures. He said you don’t realize it’s the good old days until it’s gone. The crowd chanted “NO! NO! NO!” He said he’s been so lucky in his career. He said he’s come back from retirement. He said the last three years in AEW have been incredible. He said he was present behind the curtain. He said he was present for the crowd. The crowd chanted “Thank You Bryan!”

He wanted to talk about promises. He said he promised his daughter he would stop wrestling full-time when she turns seven. He said he promised his family that the AEW contract would be the last one he signs. He said his contract with AEW ends tomorrow. He said would give everything he had inside the ring. He said when he came to AEW he made two promises. He said he was going to kick people’s heads in. He said he was going to win the AEW World Title. He spoke about kicking people’s heads in. He said he hasn’t won the AEW World Title yet. He said this will be his last shot. He said doctors are telling him not to wrestle. He said his family doesn’t want him to wrestle. He said he’s going to Wembley Stadium and will be present for that moment. He said he will give everything he can. He said will go All In.

AEW World Champion “’Swerve” Strickland came out with Prince Nana to a great reaction. Prince Nana led the crowd in “Swerve’s House” chants. Danielson led the crowd in YES chants. Strickland said he respects Danielson for inspiring a young generation of wrestlers. He said he would be rooting for him to win the AEW World Title at All In. He said this is his time. He said he won the AEW World Title. He said he’s so great that people are gonna look back and press rewind. He said Danielson couldn’t handle it when they started kicking back. He told Danielson this isn’t an achievement award. He said this belt shows that you are the best in the world. He said he’s the best in the world. He said Danielson lost to Ospreay. He said he beat Ospreay. He said Danielson lost to The Elite in Anarchy in the Arena. He said he led Team AEW to a win in Blood & Guts. He said he competed at All In last year. He said Danielson was too broken down to make a flight to London.

He wanted to make a promise to Danielson. He said he’s the most dangerous man in AEW. He said Danielson won’t be walking out at All In. He said Danielson may never walk again. Strickland went to leave. Danielson said he had one more promise. He said if he doesn’t win the AEW World Title at All In he would never wrestle again. He offered Strickland a handshake. They shook hands. Strickland told Danielson that was very noble of him. He told Danielson to not make the promise to him. He told Danielson to make the promise to his family. Strickland left with Prince Nana.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was really good stuff between Danielson and Strickland. Strickland might have come off a bit heelish with his lines. I thought Strickland’s promo was great explaining he’s willing to do whatever it takes to keep the AEW World Title. Danielson was tremendous playing such a likeable babyface showing true conflicting emotions about his full-time wrestling career ending soon. I liked the added stipulation as they made the AEW World Title match between Danielson and Strickland feel like the real main event for All In.)

—Renee Paquette caught up with Bryan Danielson backstage. Renee asked Danielson about putting his career on the line at All In. Jeff Jarrett and his crew were shown celebrating backstage. Danielson had a serious look and swatted something away from Jarrett’s hand. He challenged Jarrett to a match next week on Dynamite. He wanted to show Jarrett if he’s All In.

(3) RUSH, THE BEAST MORTOS, RODERICK STRONG (w/Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. ORANGE CASSIDY, MARK BRISCOE & TOMOHIRO ISHII

A brawl broke out between both teams as the match began. Orange delivered a series of tilt-a-whirl head scissors which looked great but lost his timing on the last one as he fell to the mat. Mortos responded by rocking Orange with a spear. Mortos sent Ishii flying with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Ishii no-sold it, sending Mortos flying with a pounce. Ishii and Rush exchanged shoulder tackles and strikes. Briscoe and Rush next exchanged strikes. Briscoe leaped off a chair delivering a flying cannonball to everyone on the floor. [c]

Orange caught Mortos with a Stundog Millionaire as they returned from break. Briscoe ran wild, rocking Mortos and Rush with strikes. Ishii delivered German Suplex to Mortos, Rush and Strong. Orange planted Strong with a DDT. Briscoe connected with a Froggy Bow. Ishii rocked Strong with a sliding lariat but Mortos and Rush made the save. Rush connected with a Tope Con Hilo to the floor. Strong caught Ishii with an Olympic Slam. Strong connected with a Tiger Driver for a two count. The action broke down with everyone delivering big moves. Briscoe called for the Jay Driller but Rush made the save. Mortos spiked Briscoe with a pump handle driver for the win.

WINNERS: Roderick Strong, Rush & The Beast Mortos in 11:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: A very fun action packed trio match with everyone getting a chance. They gave Mortos a big win over Briscoe clean. It looks like Mortos will be next to challenge Briscoe for the ROH World Title. Look at that. Another wrestler on the show will be challenging for another championship that isn’t an AEW title.. Can we please get these other titles that aren’t branded under the AEW name off the show.)

—The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass are backstage. Daddy Ass hyped their appearance for Collision. Max Caster said they are looking for FTR. He said FTR was nowhere to be found. He kept calling himself the best wrestler which was a huge stretch. He said FTR aren’t serious wrestlers. Anthony Bowens spoke about FTR speaking trash. He said they are coming for FTR on Collision. [c]

—Renee had a sit-down interview with Mariah May. Renee asked May for a further explanation behind her attack on “Timeless” Toni Storm. May questioned if Renee actually watches the show. She said she wanted to be just like Storm. She gained her trust and love. She sliced her open. She questioned what Renee didn’t understand? May said Storm did nothing to her. She said Storm gave her everything she wanted. She said it was her turn to eat. She said she’s not answering any more questions. Renee left.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a much better setting for May’s promo explanation. May sounded great here and spoke with confidence. I loved how May mentioned Storm gave her everything but now she wanted the spot.)

—Excalibur was hyping up the Toni Storm and Mariah May match for All In. Suddenly, AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless” Toni Storm made her way on stage. She said May loved her. She said he loved May as well. She said you should find what you love and let it kill you. She said it’s gonna be a romance of a bloody lifetime at All In. She posed with her shoe and AEW Women’s Title.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Toni Storm was simply incredible here with her facial expressions showing the amount of pain that May caused her. They still have some time before the All In show. This can’t just be a standard wrestling match for the title. This title match needs a special stipulation for the show.)

—They showed clips of Mercedes Mone interrupting Dr. Britt Baker at the San Diego Comic Con. Tony Khan announced at the Comic Con that Mercedes will defend the TBS Title against Baker at All In.

(4) KAMILLE (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. BRITTANY JADE

Kamille rocked Jade with a running shoulder tackle as the match began. Kamille connected with an impressive leaping guillotine leg drop. Kamille planted Jade with a Dominator for the win.

WINNER: Kamille in 1:15

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a great showcase debut for Kamille as she looked a star in the win. The match was really quick but Kamille looked impressive for sure.)

—Mercedes Mone told the crowd to say hello to “CEO!” She welcomed Kamille into the Money Corporation. I’m guessing that’s the name of her new group. She said she’s been victimized by Britt Baker. The crowd lightly chanted “DMD!” She said she tried to turn her other cheek to Baker. She said Baker took things too far with her constant harassment and attack on her. She said Baker was obsessed with her. She said Baker got her match at All In. She said Baker also got suspended for her action by her EVPs. She said she has Kamille. She said AEW is now her house. She said she’s going to turn this house into a mansion. She said Baker losing at All In will be the greatest thing to happen for her career. She said money changes everything.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Mercedes is great when she’s playing an over-the-top obnoxious heel. I just thought the promo from Mercedes went too long. I know she’s a heel. I still expect to see stronger reactions for Mercedes as a heel. Mercedes isn’t getting the heel reactions like we see the crowds give MJF when he’s cutting a promo. It was nice to see they gave some explanation to why Baker didn’t come out during Mercedes promo.) [c]

(5) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. DARBY ALLIN

Darby shined early, connecting with a dropkick sending Hangman to the floor. Darby went for a flying Coffin Drop but Hangman caught him on the floor. Hangman took control, launching Darby with a German Suplex on the floor. Hangman took control running Darby into the barricade. Hangman grabbed a chair and made his way up the entrance ramp. The referee Bryce Remsberg and Hangman began yelling at each other. Hangman dropped the chair. Darby took advantage catching Hangman with a stunner. Darby climbed the entrance tunnel. Darby delivered a flying Coffin Drop to Hangman off the entrance tunnel. The crowd chanted “Holy S*it!” [c]

Hangman caught Darby with a swinging sleeper as they returned from break. Darby responded by catching Hangman with a springboard crossbody. The lights randomly went out in the building. The lights came back on. The action moved to the floor as Hangman sent Darby crashing into the ring steps. Hangman whipped Darby who leaped over the ring steps. Darby went for a flying crossbody but Hangman caught him. Hangman took control planting Darby with a series of apron powerbomb. Hangman delivered a fallaway slam sending Darby crashing onto the ring steps. [c]

Hangman launched Darby with an avalanche fallaway slam as they returned from break. Hangman looked down at the ring steps but Darby broke free. Darby yanked Hangman onto the ring steps. Darby battled back, yanking into Hangman’s eyes. Darby delivered a tope to a seated Hangman off the ring steps. There was a really light chant of “This Is Awesome!” The referee Bryce Remsberg just watched as Darby whipped Hangman with his belt. Darby connected with a Code Red for two. Darby called for the Coffin Drop. Hangman countered into a rear-naked choke. Darby countered into a reverse rollup for two.

Darby called for the Buckshot Lariat. Hangman intercepted with a huge lariat for a two count. Hangman planted Darby with a Last Ride Powerbomb for two. Hangman planted Darby with a Deadeye. Hangman maintained control, delivering a second Deadeye. Hangman looked out into the crowd. Hangman called for the Buckshot Lariat. Darby collapsed to the mat. Hangman grabbed Darby by his legs. Darby landed on his feet. Darby maintained control of Hangman’s wrist and applied a quick rollup for the win.

WINNER: Darby All in 17:45

—Hangman threw a fit tossing chairs into the ring after the match.. Darby gave Hangman the two fingers. They showed a graphic announcing the Collision special start time for Saturday at 5pm EST. Hangman stood inside the ring yelling in Darby’s direction. Darby headed to the back as the show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: The wrestling was very good as both Darby and Hangman worked really well together. The announcers were trying to lay it down thick the punishment Darby was taking in this match. This could’ve been a way to protect Hangman as he was going to lose. The problem here though is that AEW fans have seen Darby take much worse punishment in more dangerous matches which had stipulations. You would think a main event match between Darby and Hangman should’ve felt like a bigger deal. The promotion for this match throughout the show was not good at all. It also didn’t help matters with Tony Khan announcing the match on X with no build at all. Sure they were on opposite teams at Blood & Guts. There has been no real rivalry between Darby and Hangman which has been brought up on TV. This ended up being just a good Dynamite main event match. That’s unfortunate because a match between Darby and Hangman should feel much bigger than just being thrown onto a random episode of Dynamite.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: The big news coming out of the show was the huge stipulation added to the AEW World Title match between Danielson and Strickland at All In. The rest of the show was good, which had your usual good wrestling matches on an AEW show. Overall, this felt like a comedown episode of AEW Dynamite after the last two shows.