AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (7/31): Up against Olympics, viewership down to second-lowest of year, but one key demo held steady

Wednesday night’s (7/31) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 609,000 viewers, down from 786,000 and 795,000 the prior two weeks. It’s the second-lowest viewership of the year. The prior low was 502,000 on June 19. The next lowest was 672,000 on May 14. This week’s episode went up against the Olympics, so a drop in attendance was anticipated.

AEW dropped 177,000 this week compared to last week. NXT on Tuesday dropped 165,000 this week compared to last week.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.18 rating, down from 0.26 and 0.27 the prior two weeks. The younger 18-34 male demo held steady at 0.18, so it was a 35-plus demo that appears to have chosen the Olympics over AEW this week.

