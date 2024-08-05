WWE RAW RESULTS (8/5): Keller’s report on Gunther celebrating title win, Punk and Drew react to Summerslam, New Day vs. AOP, Sheamus vs. Kaiser, Deville vs. Dakota Kai, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

AUGUST 5, 2024

BALTIMORE, MD. AT CFG BANK ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that as of last night that 9,210 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 10,630. Check out WrestleTix on Patreon for final figures.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

On the episode, Wade Keller will be joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review Raw LIVE along with VIP member video caller, viewer emails, and chat room interactions plus often an on-site correspondent. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

TONIGHT’S VIDEO CALLER LINK

https://streamyard.com/m8iikabx8v

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

JOIN US LIVE AFTER RAW: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a tremendous video package on Summerslam focused on the city of Cleveland at first and the big-event vibe they’ve mastered. Then they showed clips of the matches with Raw-based wrestlers ending with Gunther standing tall with the World Hvt. Title and Finn Balor glaring at Damien Priest.

-They showed Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan walking arm-in-arm backstage. Then Priest, looking upset. Then Bron Breakker walking with the Intercontinental Title. And finally Drew arriving in a BMW outside and smiling at fans gathered outside.

-Ludwig Kaiser stood mid-ring in a darkened arena and introduced Gunther. He said if people have been impressed with his IC Title reign, “just wait and see what I’m going to do as the World Heavyweight Champion.” He said he is above everybody in the ring. “There is nothing that can catch me off guard,” he said. “I am greatness personified.” He said the legacy of the sport and his title belongs to him. He was then startled by Randy Orton’s theme. “Whoooa!” yelled McAfee. “No way!” yelled Cole.

Orton walked out. Cole said he’s been busy dealing with The Bloodline on Smackdown lately. Orton took his time as his song played through. Fans chanted “Randy! Randy!” Gunther said he was wrong because Orton caught him off guard. Orton said that gold belt looks mighty damn fine looking over his shoulders. He said he’s a good looking champion, but he can’t look past the fact that the only reason he’s holding that title is because of him. “You beat me at King of the Ring, but did you really beat me at King of the Ring?” he asked. He said his shoulders weren’t down, and everyone saw that. He said he respects the referee’s decision, but Triple H knows there has to be a Gunther-Orton sequel. He said that’s exactly why he’s there tonight.

Orton touted how well he matches up against him. He said today’s fans “deserve a modern-day Flair vs. Steamboat.” He told Gunther he considers himself a living legend, and that works for him because he’s made a career of killing legends. He said he’s going to walk out of Germany as the new World Hvt. Champion. Another “Randy!” chant started.

Gunther didn’t look flustered. He said everything Orton said is true. He said if the voice in his head say he can beat him in Berlin, he voices are wrong. Fans chanted “RKO!” Gunther accepted his challenge. They shook hands. The camera leaned in and caught Gunther telling Orton that “nothing, absolutely nothing catches me out of nowhere.” Orton said he’s heard that before, but he doesn’t need to catch him out of nowhere because he wants him to see it coming.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m really looking forward to Gunther’s title reign, and his promo here was a really good way to set the tone. He’s so different than others in this role in recent decades. Orton is a strong first challenger and he made a logical case for why he can step up and credibly ask for the first title shot.)

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside 19 minutes into the hour. Cole said Kaiser would wrestle momentarily. He first shifted to talking about the return of Roman Reigns at Summerslam. He said they’d take a look at it later. He plugged the Wyatts vs. Chad Gable & Creeds. They showed an aerial vview of Baltimore, Md.

-Jackie Redmond interviewed Sheamus backstage about facing Kaiser next. He said Kaiser wants to make a name for himself. He said he’ll test out Kaiser’s fragile ribs and then maybe after that put Pete Dunne on the shelf. The camera followed him to the ring.

(1) SHEAMUS vs. LUDWIG KAISER

Kaiser met Sheamus in the aisle as Sheamus made his entrance. As soon as the wrestlers entered the ring, the ref called for the bell 22 minutes into the hour. Sheamus chopped away at Kaiser’s chest a minute into the match. Kaiser tried to take over by going after Sheamus’s leg, but Sheamus targeted Kaiser’s ribs. Kaiser rolled to the floor clutching his ribs. He asked the ref to send medics out to check on him. As the ref explained to Sheamus what Kaiser said, Kaiser attacked Sheamus. Cole said it was obviously a ruse.

Kaiser went back after Sheamus’s leg and knocked him to the floor. At 5:00, he belt Sheamus over the top rope and landed clubbing forearms to him. Sheamus countered with a clothesline. Both were down and slow to get up. Sheamus took over with a headbutt, clotheslines, amd an Irish Curse Backbreaker. He went for a Celtic Cross, but Kaiser slipped free. Sheaus came right back and landed a White Noise for a near fall.

Sheamus bashed Kaiser in the chest ten times with forearms against the top rope. He leaped off the top rope and his Kaiser with a clothesline. Dunne then showed up with the shillelagh and swung at him. Sheamus ducked. Sheamus gave Dunne a knee to the chin and knocked him onto the announce desk. Back in the ring, Kaiser caught Sheamus with an enzuigiri for a near fall. Sheamus battled back and finished Kaiser with a Brogue Kick for the win. Sheamus celebrated with fans in the front row.

WINNER: Sheamus in 12:00.

-A graphic touted that Reigns’s return at Summerslam drew over 100 million social media views, the most in Summerslam history.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. McAfee oddly reacted by saying it should have been 200 million or 300 million. Cole threw to a video package on The Wyatts going back 11 years when “a prophet was unleashed.” Footage aired of the late Bray Wyatt as Bo Dallas narrated and closed with saying they’d “find out place in the path unwinding” and “the reckoning is here – run!”

-They showed Gable and the Creeds arriving outside the arena earlier.

-Cole congratulated Terence Crawford on his latest win.

-A clip aired of Dom turning on Ripley and Balor turning on Priest.

-Priest made his entrance. He was in a rage and called Balor to the ring “to take this beating like a man.” He asked how he went from being the Prince to a backstabbing scumbag to a coward. He told Balor he knows where he’s from and he knows most of his life he’s been on his own. He said The Judgment Day gave him the feeling he belonged somewhere. He said at the premiere of his documentary, he heard people tell him what they meant to him. He said he looks around tonight and “I hear you, I see you.” He said he realizes his family got a whole lot bigger. “Let me introduce you to my new family,” he told Balor as he pointed at the fans.

Balor said he took the title from all of them and he made him feel like he let down his family. He told Balor that when he is suffering, he should know he is the reason for his pain. He threw down the mic. Balor appeared on the big screen and said that Priest brought it all on himself.

Balor said he betrayed the Judgment Day. He said they were supposed to be a team without a leader, all equals, but when Priest became champion, that all changed. He said he almost became champion a year ago. He said after the show in the car, Priest told him it was time to man up in an attempt to console him. He said he waited a year, but he screwed him and his family. He said he’s just a loser from the streets and he’s not going to fight him. He said J.D. McDonagh will fight him, but he’s going to wait until he feels safe and comfortable “until you’ve almost forgotten about me.” He said he’ll be there to stab him in the back again and again. Balor was joined by Liv, Dom, Carlito, and McDonagh.

-They went to Cole and Priest at ringside. Priest marched to the back. McAfee said that appears to be the new Judgment Day. They showed footage from the Summerslam Kickoff show on Sunday where Paul Levesque and McAfee sprayed water together. Cole then joined in and sprayed water, too. “It was majestic, it was magical,” McAfee said. McAfee made a bid deal out of Cole inadvertently pouring water on Levesque.

-Adam Pearce was on the phone backstage discussing the Gunther-Orton situation when in walked Bronson Reed. Reed said he beat Sheamus last week, yet he got the match tonight. Pearce said he understood his frustration, but that match was scheduled already. Reed said he sees if he wants to get to the top, he has to create his own path.

(2) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. SHAYNA BASZLER (w/Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville)

Lyra came out first. McAfee said, “We’re snapping, tapping, and trying to make people crappin’ – that’s Shayna Baszler.” (It’s like McAfee lost a bet and has to work poop references into every show he does.) Cole asked if he was going to behave the rest of the show. It wasn’t clear to me if that was a reference to McAfee’s poop reference or something else earlier. Cole trailed off as he said something about “just because we’re commercial free…” The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour.

Baszler took it to Lyra at the start with a variety of strikes. Cole said he learned “the strangest thing” about Baszler earlier in the day. “She cooks soups. See searches the Internet for different soup recipes and cooks soup.” (Okay, why is that strange. That’s maybe the MOST NORMAL THING a person can do. What does Cole think the definition of “strange” is? I cook soup, and I often look up a recipe ahead of time too.)

Lyra climbed to the top rope. She kicked Starks who tried to interfere. Then she kicked Deville at ringside. Baszler put a Kirafuda Clutch on Lyra from behind. Lyra made a comeback and landed a Knight Wing. Stark and Deville attacked Lyra. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: Valkyria via DQ in 3:00.

-Damage CTRL ran out and fought Stark, Deville, and Baszler.

-A vignette aired with The Final Testament with Karrion Kross saying “tick tock” and saying the Authors of Pain will put an end to the team that has stood the test of time. He said all things must come to an end. He said things didn’t have to go this way for Xavier Woods, though. He said he has been too afraid to become his own man. He said history will see Woods as just a man standing next to “thee man.” He said he gave him opportunity after opportunity. “Certainly more opportunities than I’ve been given,” he quipped. (Was that a self-effacing META comment snuck in there?)

-They showed C.M. Punk walking backstage. Then, nearly 55 minutes into the “commercial-free first hour,” they cut to a full commercial break. (They always lie about this. It’d be so easy to have Cole say they’ll be commercial-free for almost the entirety of the first hour.)

-Highlights aired of the Drew vs. Punk match with Seth as special referee.

-Backstage, Maxxinne Dupri walked up to Ivy Nile chatting with The Creeds. She asked to speak to Ivy alone. She asked where she’s been. She said the Creeds have been viciously attacking Otis and Akira Tozawa. Ivy said the “boys are just passionate and they have a switch that goes off, it’s how they got this far.” Gable interrupted and told Ivy that Maxxinne has nothing to offer her. He told Maxxinne they can keep the name because his new group has a new name. He reiterrated to Ivy, “We don’t need you.”

[HOUR TWO]

-Punk made his ring entrance. He got a big pop. He signed autographs and smiled. Cole said Punk knew he had a lot to prove to himself and his critics. “I think his in-ring silenced most of the critics,” he said. (Interesting framing.) He said he let his emotions get the best of him on Saturday. McAfee said it was great to see him and he looked good and moved good. A loud “C.M. Punk” chant rang out. Punk said, “Why is he smiling, why is he so happy,” he said. “We’ll get to that in a minute.” He congratulated a friend of his in UFC for winning last weekend. “I love watching hard work pay off,” he said.

He said he hasn’t been to Baltimore in over ten years. He said it feeds the ego when 10,000 people are screaming his name at him. A loud, “C.M. Punk!” chant broke out. (Much better reaction than last week in St. Paul.) He said Summerslam was not a guarantee, not was appearing in Baltimore tonight. He said every time he gets knocked down, he gets back up. He said some people in the company absolutely hate him because he doesn’t stay down. He said he’s proud of himself “for one of the first times in my life” because they said he’d be out nine months and he was ready after five.

He said Drew lied about him to make himself feel good. He said he’s back and his road started at Summerslam. He said some people’s Road to WrestleMania starts in January, but his started at Summerslam. He asked where he’d be if not for the fans. He said the “packed house of beautiful people” deserve less time of him talking and more time of him fighting. He called Drew to the ring to continue fighting. Seth’s music played instead. Punk yelled, “Son of a!” in frustration.

Seth walked out looking more serious than he has in a while, wearing a fringed black leather outfit. Fans sang his song. He took off his jacket at ringside and then said, “You’re in a good mood. Well, so am I.” He said after ten long years, it’s finally his time to put him in the dirt. Punk called him into the ring.

Drew walked out through the crowd and said, “Guys, guys, guys, what’s with all the negativity?” He said it’s a time to celebrate because he pinned Punk 1-2-3. He said he wants to talk to Punk about his favorite topic: C.M. Punk. He said Punk proved that he’s still got it. He said he’s no longer the best in the world, though. “I am,” he said. Drew held up his wrist which still had the bracelet on it. He insulted his dog and wife. Punk charged out after him and ran up the steps. Reed then attacked Seth in the ring. Seth raked his eyes and kicked him in the head. Reed came back with a Death Valley Driver and two sentons. Reed then splashed him off the top rope with two Tsunamis. Officials came out to check on Seth. Reed returned to the ring and landed a third Tsunami. And then a fourth. A “One more time!” chant briefly broke out. Medics checked on Seth, who was shown bleeding from his mouth. Reed set up another Tsunami, but officials rolled Seth out of the way. “What the hell has happened to you?!” exclaimed Cole. McAfee called Reed “a wrecking ball of flesh.”

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a nice follow-up on the Reed segment with Pearce earlier. I didn’t expect them to put Reed over that strong in an angle with someone as high on the card as Seth. It looks like they’re going to delay the Seth-Punk fight and keep going with Drew-Punk at the moment. I’m not sure I loved the tone of Punk here, though, being totally content to the point of blowing off the importance of the finish, his weird decision to freak out at Seth for wearing his bracelet, and his lack of remourse or regret for overreacting in a way that took away his chance to beat Drew. He did that thing losers do where they say afterward that winning wasn’t important to them anyway. Drew was his usual slimy self.) [c]



-They replayed Reed’s attack on Seth.

-Jackie Redmond asked Pearce for an update on Reed. Pearce said there were signs of internal bleeding, “and that’s not good.” Punk walked up to Pearce and wanted Drew. Pearce said he walked him out of the building and he’s gone.

(3) THE NEW DAY (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. THE AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar w/Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, Scarlett)

Xavier carried an action figure of himself to the ring with him and presented it to a kid. Cole plugged the new figures. They cut to an early double-box break with AOP in control. [c/db]

Back from the break, Kofi hot-tagged Xavier into the match. It got a nice pop. Xavier ducked a charging Akam a minute later. Kofi leaped off the top rope toward him. He missed and Akam inadvertently drove Kofi head and neck first into the ringside barricade. Yikes. Kross knocked Xavier off the top rope. Rezar then picked up Xavier when Odyssey Jones marched out in a New Day t-shirt. He threw Kross into the crowd. Xavier rolled up a distracted Rezar for the win.

WINNERS: New Day in 7:00.

-Jones attacked AOP with corner splashes afterward. He gave stereo sideslams to AOP also. He followed with a turning slam. Kofi and Xavier celebrated with him. Cole said, “New Day has some back up!”

(Keller’s Analysis: Xavier carring a toy to the ring with him for this big fight is so on brand. I guess anything to freshen up the New Day act, if they’re going to stay together, is a good thing. However, unless I’m reading too much into things, it seemed they planted seeds for Xavier to be jealous of Kofi’s friendship with Jones, which could actually lead to Xavier siding with Kross after all. That would help justify all the time given to this story.)

-A vignette aired with McDonagh saying his favorite part of Summerslam was the look on Priest’s face when he looked down at Balor after his loss. He said he sacrificed his body to keep Priest on top, yet he never wanted him in his cool kids group. He said he’s a WWE Champion now while Priest has nothing. He said he is going to make him suffer.

-Cole said A-Town Down under is on Raw as a result of Pearce and Smackdown G.M. Nick Aldis “doing some business.” [c]

-Cole plugged Survivor Series coming to Vancouver. Then Cole and McAfee reacted to clips of Odyssey Jones from before the break.

-Backstage, Kofi thanked Jones. Jones said he was honored to be there for them. Kofi said they linked up at the P.C. when he was reabbing. Xavier said he didn’t know they were friends. He gave off vibes of feeling a little left out. Tozawa, Otis, and Maxxinne walked in and danced together.

-Cole threw to a clip of Jelly Roll beating up Theory and Waller at Summerslam.

(4) AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSTON WALLER vs. R-TRUTH & THE MIZ

Truth and Miz rapped their way to the ring. Cole took a dig at Miz’s rhythm. The bell rang 41 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early double-box break. [c]

Theory eventually pinned R-Truth when he didn’t realize Theory was the legal man. He landed the A-Town Down Under for the win.

WINNERS: Theory & Waller in 8:00.

-A vignette aired with Priest saying he never wanted Preist in the judgment Day. He said he thought Balor was his brother. He said McDonagh is too stupid to realize he’s already been betrayed. He said Balor sent him to the ring to take the first bullet for him. “Tonight, I’m sending your big-headed ass straight to hell.”

-McDonagh came out first with Carlito and Dom by his side. [c]

-A clip aired of Orton challenging Gunther earlier.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Bron Breakker backstage. She asked if he’s ready for the inevitable onslaught of challengers coming for him. Breakker said everyone likes to talk a about how many days they’ve held a title, but it’s been less than three years since he debuted on WWE TV and now he’s the IC Champ. He said he doesn’t have a target on his back because he’s the hunter. He said he feels sorry for the poor idiots who think tehy have what it takes to beat him. He said he wasn’t born to be champion, but rather that championship was born to be o him. He said his name is bolted onto the belt now and there isn’t a man on the planet tough enough to take his name off of it.

[HOUR THREE]

(5) DAMIEN PRIEST vs. J.D. MCDONAGH (w/Carlito)

Priest came out to a mild pop. Priest dominated early. Cole said Priest has shown more and more confidence lately. McAfee said he’d still be champion if not for Balor. McDonagh avoided a corner splash by Priest to take control at 2:00. Carlito went over to help McDonagh at ringside. Priest went after him. Carlito escaped, but then distracted him as he lifted McDonagh. McDonagh slipped free and shoved Priest into the ringpost. When McDonagh leaped through the ropes at Priest, he overshot him and crashed into the corner of the announce desk. Yikes. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c]

Priest absorbed some McDonagh slaps and flexed like Lex Luger. Then he took him down with a side forearm to the head. McDonagh took a great bump. Priest dove at him in the corner and tossed him across the ring. McDonagh rolled to ringside. Cole asked, “How is McDonagh even alive?” Priest knocked McDonagh over the table and then threw him back into the ring. Fans got increasingly into Priest who was on a rampage. “This has to feel so good for Damien Priest,” said McAfee. Balor then attacked Priest from behind.

WINNER: Priest via DQ in 11:00.

-Afterward, Balor, McDonagh, Dom, and Carlito triple-teamed Priest as Liv smiled and watched. Priest fought back and cleared the ring of McDonagh, Carlito, and Dom. He then stared at Balor and set up a Razor’s Edge. Liv intervened. Balor fled. Dom clipped Priest’s leg from behind. Rhea Ripley made the save and got a huge pop. Dom and Liv bailed out of the ring. Ripley caught up to Liv and threw her into the ringpost. She cleared the announce desk and set up a move, but Dom pulled Liv to safety. McDonagh went after Priest. Priest shoved him right toward Ripley, who head-butted him.

(Keller’s Analysis: Strong overall performance from Priest, who earned the increased reaction he got the longer the match went. McDonagh showed another reason he’s in WWE, as he takes a great beating and is great at bumping. I assume we’re heading quickly toward Priest & Ripley vs. Dom & Liv or Balor & Liv.)

-Cole threw to a video package on the return of Reigns. Cole said Reigns returns to Smackdown on Friday.

-They showed Sonya, Stark, and Baszler attacking Damage CTRL backstage just as Cole was plugging that Sonya was going to wrestle Dakota next. Baszler said there won’t be a match tonight. [c]

(6) SONYA DEVILLE (w/ZoeyStark, Shayna Baszler) vs. IYO SKY (Kairi Sane)

Deville made her entrance with Stark and Baszler. Sonya said it’s so sad it appears Dakota won’t be able to wrestle. Instead, Iyo Sky came out.The bell rang 24 minutes into the match. They cut to an early break with Sky celebrating early offense. [c]

Deville took over after the break. Cole touted her background. Sky landed a top rope dropkick for a two count at 6:00. Sky blocked a Deville’s Advocate set-up. Sky and Kairi leaped off the top rope onto Stark and Deville at ringside. Sky threw Deville back into the ring and then landed an Over the Moonsault for the win.

WINNER: Sky in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Damage CTRL wrestle like babyfaces, but it feels like a stretch

-Ilja Dragunov gave Sami Zayn a pep talk and told him he inspires people. Jey Uso then came up and said he knows how to pick himself up. Sami said this is a tough one to come back from. Jey said he’s going to get a rematch. Sami smiled and said he already talked to Pearce and has a rematch scheduled next week. Jey said he and Sami then can go after Judgment Day and Sami can be a double-champion.

-They went to Cole and McAfee at ringside. He said doctors are concerned about Seth having internal bleeding after a run of tests.

-A vignette aired with Huskus. Bo Dallas said they locked him away and thought they could control him, but he opened his heart to the man in the woods and now they’ll make them all pay for their sins.

-Gable and the Creeds were walking backstage. Gable said he has a new family and he’s sending “the freak show” Wyatts back to whatever swamp they crawled out of. He said they are now known as “American Made.” Cole wondered if they’d make it to Raw next week. [c]

-Cole hyped Sky & Kairi vs. Baszler & Stark and Breakker vs. Sami for Raw next week.

(7) CHAD GABLE & THE CREED BROTHERS vs. THE WYATT SICKS (Gacy & Lumis & Rowan w/Uncle Howdy, Abby the Witch)

The Wyatt’s ring entrance then took place. Howdy sat at ringside in a rocking chair with Abby next to him. The bell rang 47 minutes into the match. Cole described Lumis as “a tortured artist his entire career.” he said now he thinks he’s the buzzard. He said when pushed, he goes off the deep end. Joe Gacy entered and said he’s a little off because he believes he’s the Pig. Cole called Howdy “the psychological mastermind” of the Wyatts and is similar to brother Bray. Cole called it “systematic destruction” early for the Wyatts. They cut to a double-box break at 3:00. [c/db]

Gable watched in fear as Gacy and Lumis slammed the Creeds onto the announce desk. Rowan slammed Gable and then tagged in Lumis and Gacy. Lumis landed a top rope splash on Gable for the win. Cole guaranteed that Bray was looking down proud.

WINNERS: Wyatt Sicks in 11:00.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

On the episode, Wade Keller will be joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review Raw LIVE along with VIP member video caller, viewer emails, and chat room interactions plus often an on-site correspondent. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Raw during the show.

TONIGHT’S VIDEO CALLER LINK

https://streamyard.com/m8iikabx8v

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Raw. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

JOIN US LIVE AFTER RAW: CLICK HERE