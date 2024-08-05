FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk WWE Network hype, Summerslam developments, Steph-Brie, TNA’s future, live calls, emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-5-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss WWE Network hype on Raw, question whether WWE Network will air PPVs next year, Summerslam developments on Raw, disappointing turn in the Steph-Brie storyline, TNA’s future, GFW announcements, and more including live callers and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO