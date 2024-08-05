FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk WWE Network hype, Summerslam developments, Steph-Brie, TNA’s future, live calls, emails (125 min.)

News Ticker

August 5, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-5-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss WWE Network hype on Raw, question whether WWE Network will air PPVs next year, Summerslam developments on Raw, disappointing turn in the Steph-Brie storyline, TNA’s future, GFW announcements, and more including live callers and email questions.

