FREE PODCAST 8/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk WWE Network hype, Summerslam developments, Steph-Brie, TNA’s future, live calls, emails (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (8-5-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss WWE Network hype on Raw, question whether WWE Network will air PPVs next year, Summerslam developments on Raw, disappointing turn in the Steph-Brie storyline, TNA’s future, GFW announcements, and more including live callers and email questions.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.