FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-6-2014) McNeill interviews Chris Hero and former TNA announcer Todd Keneley, plus current events convo with Caldwell (123 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-6-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing Chris Hero and former TNA announcer Todd Keneley along with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, James Caldwell joined Pat to discuss the latest news, events, and more!

