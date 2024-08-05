News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (8-6-2014) McNeill interviews Chris Hero and former TNA announcer Todd Keneley, plus current events convo with Caldwell (123 min.)

August 5, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (8-6-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill interviewing Chris Hero and former TNA announcer Todd Keneley along with PWTorch columnist Sean Radican. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, James Caldwell joined Pat to discuss the latest news, events, and more!

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024