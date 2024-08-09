WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/9) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Reigns’ return, Knight U.S. Title Celebration, Andrade vs. Escobar, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly, Cargill vs. Fyre, Theory/Waller vs. Street Profits

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 9, 2024

TULSA, OK AT BOK CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a video recap of this past Saturday’s Summerslam PLE. The end of the recap focused on the return of Roman Reigns. They included shots of people reacting at bars and filming Reigns from the crowd on their phones.

-The camera panned the crowd as Corey Graves introduced the show.

-Cody Rhodes’ music played and he made his entrance.

-Rhodes stood in the center of the ring with a mic. He placed the WWE Championship over his shoulder. The crowd chanted his name. Rhodes posed for the crowd and then returned to the center of the ring. He lifted the mic to speak and the crowd cheered again. Rhodes asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. Rhodes said he didn’t want to delve into the past. He said he wanted to do something different. He said Summerslam was grand, but everyone wants to know what happens next. Rhodes said his title is the North Star of the industry. Rhodes said he’s been thinking about who he wants to defend the title against at Bash in Berlin.

-Solo Sikoa made his entrance to interrupt Rhodes. Sikoa appeared on the stage with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Sikoa said he doesn’t care what Rhodes wants to talk about and doesn’t care what the people want to hear. The crowd booed. Sikoa said he wants to talk about Summerslam. Sikoa said he would have been champion. He said that before Rhodes does anything else, he should give Sikoa a rematch for the title.

-Rhodes said he didn’t want to talk about the past, but if Sikoa wants to talk about Summerslam, he will. He said Sikoa caused Jacob Fatu to get hurt and Sikoa sent Roman Reigns on a warpath. Rhodes said that Sikoa is delusional if he thinks he has a claim to a rematch. Tama and Loa jumped onto the apron. Sikoa joined them. Kevin Owens appeared behind Rhodes with a pair of chairs. He handed one to Rhodes. Sikoa, Tama, and Loa backed off. Sikoa said he would deal with Rhodes after he finds Reigns. Rhodes said he’ll be waiting for Sikoa, “right here”.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Interesting that Rhodes is quick to point out all the help that Sikoa received without mentioning that he had friends to even the sides. After his friends evened the sides, an outside party arrived and won the match for him. Rhodes ignoring Reigns’ impact on the outcome of the match is a bad look. Sikoa would have won had it not been for Reigns and given the fact that Rhodes agreed to the ridiculous rules, it would have been fair.)

-Owens started to leave and Rhodes stopped him. Rhodes said he wanted to talk to Owens about something. Owens got back in the ring and stood opposite Rhodes. Rhodes said this is going to be awkward and uncomfortable, and Owens will likely say no. Rhodes said that before he was interrupted he was going to mention who he wanted to face for the WWE title. Rhodes said he would like to face Owens. Owens said he appreciated it, but he doesn’t deserve a title match. The crowd booed. Owens said he hasn’t done anything to earn a title match. He said his win/loss record over the last year hasn’t earned him a title shot. Rhodes said the crowd said that Owens deserved it. Rhodes said he had a feeling that Owens would say no. Rhodes said he hasn’t forgotten the sacrifices that Owens has made. Rhodes called Owens a prize fighter in the prime of his career. Rhodes said he’s going to plead his case for Owens to Nick Aldis. Rhodes said he’s sure that Aldis will see what he and the fans see. Rhodes said that after he talks to Aldis, the only thing he’ll have to say to Owens is, “I’ll see you at Bash in Berlin”.

(McDonald’s Analysis: You can just pick who you want to be your title challenger now? You can just give title shots to your friends because they helped you a couple of times? What is this nonsense? If a heel did this it would be painted as the worst thing ever. Since it’s Cody, he’s just a really nice guy. It’s so incredibly stupid and completely devalues the title. The entire locker room, Nick Aldis, and the announcers should be irate over this and Aldis should be explaining to Rhodes that this isn’t how WWE works. Owens actually did a good job here at pointing out that he doesn’t deserve a title shot and recognizing the ridiculous nature of this in character. Kudos to Owens for that.)

-Wade Barrett and Corey Graves were shown ringside. Graves threw to a graphic for Andrade against Santos Escobar. Graves said the winner would get a shot at the United States title. They then showed a graphic for Jade Cargill against Alba Fyre. Barrett promoted the match. Graves then promoted a match between Pretty Deadly and DIY.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller made their entrance. Graves promoted the match as being a number one contenders qualifying match against the Street Profits.

-Byron Saxton was in the back with B-Fabb and the Street Profits. B-Fabb said that the Profits are more than eager, they’re ready. Angelo Dawkins mentioned they haven’t been champions in three years and Theory and Waller are in their way. The Profits said they want the smoke.

-The Street Profits made their entrance with B-Fabb.

(1) AUSTIN THEORY & GRAYSON WALLER vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) (w/ B-Fabb) – WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

Theory started with Dawkins. Waller distracted Dawkins and Dawkins went after Waller. Theory attacked Dawkins from behind and took control. Waller and Theory double teamed Dawkins in the corner. Waller dropped to the outside and pulled Ford off the apron. Dawkins fought back against Theory in the ring. Theory sent Dawkins into the ring post shoulder first. Dawkins fell to the outside. Waller tagged in and slid under the bottom rope. Waller took Dawkins down with a clothesline. Theory joined Waller to go after Dawkins. Ford hit a dive onto Theory and Waller on the outside. Ford celebrated as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Back from break, Dawkins charged Theory in the corner. Theory moved and Dawkins hit the corner hard. Theory landed a dropkick and tagged in Waller. Waller went to the top rope and came off but Dawkins caught him with a right hand. Ford tagged in and climbed to the top rope. He took Waller down with a crossbody. Ford took down Theory and then Waller again. Ford landed a flapjack to Theory followed by a back suplex on Waller. Ford landed a standing moonsault and covered Waller for a two count. Ford climbed to the top rope and came off. Waller moved and Ford landed on his feet. Waller shoved Ford into the corner and tagged in Theory. They double teamed Ford and Theory made the cover for a two count. Ford landed a big right hand to Theory. Waller pulled Ford to the outside. Ford landed a superkick to Waller. Dawkins ran around the ring and took out Waller. In the ring, Theory lifted Ford to his shoulders. Ford made the blind tag and got free. Dawkins lifted Theory to his shoulders and Ford came off the top rope with a Blockbuster. Dawkins made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Street Profits in 7:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match even though it was short. The Profits need to get back on the right track. Unfortunately, they’ve already lost to the Bloodline a couple of times, so it already feels like a re-run. I assume they’ll win whatever this contenders thing is and get the title shot. They need to lose B-Fabb. She doesn’t add anything to the act.)

-Rhodes, Aldis, and Owens were in the back. Owens protested and said he doesn’t deserve the match. Aldis said he’s waiting to discuss a championship match with Roman Reigns. Owens protested and said that Reigns didn’t deserve a shot. Aldis said that Reigns was champion for over 1,000 days. Owens said he never got a rematch after he lost the Universal title, so Reigns shouldn’t get one either. Owens told Aldis to go look in the locker room for a challenger. Aldis said he sees the challenger in front of him. Aldis made the match for Bash in Berlin.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really, Reigns doesn’t deserve a title shot? Owens really undid that goodwill be built up earlier. That fired up speech earns Owens a title shot and he just accepts it after he protested so much before? Can’t he at least win a match? Just have Owens beat Carmelo Hayes. Even that would be better than this.)

-Graves promoted a recap of Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship win for after the break. [c]

-There was a video package on Summerslam focused on the return of Roman Reigns. After the video, Barrett promoted Reigns’ appearance for later in the show.

-There was a video package on Nia Jax’s victory over Bayley at Summerslam.

-Tiffany Stratton was in the back. She barked orders at an attendant to plan Nia Jax’s victory party. She told him to leave. Pretty Deadly appeared. They asked Stratton to plan a party for them when they win the WWE Tag Team titles. They then asked Stratton to be in their musical. Stratton walked off and bumped into Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. Green said she should take over the party planning for Jax. Stratton told Green to fall off another ladder. Green told Stratton that Jax doesn’t like pink and Stratton is going to cash in on Jax. Stratton called Green delusional and walked off.

-Graves and Barrett were shown ringside. Graves threw to a video recap of the Women’s Tag Team title match on Smackdown last Friday.

-Jade Cargill made her entrance with Bianca Belair. Barrett promoted her match against Alba Fyre for after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Rhodes against Owens at Bash in Berlin. Barrett hyped the match.

-Alba Fyre made her entrance with Isla Dawn.

(2) JADE CARGILL (w/ Bianca Belair) vs. ALBA FYRE (w/ Isla Dawn)

Fyre landed a kick and backed off Cargill. Fyre grabbed a waistlock. Cargill countered and went to the arm. Cargill lifted Fyre in the air by the arm. Fyre got free and went for a roll up but Cargill blocked. Cargill tried a splash in the corner but Fyre moved and landed a superkick. Fyre took Cargill down with a tornado DDT and made the cover for a two count. Fyre beat on Cargill. Fyre came off the ropes and locked her in a scorpion like submission. Cargill powered up and slammed Fyre. Cargill splashed Fyre in the corner and followed up with a superkick. Cargill hit Jaded and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Jade Cargill in 3:00

-Blair Davenport hit the ring and joined Fyre and Dawn to attack Cargill and Belair. Naomi hit the ring and took out Davenport. Fyre and Dawn attacked Naomi from behind. Cargill and Belair got to their feet and took out Fyre and Dawn. Naomi took out Davenport. Belair, Cargill, and Naomi stood tall in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: We all saw that coming but it’s not a bad thing.)

-Graves promoted an appearance by L.A. Knight for after the break. [c]

-Barrett promoted Reigns’ return as the biggest Summerslam social media moment of all time.

-There was a video recap of L.A. Knight beating Logan Paul for the United States title at Summerslam.

[HOUR TWO]

-L.A. Knight made his entrance. Knight stood in the center of the ring with a mic. The crowd chanted his name. Knight said that Summerslam has come and gone, but a question remains. Knight said he was asked if it felt extra sweet to beat Logan Paul in his hometown. Knight said Paul deserved to get stomped out and he did. Knight said that everyone can call Knight what they want but eventually he will be called champion. Knight said he has arrived. Knight said he’s U.S. champ and he made it that way. Knight said the title makes him a marked man. Knight said the game is still the same. He said he walks in, hits it and quits and then moves on to the next. Knight said he can’t stop the undeniable kavorka and he can’t stop being the U.S. Champion.

-Santos Escobar made his entrance with Legado del Fantasma. They entered the ring and Escobar congratulated Knight. The crowd chanted “you suck”. Escobar pointed out members of the crowd and said that they suck. Escobar said a guy like Knight doesn’t always get a taste of gold. Escobar said that he doesn’t buy Knight as a champion. He said it wasn’t a good fit. Escobar said it’s a fleeting moment. Escobar said Knight’s chase, grit, and battle is going to be nothing more than an opening act for Escobar’s reign. Escobar said he’s the one who truly deserves to be U.S. Champion.

-Knight said Escobar deserves to get the brakes beat off him one more team. Knight said Escobar must be sick of being beat up by Knight. Knight said that Escobar has to qualify first, but if he does he won’t take the title from Knight. Knight said it isn’t because Escobar isn’t good enough, it’s because Knight won’t let him.

-Andrade made his entrance. Graves promoted his match against Escobar for after the break. [c]

-There was a video package for Giovanni Vinci.

(3) SANTOS ESCOBAR (w/ Angel, Berto, & Elektra Lopez) vs. ANDRADE – United States Championship Number One Contenders Match

The match was in progress. Andrade took Escobar down. Andrade knocked Escobar to the outside and then came over the top rope with a dive. Andrade sent Escobar back into the ring. The ref checked on Escobar. Angel and Berto attacked Andrade. They rolled Andrade into the ring. Escobar landed a big knee and made the cover for a two count. Baron Corbin and Apollo Crews appeared and went after Angel and Berto. Andrade went to the apron and landed a kick to Escobar. Andrade climbed to the top rope and Escobar cut him off. Escobar knocked Andrade to the outside. Escobar went after Andrade on the outside. Escobar rolled Andrade into the ring and made the cover for a two count. Escobar stayed on the attack. Escobar landed a back breaker and then worked on the arm of Andrade. The crowd cheered on Andrade as he fought to his feet. Andrade landed a big chop. Escobar charged Andrade but Andrade got a boot up. Escobar recovered and set Andrade on the top rope. Escobar climbed up and Andrade fought him off. Escobar fought back and set up for a superplex. Andrade continued to battle and then hit a sunset flip off the top rope. Both men were down in the ring as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Back from break, Escobar was in control. Andrade fought to his feet and landed an elbow to the gut. Andrade came off the ropes and took Escobar down with an elbow. Andrade hit a Dragon Screw. Andrade knocked Escobar to the corner. Andrade fired up and the crowd cheered him on. Andrade backed off and charged Escobar in the corner. Escobar rolled to the outside. Andrade came off the apron with a moonsault. Andrade tossed Escobar back into the ring. Andrade climbed to the top rope and came off with a crossbody. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Andrade landed a suplex and rolled into a second one. Andrade held on and hit a third suplex. Andrade made the cover for another two count. Andrade climbed to the top rope. Escobar rolled to the apron and cut off Andrade. Andrade grabbed Escobar and lifted him to the second rope. Escobar fought back and they battled on the second rope. Escobar rocked Andrade and hit a Poisonrana. Escobar made the cover for a near fall at the 8:00 mark. Escobar charged Andrade in the corner. Andrade moved and came off the ropes. Escobar caught him with a superkick. Andrade followed up with a kick of his own. Andrade climbed to the top rope and came off with a moonsault. Escobar moved and Andrade landed on his feet to deliver a standing moonsault. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Carmelo Hayes appeared and distracted Andrade. Escobar went after Andrade but Andrade escaped and landed a big elbow. Andrade made the cover for a two count. Andrade sold frustration. Lopez distracted Andrade. Andrade charged Escobar in the corner. Hayes pulled Escobar out of the way. Escobar rolled up Andrade for the win.

WINNER: Santos Escobar in 11:00 to earn a United States Championship match

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was completely unnecessary and ruined a really good match. I was going to commend WWE for not having interference here, but they blew that. Andrade beat Hayes twice, fair and square and deserved to have this match. It seemed like wins and losses mattered for a second there. This is the second time tonight I’m really questioning the booking decisions. Hayes and Andrade needs to be over. It’s been established that Andrade is a step above Hayes, and that’s fine. Andrade and Escobar work really well together. Escobar should have won this match clean and got his match against Knight. Andrade could have taken the loss and moved on to something else. Maybe he could have gotten back on track with another win over Hayes. I really wish they would stop doing this, especially when title matches are on the line. It’s perfectly fine to have heels just win sometimes. It’s not the end of the world.)

-Graves and Barrett were shown ringside. Graves threw to a recap of the Bloodline winning the WWE Tag Team titles last week on Smackdown.

-DIY was in the back. Tommaso Ciampa said he knew they were walking into Bloodline rules. He said they stole their Tag Team titles last week. Johnny Gargano said they beat him in his hometown in front of his son. He said they would do whatever it took to get their titles back. Ciampa said it isn’t Pretty Deadly the Musical, it’s the beginning of redemption for DIY. Gargano said “let’s go”.

-DIY made their entrance.

-Graves threw to a video package on the late Kevin Sullivan. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Nia Jax’s Championship Celebration next week. They then showed a graphic for Naomi against Blair Davenport.

-Theory and Waller barged in on Aldis. Theory said if you ask for a match, you just get it. He mentioned Waller against Owens. Aldis said it was a great idea and made the match. Waller protested. Theory said he has Waller’s back. Theory patted Waller and walked off. Waller turned to yell at Aldis but he was gone.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Theory was right on the money there. Considering his premise, he probably should have asked for a better match. Hopefully, he’ll learn from this and he can get himself a title shot next time.)

-DIY was in the ring.

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance.

(4) DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson) – WWE Tag Team Championship Number One Contenders Qualifying Match

After a quick tag by Pretty Deadly both teams were in the ring and faced off. DIY took control and sent Prince to the outside. Ciampa shot Wilson over the top rope into Prince. DIY went for double dives but Pretty Deadly stopped them with uppercuts. Pretty Deadly celebrated on the apron and DIY landed dropkicks. DIY followed up with dives over the top rope. DIY celebrated on the ring apron as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Back from break, Wilson charged Gargano in the corner and missed. Gargano tagged in Ciampa. Ciampa took down Wilson with three clotheslines. Ciampa clotheslined Prince in the corner and then hit Wilson. Ciampa took down Prince and Wilson with a double clothesline. Ciampa hit Wilson with an inverted DDT. Gargano tagged in and they hit a double powerbomb. They covered Prince but Wilson broke the count. Prince landed a kick to Gargano who dove off the second rope. Ciampa tagged in. DIY went for Shatter Machine but Prince rolled up Ciampa for a two count. Wilson took out Gargano. Wilson tagged in. Prince held Ciampa and Wilson came off the top rope with a bulldog. Wilson made the cover but Gargano broke the count. DIY took control and Wilson and Ciampa were left in the ring. They set up a double team but Gargano took out Prince with a slingshot spear. Ciampa took out Wilson. DIY hit Shatter Machine followed by Meet in the Middle on Prince. Gargano made the cover for the win.

WINNER: DIY in 8:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. They haven’t been clear about the rules, so I don’t know if this sets up DIY against the Profits. I hope it does. It’s a fresh match and it’s harder to predict because both teams are face and make sense to wrestle the Bloodline. It’s a shame that Pretty Deadly has fallen to comedy jobber team. I wonder if anything would have been different if Prince didn’t get injured so early in their run.)

-Solo Sikoa was in the back with Tama and Loa. Tama said Roman Reigns isn’t in the building yet. Sikoa told Tama not to worry and that Reigns would be there.

-Sikoa made his entrance with Tama and Loa. They entered the ring. Graves said the new Tribal Chief is prepared to stand his ground. Graves wondered where Reigns was. [c]

-Sikoa stood in the middle of the ring flanked by Tama and Loa. Sikoa asked the crowd to acknowledge him. The crowd booed. Sikoa said he’s the Tribal Chief now and directed his message at Roman Reigns. Sikoa said if Reigns calls himself the Tribal Chief and he wants the lei back then he can come and get it from him. Sikoa dropped the mic and stared into the camera.

-Roman Reigns made his entrance to a thunderous ovation.

(McDonald’s Analysis: We don’t need an on-site correspondent for that. Biggest pop of the night.)

-Sikoa sent Tama and Reigns took him down. Loa attacked Reigns but Reigns tossed Loa into the ring steps. Reigns lifted the steps and hit Tama and Loa with them. Reigns tossed the steps to the side and stared Sikoa down. Sikoa looked at Reigns intently. Sikoa removed his jacket as Reigns got on the apron. The two held their stare. Reigns entered the ring and stood opposite Sikoa. The crowd chanted for Reigns. Reigns attacked Sikoa. Sikoa fought back but Reigns hit a Superman Punch. Reigns measured Sikoa and posed. Tama and Loa pulled Sikoa to safety on the outside. The lei was left in the ring. Reigns saw it and walked over to it. Reigns lifted the lei off the mat. Tama attacked Reigns from behind. Loa beat on Reigns and Tama handed the lei to Sikoa on the outside. Loa beat on Reigns in the corner. Loa charged Reigns but Reigns took him down with a Superman Punch. Reigns hit Tama with a Superman Punch. Reigns posed and then hit Loa with the spear. Reigns stood tall as the crowd cheered him on. The crowd chanted “OTC”. Reigns dropped to the outside and posed again before he ran around the ring and speared Tama through the barricade. Reigns grabbed a chair and got back in the ring. He hit Loa with the chair repeatedly. Sikoa held up the lei at the top of the stage. Sikoa yelled that he was the Tribal Chief. Reigns continued to beat on Loa with the chair. Reigns stood tall in the ring as the show went off the air.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Remember when everybody was sick of this guy and his “long, boring title reign”? I guess some people just needed to see the alternative. Anyway, if there were any questions, they’ve been answered. Reigns is the top babyface in the company. The reaction was massive. On top of that, he wasn’t booked to look like he needed a bunch of friends to help him out. I love that his character is the same for the most part. He’s still unhinged and violent. He hasn’t said a word, he’s just getting cheered. I still wish there had been something more with him and Rhodes at Summerslam, but they can clear that up later. Reigns should still dislike Rhodes, I don’t want to see them best friends all of a sudden. Beyond that, this worked for what it was. The crowd got to see Reigns and his big spots to whet the appetite. WWE can now focus on Reigns’ first speech for a show down the road and get some mileage out of that. I want to see how Reigns acts as a face and what the dynamic is with Paul Heyman once Heyman is back at his side. I would imagine Heyman is back in time for Reigns’ first match. I’m excited to see where this goes and it’s good that Fatu was left out of this as that’s yet another card WWE can play down the line. Reigns has a ton of options for opponents right now and a lot of it will feel new as Reigns has been a heel for so long. Even with so many questions left to answer, we got the answer to the most important one tonight. Roman Reigns is number one.)

