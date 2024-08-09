RADICAN’S TAKE: NJPW’s actions will speak louder than their words when it comes to product improvement, Callum Newman’s G1 Climax performance

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW: ACTIONS SPEAK LOUDER THAN WORDS

NJPW posted some quotes from new NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi on their website in June about improvements that would be made in the product. “It’s been six months since I became NJPW President, and over the last half year in the office and in the ring, and based on the voices of the fans and wrestlers, we would like to introduce a ten point plan for the future,” said Tanahashi.

One of the biggest complaints NJPW received and addressed in Tanahashi’s ten point plan was the lack of consequences for outside interference for matches with a strong emphasis being on House of Torture matches going too far with it in big matches on a regular basis.

Tanahashi said the changes would be noticeable by Dominion, which took place on June 9. He even went as far to say in the article that he might address the issues himself at the Dominion PPV. There was nothing that occurred at Dominion to address any of the complaints people had about House of Torture and their constant pattern of interference in matches. Tanahashi did not appear at ringside to address any issues when it came to outside interference on the show from the House of Torture or in the company in general.

It is now nearly the middle of August and NJPW has still done nothing in regards to this issue, which makes you wonder how serious they are about addressing any of the things listed on the ten point plan for the future. \

Evil stated before the G1 Climax tournament started he wanted to have the worst matches in the tournament. He hasn’t delivered on that promise, but his matches continue to be filled with outside interference that goes unpunished by Tanahashi.

The House of Torture was involved in Evil’s most recent match G1 Climax match against Shingo Takagi from start to finish except for a good stretch of wrestling in the middle. The commentators didn’t say anything about Tanahashi getting involved when Togo helped Evil get the jump on Takagi before their match even started.

So what’s the hold up NJPW? The company can continue to hold press conferences with President Tanahashi and other members of management and publish articles on their website about making changes to improve the company that are obviously needed, but from now their actions will speak louder than their words when it comes to the company having any credibility with the public statements they make moving forward.

CALLUM NEWMAN SHINES IN NJPW G1 CLIMAX DESPITE LOSING RECORD

Callum Newman has been much better than expected during the G1 Climax tournament. Out of all of the talent, he was the last person I expected to show signs of growth during the tournament. Newman picked up a couple of wins during the early stages of the tournament, but hasn’t had a lot of luck in the ring since then with his record at 2-6, which is good for last place in the A block.

Newman has shown a more confident side to himself during the tournament that hadn’t seen before. He carries himself like someone that matters, which wasn’t always the case. Newman has confidence and it showed in his match against Tetsuya Naito on Night 13.

Newman only had around six minutes in the ring with Naito, but he made the most of them. He carried himself with confidence and took the fight to Naito before falling short in the end. Newman has been gifted former United Empire stable leader Will Ospreay’s Os-cutter to use in his matches. For some wrestlers, that would be an albatross, but Newman is making it work because of how he carries himself.

Newman won’t break out and become a top guy in NJPW anytime soon, but the way he has performed during G1 Climax is certainly going to give NJPW booker Gedo something to think about when it comes to giving him more opportunities heading into the last quarter of 2024. He’s certainly earned any opportunities that might come his way and I’m excited to see how he does after the G1 Climax tournament ends with any opportunities that he’s given.

Contact Sean at pwtorchsean@gmail.com. Follow him on X @SR_Torch.