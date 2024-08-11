WWE OVER & UNDERS: Gunther’s amazing tie trick, Sing-Alongs, Worst Promo in the World, Giovanni’s Bad Taste in Fonts, Roman Reign, Bronson Reed

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Well folks, we’re in the aftermath of a middle of the road PLE, which means it’s time to reset, rebuild anew, and focus on the next big set of feuds…or schedule a month of reruns. You never know with WWE, but one thing is for sure, we’re definitely going to get screwier finishes than a Home Depot ad. Let’s dig in!

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON RAW – GUNTHER’S AMAZING TIE TRICK

Okay here’s something I guarantee you didn’t notice, but if you dedicate 37 seconds of your life to revisiting, you won’t be disappointed. After Gunther entered the ring with his shiny new prize, look at his tie. It couldn’t be more disheveled if it tried. Now here comes the David Copperfield moment. He hoists it into the air and somehow, unfathomably, impossibly, Gunther wills it into shifting into a perfect position. I can only liken it to a drill sergeant commanding a soldier to straighten up, only Gunther is so badass he doesn’t even need to speed.

OVERRATED ON RAW – SING-ALONGS

I’m all for Say What Karaoke, but can we please leave the 90s in the past? I am so sick of WWE Superstars trying to turn every single entrance into Lip Sync Battle. It’s become such a thing that wrestlers are lip syncing their own songs during their entrances now. It’s too much. If you look up “extra” in the dictionary, you’ll find information on a sugar substitute, an entertainment news program, and this fad that needs to go away. Orton had a sing-a-long. Seth has a sing-a-long. C.M. Punk has a sing-a-long. Even Cody has his wow crowd. I’m over it. WWE Universe, please stop trying to hijack the show. It’s distracting, annoying and unbecoming.

OVERRATED ON RAW – WORST PROMO IN THE WORLD

What on Earth was the point of C.M. Punk’s promo, other than stalking for Drew McIntyre to interrupt him. He essentially just came out and rambled around messaging that his lost doesn’t matter, that nothing Drew did matters. Go back and watch it. It has no clear mission statement. It’s just a meandering disavowing of the entire importance of his SummerSlam match. What he could have done is attempt to explain why his fluffy medieval haircut is back. At least that would have some focus, unlike this promo that felt more confused than Perry Saturn in a mop factory.

UNDER-APPRECIATED ON RAW – BRONSON REED DOES SOMETHING OF SUBSTANCE

Maybe I’m a bad person, but I thoroughly enjoyed watching Bronson “Tsunami” Reed drown Seth Rollins in splashes. Maybe I just have a poor sense of fashion and want to see people get taken down a few pegs when they out dress me. It’s so overdue for Reed to do something, anything worth paying attention to. It’s a shame that we’ve been so starved of him doing anything meaningful that it had to come to him causing internal bleeding to get noticed, but que sera sera. I’m here for it. I also think that there might be some kind of conspiracy with Reed paying off the officials to not remove Rollins from his path of destruction when they had more openings than a cheese grater to do so. Side note, I like to think Reed collects vintage cheese graters. Why? Because I’m projecting something of substance onto a character that, until tonight, has been nothing but a villainous action figure that says mean things when you squeeze his belly…metaphorically of course.

OVERRATED ON SMACKDOWN – GIOVANNI VINCI’S POOR TASTE IN FONTS

Well, Giovanni Vinci is still employed. Surprises are fun, but that’s about as exciting as finding out we’re getting a reboot of Full House on Netflix. It’s unnecessary, a bad reminder of something that used to be memorable, that just needs to stay in the past. Not only that, he’s moving to Smackdown. So now we’re getting Vinci sans his more interesting cohorts. That’s like getting a plate of pepperoni with no pizza. Bland, boring and uninteresting. At least I think so. They had a vignette of him speaking Italian that probably would be easier to decipher than the ridiculously illegible mess they used tonight. Seriously, I tried reading that but soon gave up when I realized it would be faster to just get a Rosetta Stone and learn Italian. That font was like something created by a toddler loose in a production truck, who just discovered you can change fonts in Word.

OVERRATED ON SMACKDOWN – ROMAN REIGNS OVER AN ITTY BITTY VILLAGE

I’m sorry, but Roman Reigns taking on The New Bloodline without Jacob Fatu is like watching Godzilla stomp out a village of Lilliputians from Gulliver’s Travels. They just don’t have a presence without the Samoan Werewolf and his boo boo foot. We have a one-eyed pirate, a man who thinks he’s a gremlin, and a cos-playing biker without a Harley. Seriously, Solo Sikoa, what’s with the gloves?! It’s really a shame that Fatu got injured because it has turned them into the Thin Bloodline, which could get taken out by someone as lowly as J.D. McDonagh. Implausible impossibilities are fun to speculate on, but I digress.

