AEW COLLISION REPORT (8/10): Hologram and Darby Allin team up. Rosa-Purrazzo feud ends with a Texas Bull Rope Match. Strickland in action, AEW World Trios Title No. 1 Contendership match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION – EPISODE 57

AUGUST 10, 2024

ARLINGTON, TEXAS AT ESPORTS STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

[HOUR ONE]

-The Let’s Go theme opened the show.

-Tony welcomed everyone to the show.

(1) DARBY ALLIN & HOLOGRAM vs. THE PREMIER ATHLETES (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) (w/Ariya Daivari & Mark Sterling)

The fans cheered for Hologram right away. Woods immediately went for an arm drag, but Hologram gave him a finger swag in defiance. Hologram and Allin gave a flurry of double team moves towards Nese. Allin went for a crossbody and got a near fall. Sterling distracted Allin, allowing Nese and Woods to get the heat on Allin. Woods laid in a German suplex and then threw Allin on the outside. Woods hit a lariat on Allin for a near fall. Allin got a roll-up on Neese and followed up with a power slam. Woods and Neese flipped Allin over, and he got Hologram in with a hot tag. Then he ran wild. Woods got an Angle slam on Hologram and got a near fall. The match broke down after that. In the match’s closing moments, Sterling grabbed Hologram by the leg, but Allin did a Coffin Drop from the top rope to take out the heels from the outside. Hologram pushed the shoulders of Woods to the mat with a forward roll to secure the pinfall victory for his team.

WINNERS: Darby Allin & Hologram at 8:42

(Brian’s Thoughts: If the day ends in Y, AEW Collision opens with a good party match to start the show. There is excellent synergy between Hologram and Allin as a team. I’m glad AEW is starting to involve Hologram with higher-tier wrestlers on the roster. )

-Dustin Rhodes voiced over a video to hype the Texas Bullrope match

(2) THUNDER ROSA vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO – Texas Bullrope Match

Purrazzo went to clock Rosa early with the bull, but she ducked and nailed her with a clothesline. Rosa threw Purrazzo against the steel steps and followed up with hard chops. Both women struggled to control the rope on the outside. Purrazzo won the battle and busted Rosa up by using the cowbell. [C]

After the break, both women brawled on the top rope, and Rosa threw Purrazzo down on a pile of steel chairs. Rosa lined up a steel chair in the corner and hit Purrazzo with a dropkick. Rosa went for a cover but only got a near fall. Both women were busted open. Purrazzo put Rosa in the Tree of Woe and followed up with a chair shot to her gut. Purrazzo went for the cover and only got a near fall. The fans started chanting. “Use the table!” Purrazzo hit a powerbomb and a power driver for a close near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Purrazzo put Rosa on the table, but Rosa recovered and bulldogged her through the table. Rosa nailed Purrazzo with the Fire Thunder Driver to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Thunder Rosa in 10:50

(Brian’s Thoughts: It took a few minutes to get going, but these women knocked this match out of the park. The heat, hate, and atmosphere were measured perfectly. The closing picture of Rosa busted open in her Texas them geat was an excellent visual.)

-A creative vignette featuring the Outrunners in an old VHS format was shown.

(3) FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs.THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

After a headlock takeover, Truth posed, and Wheeler followed up with a muscle flex of his own. Wheeler went for a roll-up on Turbo for a near fall. Turbo and Truth hit a double elbow drop onto Wheeler. Harwood went for a pin on Truth and got a near fall. FTR cleared the ring and poised in the middle of the ring. [c]

After the break, Truth and Turbo worked over Wheeler in the corner. Wheeler got the hot tag into his partner and Harwood ran wild. Harwood hit five German suplexs and a power driver for a near fall in the match’s closing moments. FTR followed up with the Shatter Machine to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNERS: Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood at 9:17

(Brian’s Thoughts: It might have gone a minute or two too long, but this was very entertaining. I can’t explain it, but I’ve enjoyed FTR working these like the Outrunners and the MXM Collection, then grabbing a hold and going 25 minutes in a long tag match. FTR has just looked refreshed, and it seems they are having fun again.)

-Lexy Nair interviewed Kip Sabian backstage, and Nick Wayne interpreted to challenge him to match this coming Friday on AEW Rampage.

-A backstage promo was shown on Dynamite with MJF and Will Ospreay this past Wednesday.

(4) RUSH vs. PRESTON VANCE

Vance went for the LFI first bump, but Rush declined. Vance hit a spinebuster and chopped Rush on the outside. Rush threw Vance’s head against the barricade. Rush busted Vance up open. The fans chanted, “Rush! Rish!” Vance hit a spear and a Brodie Lee Lariat for a near fall. Vance attempted the Bulls Horns, but Rush threw Vance in the ropes and hit the Bulls Horns for the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Rush in 4:04

(Brian’s Thoughts: Good way to feature Rush. He hits harder than anyone on the roster.)

-Post-match, Rush hit another Bull Horns on Vance.

-A video package was shown with Jack Perry.

STREAM THE LATEST “AEW CONVERSATION CLUB”: CLICK HERE (or search “pwtorch” in Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any iOS or Android app)

[HOUR TWO]

(5) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII – AEW World Title Eliminator Match

Both men went for kicks and missed, and the fans cheered. Strickland hit a head scissors and dropkicked through the ropes for a near fall. Ishii laid in stiff chest chops to Strickland’s chest. Ishii challenged Strickland to hit him with chops, but Ishii no sold. Strickland hit a side suplex and an uppercut for the top rope. Strickland hit a dive on top of Ishii, and the fans popped huge for the spot. [C]

After the break, Strickland laid in stiff forearms, but Ishii countered with a suplex. Ishii hit Strickland with a superflex from the top rope and got a close near fall. Ishii went for a running closeline, but Strickland countered with a flat liner for a near fall. Strickland hit a running power slam and kept ahold of Ishii to hit a brainbuster but only got a near fall. Ishii used his fighting spirit to hit a running coastline and got a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Strickland hit a standing Swerve stomp and finished the match with the House Call to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Swerve Strickland in 12:16

(Brian’s Thoughts: Having a bad match with Ishii is difficult, but Strickland didn’t use it as a crutch. Strickland looked and felt the part of a world champion.)

-Claudio Castagnol cut a promo backstage and challenged Kazuchika Okada to a title match on August 21 on AEW Dynamite.

-Lexy Nair invited Kris Standler and Stokely Hathaway to the ring, and it was made official there would be a mixed tag match for the All-In Zero hour: Kris Standler and Stokely Hathaway vs. Tomohiro Ishii and Willow Nightingale.

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Top Flight, and MXM Collection interpreted the interview. Lio Rush confirmed Top Flight vs. MXM Collection will happen next week on Collision.

(6) HIKARU SHIDA vs. ALEAH JAMES

WINNER: Hikaru Shida in 1:39

(Brian’s Thoughts: It’s a straightforward victory for Shida to build her up against her TBS Title match this Wednesday against Mercedes Mone.)

-Jim Ross sat down with Bryan Danielson for an interview.

(Brian’s Thoughts: This was a great job from JR. I wish JR the best in terms of his health moving forward.)

-Hikaru Shida cut a backstage promo and challenged Mercedes Mone to match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

(7) BANG BANG GANG (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn & Juice Robinson) vs. HOUSE OF BLACK (Brody King, Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black)

AEW World Trios Title #1 Contendership Match (Special Referee: Christian Cage)

Christian Cage came out in a long, sleeveless turtleneck referee shirt. All six men attempted to brawl, but Cage stepped in to prevent that. Matthews got in Cage’s face. Matthews and Colten exchanged pinfall attempts. [C]

After the break, the fans cheered “Turtleneck.” Robinson went for a cover and got a near fall. Robinson raised his leg like a dog to Matthews. The Gunns tried to cut off Matthews. He got the hot tag to King, but Cage did not see the tag. The fans cheered, “ref, you suck.” Matthews got the hot tag into Black, and he ran wild. King hit a huge dive to the outside. [C]

After the break, Colten got the hot tag and ran wild. King hit a huge lariat for a near fall. Austin tried to chop King but could not sell, and the match broke down. The Gunns hit 3:10 to Yuma on King for a near fall. All six men were laid out on the floor after all the chaos. Cage started counting, and Matthews began to get up, but Cage hit the spear and called for the bell.

WINNERS: No Contest in 16:10

-Post-match The Patriarchy bet all six men down.

FINALL THOUGHTS: The Texas atmosphere adds so much to these weekly Saturday shows. Both the Texas Bull Rope match and the special guest referee match over-delivered.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (8/7): MJF vs. Kyle Fletcher, Swerve and Danielson exchange, Mariah May’s persona, Don Callis, missing Elite, Steamboat, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW Collision results (8/10): Powell’s review of Thunder Rosa vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Bull Rope match, AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland holds an open challenge eliminator match