VIP AUDIO 8/11 – The Fix Flashback (8-2-2017): Nakamura vs. Cena, Styles vs. Owens, Jordan-Miz, more from Raw and SD, plus Summerslam ramifications, ROH Women of Honor, NXT’s next likely call-ups (131 min.)

In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the August 2, 2017 episode of The Fix covering these topics:

Smackdown and Raw from this week including Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena, A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens, Jason Jordan on Miz TV, Roman Reigns beating Samoa Joe in the triple threat Raw main event, Enzo’s latest promo, and much more.

Summerslam news.

Reaction to ROH Women of Honor TV.

NXT’s next likely call-ups.

MAILBAG

Quality of MITB booking over the years.

Other unplanned finishes over the years.

New Japan 1 update.

Does Paul Heyman help Brock Lesnar.

Rock’s track suit era.

MMA TOPICS

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones and UFC 214 analysis.

