VIP AUDIO 8/11 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (8-11-2006): WWE Raw review and analysis including Flair-Foley, Cena’s uninspiring offense, Umaga, Edge, Trish-Carlito kiss, more (43 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the August 11, 2006 Raw Review podcast with PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and James Caldwell who broke down, dissected, and discussed the August 7, 2006 edition of Raw. The discussion includes the sudden acceptance of Ric Flair’s match proposal by Mick Foley, why he might have given in so easily, Umaga in the main event, the pros of Umaga in the main event, the severe cons of how Umaga was actually booked in the main event, WWE’s replacement of Hulk Hogan, more Cena and Edge than was probably booked pre-Hogan injury, giving away the Trish-Carlito kiss, Cena’s uninspiring offense, and more.

NOTE: THERE ARE AUDIO CLARITY PROBLEMS WITH THIS FILE, SO IT’S NOT AS CLEAR AS NORMAL.

