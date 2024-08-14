VIP AUDIO 8/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-11-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: King Booker on commentary, Rey-Chavo, Divas, Miz being Miz, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 11, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. The discussion includes Rey-Chavo, the crass quality of Vickie Guerrero’s involvement, giving away Taker-Khali next week, why the match will hurt the Summerslam buyrate, King Booker on commentary, which new Smackdown wrestler might be in line for matches with Batista later this year, the Divas, Miz being Miz, the state of the Cruiserweight Division, the state of the Tag Division, why neither one will be at Summerslam, the new talent initiative, where Matt Hardy fits into the Smackdown equation upon his return, and much more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO