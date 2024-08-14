AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/14): Keller’s report on Young Bucks vs. Acclaimed, Swerve vs. Yuta, Mercedes vs. Shida, Hangman vs. Lethal, Mariah May movie, Hook returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

AUGUST 14, 2024

NORFOLK, VA. AT CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,873 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,735. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They went right to Excalibur introducing the show as the camera panned the modest crowd.

(1) MERCEDES MONE (w/Kamille) vs. HIKARU SHIDA

The bell rang 4 minutes into the hour. Mercedes danced over Shida after yanking her down by her hair in the opening seconds. Mercedes applied a Crossface on the mat at 1:00 which turned into leverage pin attempts by both. They stood and threw dropkicks at each other at the same time. Excalibur hyped what was coming up later on the show as graphics appeared in the corner of the screen. Mercedes retreated to the ring apron at 3:00 to regroup. Kamille held Mercedes’s boot as Shida tried to suplex her into the ring. Shida took over anyway and then played to the crowd at ringside. Kamille blocked Shida from going after Mercedes, who then leaped off the ring apron at Shida with a Meteora.

Back in the ring, Mercedes scored a two count after a Meteora. Mercedes settled into a chinlock. Shida reached the bottom rope to force a break. At 8:00 Mercedes went for her Three Amigos suplex sequence. Shida countered with a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Mercedes rolled to the floor with help from Kamille. Shida dropkicked Kamille through the ropes and then threw Mercedes into the ring. Shida hit Kamille with a kendo stick. Mercedes yanked it from her. As the ref told her to get rid of it, Kamille kicked Shida. Mercedes then gave Shida her Moneymaker for the win.

WINNER: Mercedes in 9:00.

-After the match, Britt Baker’s music played as Kamille raised Mercedes’s arm. Kamille waited fro her on the ramp.. She turned and yanked someone in a mask at ringside into the ringside area and stomped away at her. Baker then revealed that wasn’t her, as she walked through the crowd without a mask. Baker then put on her glove and went after Mercedes in the ring. She went for her Lock Jaw, but Kamille intervened for the save. Baker stood in the ring with the kendo stick as Mercedes and Kamille retreated up the ramp.

(Keller’s Analysis: So who exactly was it who decided to play the decoy in the mask at ringside? Did they know they were likely going to get beat up? Does nobody care? The match itself wasn’t as smooth as you’d hope, but it was pretty good.)

-A clip aired of Hangman Page getting into a brawl backstage with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Lethal, Jarrett, Karen, and Sonjay Dutt backstage. As Lethal began talking, Hangman attacked him. They brawled to the ring.

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. JAY LETHAL

The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Lethal fought back and landed five running dives at Hangman at ringside. Lethal threw Hangman back into the ring. Hangman gave Lethal a Dead Eye on the ring apron and then threw him into the ringside barricade and then into the time keeper’s area. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Hangman dominated during the break. He landed a Death Valley Driver for a two count at 6:00. Lethal made a comeback and scored a few two counts with leverage pin attempts. Lethal landed his Lethal Combination and scored another two count. Hangman gouged Letha’s eyes and then took over with a discus lariat followed by a Buckshot Lariat for the win.

WINNER: Hangman in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: There was a pause for the ref to check on Lethal after the discus lariat, so Lethal might’ve been stunned legit there. He did eventually stand and take a notoriously stiff Buckshot. A doc then entered and checked on him right away.)

-Excalibur commented on clips of MJF defending his “American” title in London over the weekend against Michael Oku at RevPro event. Will Ospreay made the save before MJF could attack Oku’s fiancé after the match.

-A four minute video package aired on MJF vs. Ospreay narrated by Ospreay who talked about his history and then MJF who gave his perspective, talking about being the face of AEW and saying Ospreay lacks a killer instinct.

(Keller’s Analysis: Really good and rather lengthy video package that set the stage nicely for the Ospreay-MJF match and framed Ospreay and MJF as big stars.) [c]

-Pac, in a backstage promo, mocked MJF calling the International Title the “American” title. He said he is the no. 1 contender, but Ospreay stole it from him. He said he’s sick of being overlooked and treated like a bum. He said that was his ticket to his Wembley Moment. He said he has sanctioned himself some revenge to get the winner at All Out two weeks later in Chicago.

(Keller’s Analysis: A solid, intense promo. Pac’s persona remains pretty thin, though. He’s just an intense guy who wants to prove himself in the ring. It’s fine for the role he has, but fans aren’t really pulled in any direction regarding rooting for or against him.)

-A vignette aired with Darby Allin who talked about the journey Jack Perry took in pro wrestling compared to him. He said Perry is actually himself, “a child who takes everything for granted.” He said he doesn’t treat AEW with the respect warranted. “With all the dumb stuff you’ve pulled, I wish you were fired,” he said. He asked what he has added to AEW.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not a fan of wrestlers defining the worth of wrestlers based on what they “contribute” to AEW. AEW is not a collection basket that wrestlers are meant to contribute to. AEW is ostensibly a “governing body” or organization that provides a platform for matches so fans can see athletes fight to determine who is the best. Promos should focus on individual aspirations, not judging other wrestlers on whether they “contribute to the brand” like some sort of corporate team spirit meeting for office workers. That said, I liked the promo otherwise as Darby showed disdain for Perry and continues to show confidence and likability on the mic while retaining his cool factor.)

-As Darby made his entrance, Perry attacked him on the ramp with a running knee. He then mounted him and punched away at him. Fans booed. He beat him up backstage including ramming him into a garage door. Security guys intervened and held Perry back. Perry yelled that he wanted a coffin match at Wembley. [c]

-A vignette aired on Mariah May, who addressed Toni Storm. She said this year is about her, not Toni, and her biggest mistake was being alive at the same time as her. She said one day she’ll look out the window and wonder whatever happened to her. She said they both will die, but she’ll get to write Toni’s eulogy.

-Renee interviewed Mina Shiakawa backstage and asked if she’s talked with Storm or Mariah. She said she hasn’t, and she is shocked and heartbroken. She said she’s never seen Mariah so vicious and Toni so obsessed. Renee asked her to pick a winner. Shirakawa said she just hopes nobody gets hurt.

-They went to Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone at ringside. Excalibur reflected on the Darby-Perry match and then Perry’s challenge. Excalibur said Tony Khan had made the coffin match official.

(3) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. RODERICK STRONG vs. KYLE O’REILLY – Three-way for the no. 1 spot in Casino Gauntlet at All In

Orange came out first, then Strong, and finally O’Reilly. The announcers talked about the Casino Gauntlet match and how it cane end at any time, so getting the no. 1 spot is the only way to assure you aren’t left out. The bell rang 52 minutes into the hour. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Orange leaped off the top rope and elbowed O’Reilly as he had Strong locked in a guillotine.

[HOUR TWO]

Excalibur set the stage for new viewers tuning in at the top of the hour. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett entered at 8:00. Tomohiro Ishii and Mark Briscoe came out right away to stop them from interfering. Briscoe landed a flip dive onto Bennett. Cassidy ducked a charging Strong by sitting on a chair in the ring. He then went after Strong at ringside. They cut to another double-box break at 10:00. [c/db]

All three exchanged strikes mid-ring after the break. After three-way chaos, Orange leveraged O’Reilly’s shoulders down for a three count as O’Reilly was trying to get Strong locked into an armbar on the mat. O’Reilly slammed the mat in frustration.

WINNER: Cassidy in 16:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: After being heavy on video packages in the first hour, this dose of extended good action was needed to bring things back into some balance.)

-Renee interviewed Claudio Castagnoli and Kazuchika Okada backstage. She asked Claudio what the Continental Title means to him. Claudio said he feels it is his title. He said he came up short in the tournament, but he plans to make his title shot count in the first Dynamite to take place in Europe next week. Okada mocked Claudio and then said he’s the greatest wrestlers of all-time. He said he will respect him when he beats him in Cardiff. “Good luck, bitch,” he closed with. Claudio said he realy hopes he doesn’t get this version of Okada next week. He said this is “an EV lackey, want to make my friends laugh” version, but he wants the G1 version. He said in Wales, he will have 99 problems, “and this bitch will be no. 1.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fun. Claudio getting the last word after Okada walked away was a good close.) [c]

-A clip aired from Collision of Christian Cage as special referee interfering in the six-man tag match and ruling it a double draw.

-Renee interviewed Christian with Nick Wayne, Mother Wayne, and Killswitch. Renee asked about who will face them for their AEW Trios Titles at Wembley. Christian said it’s on the other wrestlers in that match that they couldn’t stand up. He said he’s going to hold every title in AEW at the same time. He said he won’t be ringside in Norfolk on Friday when Nick faces Kip Sabian. Renee asked if that’s because he’s concerned about getting hurt. Christian took the mic and told Renee to go back to being a mom, and then said she’s probably a worse mom than interviewer. He said they are the faces of TBS now and forever.

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced the return of Hook. As Hook made his way to the ring to his entrance theme, Excalibur commented on highlights of the feud with Hook and Chris Jericho. Schiavone asked Hook about how he was doing. He said he cannot see through his left eye. He said he can still see out of the other eye and he wants to fight him for the FTW Title “right here, right now in Norfolk, Virginia.” Jericho’s “Learning Three” theme played and he walked out, accompanied by Bryan Keith and Big Bill. Jericho waved from the stage and said, “Hi guys! Hi Hook!”

He said Hook is one stupid son of a bitch because he still wants to challenge him to a fight after he blinded him with a fireball. He asked if he wants to fight and he took off his jacket. But then he said,”You ain’t getting one.” He said it’s not worth his time toniight, but he’d do it at Wembley. He said he has to agree to a couple of caveats. He said it’ll be his last chance to wrestle for the FTW Title and he’ll have to walk out of the Jericho Vortex forever. He said he also has to face Big Bill next week in Cardiff. Bill said he’d beat him down and shove him “straight up Taz’s ass.” Schiavone chuckled. Keith yelled, “Straight up his ass!” Jericho waved and said, “Thanks, Hook!”

Hook accepted the challenge. He said he is looking froward to dumping Big Bitchon his big ass head and tearing Jericho limb from limb at Wembley. He said after All In, he will never, ever be the same again. Taz chuckled and said, “I’ve heard that line before.” [c]

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster w/Billy Guinn) – AEW Tag Team Title match

Justin introduced the Bucks and said they are “very fine gentlemen” and fighting champions. Excalibur said this was their first title defense in four months ago. Schiavone said it’s been 115 days. The Acclaimed jumped them on the ramp. They fought to the ring. Excalibur said there is frustration over the Bucks not defending the tag titles. Schiavone said The Acclaimed are former champions who were frustrated with how long it took to get this title shot. The bell rang 28 minutes into the hour with Matt and Bowens in the ring. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

When Billy Gunn went after Matt at ringside and picked up a chair, the ref ordered Gunn to return to the back. He threw a fit, of course. They cut to another double-box break at 11:00. [c/db]

Bowens made a comeback and clotheslined both Bucks. Caster was down at ringside and unavailable to tag in. Caster crawled onto the ring apron and received a leaping hot-tag.

At 18:00, after a ref bump, Matt brought a tag belt into the ring. FTR ran out and yanked the belt from him. Matt spit in Dax’s face. The ref called for the DQ.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks via DQ in 19:00.

-Taz said FTR just cost The Acclaimed their title shot. Billy Gunn returned and security entered to separate them.

-Renee asked Christopher Daniels for his reaction. He booked The Acclaimed vs. FTR on Collision and the winner will be no. 1 contenders.

-A video package aired on Danielson getting what he said could be his last shot at a title. It included a lot of AEW footage and vintage footage of Danielson when he was younger in ROH, too, including a shaved head and no facial hair. Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” played during the video.

-Excalibur said, “It’s hard to believe we might be 11 days away from the end of the one of the greatest wrestling careers ever. Taz complimented the studio on that video package. Then they showed Danielson standing at ringside, looking a bit emotional after watching the video. Schiavone said one of the great thrills of his career has been calling Danielson matches.

(5) SWERVE STRICKLAND (w/Prince Nana) vs. WHEELER YUTA

During Yuta’s entrance, Excalibur said he had a chance to wrestle Danielson before he called his matches and he’s been present during his entire journey in the industry. The bell rang 56 minutes into the hour. Swerve yelled some words at Danielson. He then beat up Yuta at ringside and got in Danielson’s face and said, “You’re nothing, boy,” he said. “I’m going to retire you.”

[OVERRUN]

Yuta dove through the ropes and tackled Swerve at ringside. Yuta and Swerve exchanged strikes mid-ring at 6:00. Yuta leveraged Swerve’s shoulders down for a near fall. He followed up with a German suplex into a bridge for a near fall next. He then teased a Cattle Mutilation. Swerve resisted. Yuta punched Swerve, but Swerve smiled and no-sold his barrage of strikes. Yuta headbutted Swerve, which sent him backwards. They showed Danielson cheering on Yuta. Swerve landed three of his signature House Call leaping sidekicks. He followed by mounting Yuta. The ref called for the bell when Swerve didn’t break.

WINNER: Swerve via ref stoppage at 10:00.

-Danielson ran into the ring to check on Yuta. Swerve said from ringside that he just showed Danielson what he’s going to do to him in front of 50,000 people at Wembley Stadium in two weeks. “Bryan, you’re going to bring your family, right?” he asked. He said what he just did to Yuta will be what he does in front of his daughter at Wembley. He said he will force him to retire after he cripples him. Schiavone said he’s gone beyond the bound and isn’t just looking to defend his titles. Swerve pretended to leave, but then charged back into the ring and landed a House Call. Schiavone said, “Talk about breaking the code.” Swerve celebrated with Nana as his music played.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Dan Kuester to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH