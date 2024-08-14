VIP AUDIO 8/14 – The Fix Flashback (8-9-2017): Todd calls from Japan to review live experience, G1, Rollins-Ambrose, Miz TV with Brock, Punk’s ideal opponents if he returned, Heyman, more (128 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to part two of the August 9, 2017 episode of The Fix. Todd called in from both Japan and The Future to talk about this week’s Raw and Smackdown including:

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS

The latest Summerslam developments.

John Cena’s follow-up to losing to Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins leaving Dean Ambrose at the altar.

Shinsuke Nakamura’s sit-down promo.

The decision to have Randy Orton pin Jinder Mahal clean.

Miz TV with Brock Lesnar.

A review of the live events he saw in Japan that week.

Analysis of the last week of NJPW G1 tournament action

MAILBAG

Whether MMA will overtake the NFL in popularity.

Whether Paul Heyman makes himself look good by associating only with top acts.

Who might benefit from being called down from the main roster to NXT.

Daniel Bryan’s future.

C.M. Punk’s ideal opponents if he returns to WWE some day.

Crystal Ball predictions on about ten prominent wrestlers from Finn Balor to A.J. Styles to Shinsuke Nakamura to Kenny Omega.

The viability of UFC-style rankings in pro wrestling.

MMA TOPICS

The previous weekend’s UFC event in Mexico.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO