FREE PODCAST 8/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Lilly: Jacob Fatu attacks Roman, Nia disses Tiffany’s party, KO eyes Cody’s belt, on-site report, live callers, emails (122 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss WWE Smackdown including these topics: Jacob Fatu returns and attacks Roman Reigns, can Fatu be a Tribal Chief, Kevin Owens eyes Cody’s belt, DIY vs. The Street Profits, Nia Jax wants Tiffany Stratton to bow down, and more including video callers, emails, and chat room interactions. They also talk with Ashley, the on-site report after the show outside of the arena in Orlando.
