VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #823 (August 28, 2004): Cover Story with overview of WWE’s business trends, Steve Austin’s girlfriend problems, Newswires, TV Reviews, more

SUMMARY of #823 cover-dated August 28, 2004: This includes a Cover Story with an overview of WWE’s business trends the last three months compared to the same three months in 2003… The Top Five Stories of Week including a summary of Steve Austin’s girlfriend problems… WWE Newswire with insider news on why Randy Orton was turned when he was, the latest controversy with the dress code, the new Tough Enough, backstage notes on a variety of other subjects, and more… TNA Newswire with details of Jeff Jarrett and Dixie Carter finally telling wrestlers about the major change in TNA’s schedule this fall and other backstage notes… Backtrack looks at the Jim Ross Torch Talk ten years ago… Pat McNeill goes into the DVD Vault with reviews of NWA-Florida and UPW (Corino-fest 2004)… Guttman Files features an editorial on Randy Orton, Three Things You’re Talking About, 1991 Then & Now, and Quote of the Week… The fourth and final installment of the Torch Talk with Honky Tonk Man… TNA PPV Roundtable… End Notes with Wade Keller on Raw… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column on the book publishing craze and what it means and doesn’t mean… Plus TV Reviews and Scores, House Show Results, the handy Weekly Events Schedule, and more…

