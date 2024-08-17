News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 8/16 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jacob Fatu returns, Roman takes back red necklace briefly, Tiffany throws Nia a party, DIY vs. Profits, Andrade vs. Carmello, more (19 min.)

August 17, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 16 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Jacob Fatu attacking Roman Reigns, DIY vs. The Street Profits for a tag title shot, Tiffany Stratton throws a celebration for Nia Jax, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024