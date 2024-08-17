VIP AUDIO 8/16 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jacob Fatu returns, Roman takes back red necklace briefly, Tiffany throws Nia a party, DIY vs. Profits, Andrade vs. Carmello, more (19 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the August 16 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Jacob Fatu attacking Roman Reigns, DIY vs. The Street Profits for a tag title shot, Tiffany Stratton throws a celebration for Nia Jax, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, and more.

