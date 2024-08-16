AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/16): MXM Collections vs. Top Flight, Conglomeration vs. Outrunners, Nyla Rose vs. Leigh, Nick Wayne vs. Kip Sabian, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 16, 2024

RECORDED (8/14) IN NORFOLK , VA. AT THE CHARTWAY ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard.

(1) THE CONGLOMERATION (Mark Briscoe & Orange Cassidy & Tomohiro Ishii) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & THE BUTCHER

Kyle O’Reilly joined commentary for this match. Briscoe and Butcher started things off for their respective teams. Briscoe chopped away at Butcher before he took him down with a back elbow. The Outrunners traded tags as Briscoe was able to handle them on his own. Ishii made the tag and immediately chopped away at Turbo. Briscoe and Ishii both took out The Outrunners as the crowd cheered them on. Turbo chopped away at Ishii to no avail.

Briscoe tagged back in and kicked away at Turbo in the corner before hitting a Russian leg sweep for two. Truth made the tag and immediately hit Briscoe with a knee to the stomach. Briscoe was sent to the outside where Butcher dropped him across the barricade. [c]

Turbo had Briscoe in his control as we came back from commercial. Briscoe attempted to fight out of the hold but Turbo initially cut him off. Briscoe, however, was able to roll toward his corner and tag Ishii. Ishii once again handled both Outrunners by himself. Butcher attacked Ishii from behind but Cassidy made the tag and took out the Outrunners with a tope through the ropes. Briscoe set up a chair and was about to fly to the outside until Butcher cut him off. Cassidy hit the ring and nailed Butcher with an Orange Punch.

Briscoe hit Truth with the Jay Driller for the win.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 9:30

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine opening match, where once again, the outcome was never in doubt. For a faction that has had a lot of screen time as of late, it’s a shame there isn’t much set up for any of them at All In. Let’s hope that Gauntlet is interesting enough.)

(2) NYLA ROSE vs. ERICA LEIGH (w/The Outrunners)

Rose hit the ring as Leigh was helping The Outrunners recover from their loss. Rose hit Leigh with a powerslam, then a senton. The Outrunners distracted Rose which allowed Leigh to hit her with a dropkick. It didn’t last long as Rose came right back and hit the Beast Bomb for the win. [c]

WINNER: 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!)

– Saraya and Harley Cameron were in the ring. Cameron told us that tomorrow is Saraya’s birthday and yet no one said anything to her about it. The crowd then started chanting “happy birthday.” Cameron then started to sing the happy birthday song as Saraya cut her off and said she wasn’t in the mood. Saraya started to recount her past year, as she won the AEW Women’s title at last year’s All In. She said after losing the title, she was never offered a rematch. Saraya went on to say she hasn’t been included on a number of PPVs throughout the year as Toni Storm’s music hit.

Storm said she was about to battle Mariah May at All In but would never forget all they have been through together. Storm then challenged Saraya for her title on next week’s Dynamite, which would allow Saray to be on the All In show if she won. Storm said her catchphrase as the match was made official.

– The Acclaimed spoke over a video package recounting their match with The Young Bucks on Dynamite, as well as their upcoming match against FTR on Collision.

(3) NICK WAYNE (w/Mother Wayne & Killswitch) vs. KIP SABIAN

Wayne slapped Sabian across the face then quickly bailed to the outside. Back inside the ring, Wayne hit Sabian with a quick kick to the stomach but was caught with a slap across the face. Sabian covered for a two count then quickly went back on the offensive. Wayne was sent to the apron then was kicked across the face as Sabian came off the ropes. Wayne went to the floor as Sabian followed. Mother Wayne backed Sabian up, which allowed Wayne to pull Sabian into the ring post. [c]

Wayne hit a German suplex but Sabian got right to his feet and hit a half-and-half suplex. Sabian got caught with a Wayne’s World, then a thrust kick. Wayne hit a double underhook into a DDT for a two count. Sabian had Waye across his back until Mother Wayne distracted the ref and Killswitch attacked Sabian in the ring. Wayne hit Wayne’s World for the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A good showing from both, even with the little onscreen time they were given. I guess Sabian goes back to being off camera for a few months now?)

– Scorpio Sky was shown trying to get into Private Party’s party. Brandon Cutler was allowed in, much to his surprise. Private Party appeared and let Sky in.

(Moynahan’s Take: Ugh, at least this is relegated to Rampage.)

(4) THE DON CALLIS FAMILY (Kyle Fletcher & Rush) vs. RHETT TITUS & KM

Fletcher and KM started things off. KM missed a charge into the corner which gave Fletcher the upper hand to hit a Michinoku Driver. Titus made the tag but got caught after a crossbody into a powerslam. Fletcher hit Titus with a snap suplex before tagging in Rush. Rush, who decided not to bother removing his shirt, violently went on the attack. Fletcher took out KM as Rush hit his running dropkick on Titus for the win.

WINNERS: Kyle Fletcher & Rush in 1:30

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR SECOND RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!)

– The Don Callis Family was backstage after their win. Rush told Callis he showed him what he was made of and told him it was his turn to help him out. Callis then sat down next to Fletcher who apologized to him for not following orders last week, which led to his loss. Callis said there was no need to apologize since they were family. He told him to focus on the next thing rather than focusing on the past.

(Moynahan’s Take: Wait, was this a babyface promo from Don Callis and crew?)

(5) TOP FLIGHT (Darius Martin & Dante Martin w/Leila Grey) vs. MXM COLLECTION (Mason Madden & Mansoor)

Lio Rush joined commentary for this match. Top Flight also had new gear which looked like airline pilot pants. Mansoor slammed Dante to the mat then flexed for the crowd. Dante kicked him across the face before mocking Mansoor with a pose of his own. Darius made the tag, as did Mason who towered over Darius. Mason chopped Darius in the throat, then dropped a leg across his face. MxM double teamed Darius with a series of moves before nailing him in the face with a hip attack. Darius rocked Mansoor with a dropkick as Dante tagged in. Dante hit a senton over the ropes, then sent both members of MxM to the outside. [c]

Mansoor and Darius battled in the center of the ring as Darius was cut off from tagging his brother. Grey distracted Mansoor from the apron as Mason tried to get Mansoor’s attention from the other side of the ring. Mansoor looked conflicted until Darius hit him with a thrust kick. Dante and Mason made the tag as Dante hit a springboard off the ropes. Mansoor was back in as Dante hit a huge crossbody into a pin attempt for two.

Dante had Mansoor in an airplane spin until Mason slowed things down. Madden hit the ring and was about to hit Top Flight with a double chokeslam until they reversed things and got Madden up into a double airplane spin. Madden slammed Darius, then MxM double teamed Dante in a chokeslam, and then a German suplex for two. MxM went for their finish but Top Flight was able to evade it.Top Flight double teamed Madden, then focused on Mansoor. Mansoor rolled up Darius for two.

Darius hit a suplex as Dante came off the top with a huge splash for the win.

WINNERS: Top Flight in 12:30

(Moynahan’s Take: There is a reason I don’t watch WWE, and it’s due to dumb gimmicks and poor workrate like MxM. Just a bad signing all around for AEW. Glad Top Flight came out on top, even if their new ‘airline pilot’ ring gear looks ridiculous.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Consistency is key with Rampage, as we get another okay but totally missable show tonight. The opener was probably the best match of the night for my tastes, as you’ve already heard my take on the main event, which probably wasn’t as bad for many out there. The Don Callis family segment was interesting in that I simply cannot tell where they’re all going next. And that’s not a complement. Isn’t All In like 9 days away, btw? Until next week – stay safe everyone!

