VIP AUDIO 8/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-18-2006) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Summerslam 2006, Jeff Hardy re-signing with WWE, Heyman’s undefined ECW character, Teen Violence linked to WWE (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 18, 2006 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They covered these topics:

A preview of WWE Summerslam 2006 evaluating the hype, predicting how matches will play out.

Jeff Hardy resigning with WWE.

The Hulk Hogan injury, the WWF reaction to the study linking teen violence to watching their product.

Paul Heyman’s character in ECW and whether WWE did enough to establish who he is.

And more!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO