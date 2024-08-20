VIP AUDIO 8/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-19-2006) – WWE Smackdown Review: Great Khali-Undertaker feud, Booker T-Batista angle, Lashley-Finlay, Summerslam overview (57 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the August 19, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown and a preview of the two – count ’em, two! – Smackdown matches at Summerslam. The discussion includes Great Khali-Undertaker, the shocking quality of the match, where both characters are headed, why Khali can be utilized on SD if used correctly, the “mid-feud” angle involving that Booker T and Batista that shouldn’t have been on the “go home” show, whether Booker was gelling, Rey Mysterio and Chavo Guerrero off TV, the future of SD main event feuds after Summerslam, who should go over in the World Hvy. Title match, Bobby Lashley chucking a chair at Fit Finlay, the leprechaun hurting Finlay’s in-ring wrestling, two potential main event feuds for Alexander Terkay, and much more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO