WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/16): Viewership and key demo data for episode with Roman Reigns, Nia Jax celebration, DIY vs. Profits for tag title shot with year-ago comparisons

Friday’s (8/16) episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.252 million viewers, in line with the 2.269 million the prior week. The ten-week rolling average is 2.223 million.
One year ago this week, Smackdown on Fox drew 2.094 million. The ten-week rolling average, excluding the preemption to FS1 on one of the weeks, was 2.320 million.
So this year’s ten-week rolling average for Smackdown is down 97,000 viewers.
In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating, down from 0.64 last week. The rolling ten-week average is 0.63.
One year ago, excluding the episode on FS1, the same time period averaged 0.63.
The following were key matches and segments on last Friday’s show:
- Roman Reigns appearance
- Nia Jax title celebration with Tiffany Stratton
- DIY vs. The Street Profits
- Andrade vs. Apollo Crews
- Kevin Owens vs. Greyson Waller
