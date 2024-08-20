WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (8/16): Viewership and key demo data for episode with Roman Reigns, Nia Jax celebration, DIY vs. Profits for tag title shot with year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday’s (8/16) episode of WWE Smackdown averaged 2.252 million viewers, in line with the 2.269 million the prior week. The ten-week rolling average is 2.223 million.

One year ago this week, Smackdown on Fox drew 2.094 million. The ten-week rolling average, excluding the preemption to FS1 on one of the weeks, was 2.320 million.

So this year’s ten-week rolling average for Smackdown is down 97,000 viewers.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.61 rating, down from 0.64 last week. The rolling ten-week average is 0.63.

One year ago, excluding the episode on FS1, the same time period averaged 0.63.

The following were key matches and segments on last Friday’s show:

Roman Reigns appearance

Nia Jax title celebration with Tiffany Stratton

DIY vs. The Street Profits

Andrade vs. Apollo Crews

Kevin Owens vs. Greyson Waller

