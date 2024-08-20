AEW Collision Ratings Report (8/17): Viewership and key demo data, ten-week averages, comparisons to year ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday’s episode of AEW Collision (8/17) averaged 406,000 viewers, up from 470,000 the prior week. One year ago this week, it drew 482,000 viewers, so it was down 12,000 viewers from last year.

The rolling ten-week average – excluding the episode from two weeks ago that shifted timeslot to avoid going head-to-head with Summerslam (which drew a mere 189,000) – is 396,700. The first ten weeks of Collision last year through the Aug. 19, 2023 episode averaged 575,000 viewers.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.13 rating, up from 0.11 the prior week.

The ten-week rolling average, excluding the episode from two weeks ago that shifted timeslot, is 0.13.

Saturday’s episode featured FTR vs. The Acclaimed, Claudio vs. Lio Rush, Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Hologram vs. Angelico, and Brit Baker in action.

