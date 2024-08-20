News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (8/20): Announced matches, location, how to watch

August 20, 2024

When: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Pete Dunne vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry – Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders match
  • Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca vs. Adriana Rizzo – Gauntlet Eliminator match
  • Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo
  • Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson – Tag Team match
  • Dion Lennox vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis
  • Chase U championship celebration

