NXT PREVIEW (8/20): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- Pete Dunne vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Hendry – Triple Threat No. 1 Contenders match
- Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Wren Sinclair vs. Kendal Grey vs. Sol Ruca vs. Adriana Rizzo – Gauntlet Eliminator match
- Lola Vice vs. Wendy Choo
- Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson – Tag Team match
- Dion Lennox vs. Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis
- Chase U championship celebration
LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (8/13): Wells’s live report on Wes Lee speaking after heel turn, Chase U vs. Axiom & Frazer, Oba Femi vs. Otis, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Nathan Frazer and Axiom vs. Andre Chase and Ridge Holland for the NXT Tag Titles, Oba Femi vs. Otis for the NXT North American Championship
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.