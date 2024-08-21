AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Where: Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,233 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,236.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness)

Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington

Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Championship match

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Big Bill vs. Hook

MJF and Will Ospreay go face to face

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (8/14): Amin’s report and analysis of Bucks vs. Acclaimed, Hangman vs. Lethal, All In hype including videos with Perry, Darby, Mariah, Danielson

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Official press release for AEW All In 2025