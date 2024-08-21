AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Where: Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,233 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,236.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness)
- Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Championship match
- “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship match
- Big Bill vs. Hook
- MJF and Will Ospreay go face to face
