AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (8/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

August 21, 2024

When: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Where: Cardiff, Wales at Utilita Arena Cardiff

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 4,233 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,236.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Bryan Danielson vs. Swerve Strickland – Final Showdown (moderated by Nigel McGuinness)
  • Chris Jericho vs. “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington
  • Kazuchika Okada vs. Claudio Castagnoli – AEW Continental Championship match
  • “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Saraya – AEW Women’s World Championship match
  • Big Bill vs. Hook
  • MJF and Will Ospreay go face to face

