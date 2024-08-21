AEW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading the key feuds including Young Bucks vs. Acclaimed vs. FTR, Strickland vs. Danielson, MJF vs. Ospreay, Storm vs. May, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NEWS & NOTES

•AEW and the city of Arlington announced that next year’s All In will be held at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers. It’s certainly a bold move. Tickets to All In at Wembley moved, in part, because it was a market that only rarely got live wrestling. Running a stadium show at 35,000-40,000 seat venue in the United States is risky especially in light of domestic ticket trends. Texas has been great for AEW, but pulling this off is going to take discipline and a clear game plan. I intend to be there in person give that it’s two hr drive from me. I hope to see a packed stadium.

INTRO

Dear readers, we’re here. After a six week sprint we have finally arrived at the biggest show of the year. All In is Sunday afternoon. The potential end of the greatest in-ring career of all time, the culmination of ten months of careful storytelling, and Britain’s favorite son battling a false patriot and his own psyche lead the top of the card. Dynamite will take place in Cardiff, Wales which hopefully means a very loud and boisterous crowd. AEW needs to make the final sales pitch for Sunday. There are couple matches, among them the main event, that need that last strong go-home promo to really put it over them over the tope. I’m already excited for All In. I want to be left even more excited by the end of the night.

The Young Bucks vs. The Acclaimed vs FTR

Latest Developments

The Young Bucks vs The Acclaimed ended in a disqualification after Matthew Jackson baited Dax Harwood into attacking him. The resulting FTR vs Acclaimed number one contender match ended in a time limit draw and the three-way match for All In was made official.

Analysis

We all knew it was going to be a triple threat match. That much was obvious. How they chose to get there was eye-roll-inducing. Having a tag team title match that lasts through two commercials end with a DQ is unacceptable. The draw on Saturday was fine. The storyline was unsalvageable at that point anyway. Once the bell rings on Sunday, the match will be good because all of these guys are talented but this story has struggled to make sense from the start.

Honestly, this entire thing is a microcosm of the entire Tag Team Division. The division’s been in disarray since FTR dropped the belts to Ricky Starks and Big Bill. It never felt like there was a plan for their run. Sting and Darby winning them was a feel good moment. Ever since The Bucks won them in the tournament following Sting’s retirement, they’ve languished.

The Bucks are great wrestlers but they don’t take the business seriously. It’s kind of their calling card and, as a result, they’ve been cheeky and over the top as the heel EVPs. The match with The Acclaimed was their first title defense since they won them in April. That’s an absurdity. The first step to rehabbing the division is to get the title off the Bucks and make them special attractions. Unfortunately, I don’t see this match providing that outcome. My prediction is the Bucks steal the win and escape Wembley with the titles.

Grade: C-

Swerve Strickland vs. Bryan Danielson

Latest Developments

Bryan Danielson got a career retrospective set to Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” Swerve Strickland defeated Wheeler Yuta via referee stoppage, then threatened and sneak-attacked Bryan. Eddie Kingston attempted to fire Danielson up via video.

Analysis

The Bryan Danielson career retrospective was absolutely stellar. AEW’s video production team did great work this week and this was definitely the best of the bunch. Tony Khan is undefeated when it comes to licensing the right music for the fight. Using Green Day’s signature song to showcase Bryan’s career was fantastic. I do wish they could’ve incorporated even a picture from WrestleMania 30 because that was a defining moment for him, but it’s all good.

The Swerve-Yuta match was exactly what it needed to be. Yuta was scrappy, but Swerve ultimately dominated him and the referee stopped the match when Yuta was no longer able to defend himself. Swerve cut a promo on Danielson from the stage, promising not just beat and retire him, but to cripple him in front of his daughter. When Danielson turned and knelt to check on Yuta, Swerve snuck back down to the ring and hit him with a House Call. Bryan responded with an intense promo posted to Twitter. This was certainly a choice.

Swerve has always been an edgy guy. In fact, that’s part of what got him over with the crowd. Threatening to cripple a guy in front of his child is certainly edgy to say the least. I don’t think it was necessary to have Swerve go that far, but I don’t think it’s going to have any adverse effect on him.

Eddie’s video on Collision was fun. He attempted to motivate Bryan in a way only Eddie can. Tonight, I think Danielson needs to cut a home run go-home promo to really top this off and he’ll have the opportunity to do so in a conversation with Swerve being moderated by Nigel McGuiness. (Foreshadowing?)

I expect these two to have an absolutely incredible match on Sunday. Predicting a winner for this one is – I rarely use this word – is impossible. Selfishly I want Bryan to win. I think he’s got a few more great matches left in him and easing into a state of semi-retirement in his home state of Washington at WrestleDream in two-and-a-half months seems appropriate.

If this is it, Bryan had one hell of final year. He wrestled Okada in the Tokyo Dome, put on a display of technical wizardry with Zack Sabre Jr. that was nothing short of amazing, stole Royal Rumble weekend in a very good match with Yuji Nagata, and had simply the best match I’ve ever seen with Will Ospreay. That’s more than enough for him to ride off into the sunset with his head held high but I suspect the GOAT isn’t finished yet. I think Danielson finally wins the AEW World Title and gets one last big championship moment.

Grade: A-

MJF vs. Will Ospreay

Latest Developments

A hype video covering the feud with “Machinehead” by Bush as the soundtrack aired.

Analysis

That video preceded by clips of MJF vs. Oku from RevPro was the extent of MJF vs. Ospreay for the week. I think was smart to keep them off TV for the week. Saving the go-home segment for the Wales show ensures an electric atmosphere for their interaction. The heat Maxwell Jacob Friedman gets is going to be a sight to behold. Here’s the thing, though: As I said in this column last week, MJF would’ve gotten just as much heat overseas without the nationalistic shtick.

The Tiger Driver ’91 story feels like the major thread as evidenced by the video on Collision highlighting the dangers of the move. The whole “MJF as nationalist” thread feels like the Jar Jar Binks of this story. It’s totally unnecessary and superfluous. These two battled for two seconds shy of one hour. I have no doubt they’ll have another potential instant classic at All In. The moment that Ospreay lifts MJF up for the Tiger Driver ’91, that crowd is going to come unglued. I firmly believe that Ospreay wins, restores the International title and faces Pac who officially challenged the winner at All Out.

Grade: B+

Toni Storm vs. Mariah May

Latest Developments

Mariah May had a “movie” on Dynamite. On Collision, she made quick of an enhancement talent and then was interrupted by a Toni Storm film.

Analysis

Mariah’s movie was excellent. She said it’s “All About Mariah,” a not-so-subtle nod to “All About Eve,” the movie from which the Storm-May storyline was adapted. She said Toni’s greatest mistake was being alive at the same time as Mariah. She closed by saying, “We’re both going to die but I get to write your eulogy.” Just an absolute badass line.

On Collision, she made quick work of her opponent. As soon as the match ended, a Toni Storm film played on the screen. Toni talked about being depressed because Mariah’s betrayal hurt her heart. She vowed that the River Thames will “run with [Mariah’s] blood” and she will regret the day she met Toni and closed with “Wembley awaits.”

Mariah’s video was great. She continues to come of like a calculating, remorseless sociopath. Toni’s delivery was good, but I didn’t like the choice of music behind her. I also think her video should’ve aired tonight on Dynamite. It was the perfect go-home promo, especially with that closing line. Instead, Toni’s having a match with Saraya which feels random. It’s part of Saraya’s continuing attempt to get on the All In card. Obviously, Toni’s going to win but it feels like a weird detour in the midst of this blood feud.

This is hands down the best built match on the card. Mariah’s May debuted as a relative unknown to most fans, myself included, back in November. That’s when she and Toni embarked on this adaptation of All About Eve. The subtle storytelling between the two as Mariah progressed from superfan barely acknowledged by her idol to beloved understudy was masterful. Mariah turning on Toni was the best turn in AEW history and the best turn of the year in either company and now here we are.

Toni Storm enters as the babyface champion out revenge on the woman who betrayed her. Mariah enters, in her hometown, as the most evil woman in wrestling, a woman who calls herself “The Glamour” not because of her beauty but because of her ability to manipulate.

Typically in wrestling it’s the babyface who gets crowned on the big stage. In this case, though, it’s Mariah’s night. I believe she beats Toni Storm after an absolute, potentially bloody, war and we don’t see Toni for awhile. With Mina Shirakawa appearing on Dynamite last week and reportedly moving to the U.S., it seems like Mariah has a ready made feud waiting for her.

Grade: A

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club,” part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Mercedes Moné vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

Latest Developments

Mercedes defeated Hikaru Shida with a little help from Kamille. Britt kept her word to get her hands on Mercedes if only briefly. Britt had a warm-up match with the ever unstable Harley Cameron on Collision before being attacked by Kamille.

Analysis

The match between Mercedes and Shida was pretty good. I didn’t mind the finish because it was about establishing Kamille as a ringside threat. Afterwards, Britt’s music hit and Kamille left the ring to intercept her. She noticed someone wearing a Sting mask at ringside, yanked them over the barricade, and pulverized them. Meanwhile, Britt came through the crowd behind Mercedes, stood on the apron to put her glove on, and then attempted to apply Lockjaw before Kamille finally realized what was happening and yanked Mercedes out of the ring.

This was okay. They should’ve shown that the person in the Sting mask was an enhancement talent and Britt should’ve gotten to the ring quicker. Britt’s match with Harley Quinn was shockingly not horrible. Harley is still quite green, but she’s not completely embarrassing herself or being pushed beyond her skill level. Britt looked pretty good considering she had to lead the match. Kamille attacked her after the match laying her out with a seated Dominator allowing Mercedes to stand over her.

These two need a strong go-home segment tonight. The feud has been fine, but it needs that last shot to really ramp up anticipation. Come Sunday, I expect Mercedes to pull a surprisingly good match out of Britt. I do, however, expect Mercedes to win, probably with Kamille’s help which means Britt will need a friend. I know there have been rumors of Britt’s friendship with Jamie Hayter crumbling behind the scenes, but let’s not forget Miss Elizabeth worked with Randy Savage for a year when she went to WCW in 1995 and that was two years after they divorced. It’s possible to be professional without being friends.

Grade: B+

Kris Statlander vs. Willow Nightingale

Latest Developments

It was announced whichever woman’s team wins the match on Sunday gets to decide the stipulation for the CMLL Women’s World Title match at All Out

Analysis

There wasn’t much to this one last week. It was just the interview where Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander announced the stipulation. Stat projected confidence. Stokely tried to do the same, but his facial expressions said the opposite. This basic A to B stuff.

Grade: B+

Darby Allin vs. Jack Perry

Latest Developments

A vignette aired with Darby cutting a promo on Jack Perry. Darby made an entrance for unknown reasons only to be attacked by Perry, dragged to the back, and crushed under a garage door. As Perry was prevented from inflicting further damage, he challenged Darby to a coffin match. On Collision he quickly dispatched of an enhancement talent, zipped him up in a body bag, and revealed a new TNT Title belt.

Analysis

Darby’s promo drew some ire for its fealty to AEW the company. Darby’s really taken on the mantle of Mr. AEW in recent months, especially in his fight against the Elite, so his promo didn’t bother me. I particularly liked the part where he painted Perry as a guy who got his job because his friendship with the Bucks as opposed to merit.

I do wish they’d given some reason why Darby was making an entrance or just cut to a fight in progress in the back. The attack was fine and I thought the coffin stipulation gave the match a little juice. The most important thing to come out of Perry’s appearance was the reveal of the new TNT Title melt. Perry literally made that belt by hand himself. It’s pretty impressive. If you haven’t checked out the video, get on AEW’s Twitter page and do so.

When it comes to this match at All In, I expect it to be crazy. Darby’s willing to do anything and put his body through anything. Given the fact that he just debuted the title that he smelted himself, I don’t think Jack Perry is losing. Not only do I think he’s winning, I think the end of this match could look like the end of Royal Rumble ’98 or No Mercy 2005. That is to say, it’s entirely possible that Jack Perry locks Darby in the coffin and sets the damn thing on fire, especially considering how fire has defined this feud. The only hiccup I see is that the coffins AEW uses don’t really offer protection from fire. If a new larger coffin is debuted, look for that bad boy to go up in flames.

Grade: B+

Hangman Page vs. Jeff Jarrett

Latest Developments

Hangman thoroughly dominated Jay Lethal. Jeff Jarrett responded with a promo on Twitter essentially promising to confront Hangman.

Analysis

Jay Lethal got five straight suicide dives on Hangman and that was largely the extent of his offense. The unhinged cowboy pretty well dominated Lethal, knocking his block off with a discus clothesline, before finishing him with a Buckshot lariat.

The Jeff Jarrett/Team TNA promo posted social media was different. Sonjay Dutt came across as an actual human being instead of annoying clown with a pencil. He called out Hangman’s history of disloyalty and pointed out that Hangman was all alone. Jarrett called Team TNA his family and vowed to deal with Hangman.

As much as the Team TNA clown car has not been for me, I do respect Jeff’s love for his friends and his wife. I honestly don’t know what happens here. Does Jarrett challenge him for a match at All In or does he try and settle it tomorrow? I hope it’s the latter because I still have no interest in a Jeff Jarrett singles match at the biggest PPV of the year.

Grade: B

Chris Jericho vs. Hook

Latest Developments

Hook challenged Jericho to match for the FTW title. Jericho accepted on the condition that it’s Hook’s last chance.

Analysis

I’m out of words to describe this Jericho Learning Tree nonsense at this point. Last week I said that I sad for Jericho that he’s reduced himself to this and is almost gleefully tarnishing a 30-plus year career and I continue to be sad. This isn’t interesting or entertaining.

Most importantly this angle has done absolutely nothing to get Hook over. That was its principal reason for existing, but people aren’t interested in seeing Hook beat Jericho. They just want him to go away. Tonight he faces “The Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington. Billington will be over huge in Wales, but sadly I don’t expect him to win. I also worry about the match because there won’t be any smoke or mirrors for Jericho to hide behind. Hook, on the other hand, will almost certainly beat Big Bill; watching him suplex the “Redwood” will be a sight.

At this point all I want from the match on Sunday is for Hook to drop Jericho on his head 10-15 times and choke him out. Do it quickly and end the pain. Taz, if he’s able, should get the chance to get even because he’s been abused almost as much as a Hook. Hook should present the FTW title to his father so that it can be retired again and Hook can move on to bigger and better things. Jericho just needs to go away for six months.

Grade: F

Bang Bang Gang vs. The Patriarchy vs House of Black

Latest Developments

Christopher Daniels announced that The Patriarchy would be defending their trios titles against the Bang Bang Gang and The House of Black as well as a fourth team to be determined in a wild card match.

Analysis

I predicted it was going to be a four way match. Even though he lost to Nick Wayne, I still think Kip Sabian finds two partners and they win their way into the match. It makes the most sense. What don’t like is that it’s a ladder match. There’s no reason for it to be one. It’s just a ladder match for the sake of a ladder match. All 12 guys (that’s a lot of bodies, just saying) will work hard though.

Grade: B-

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kazuchika Okada

Latest Developments

Claudio and Okada had a backstage face-to-face to setup tonight’s match.

Analysis

Claudio said his piece and then Okada responded by running down his career as the self-proclaimed “greatest tournament wrestler of all time.” With four G1 victories to his name, he’s got a strong argument. Of course he ended by calling Claudio a “bitch” and walking away. Claudio fired back to the camera saying he wants the Rainmaker to meet him in the ring not the Elite version of Okada and then proceed to paraphrase Jay Z’s classic song “99 Problems.”

Claudio was speaking the audience’s mind. We all want the Rainmaker, the version of Okada that’s a living legend and one of the best to ever do this. I wanted to come to AEW because I felt like his skillset wouldn’t fit in WWE. Since his arrival, he’s been largely hidden in the Elite, saying “bitch” a lot, but not actually wrestling. This match should hopefully be a coming out party of sorts, a chance for Okada to show who he really is and redefine his time in AEW.

Grade: B

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW COLLISION REPORT (8/17:) Britt Baker in action, New ROH Tag Team Champions, Hologram remains undefeated, a Texas-sized Number One Contender

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: McGuire’s Mondays: MJF, Britt Baker and the evolution of AEW