VIP AUDIO 8/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-24-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill with Dory Funk Jr. interview, WWE’s best DVD project, listener mail on Foley, Hardy, Shark Boy, more (48 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from August 24, 2006. Topics include:

Former NWA World Champion Dory Funk Jr. drops by to talk about the present and future of the business

TNA getting set to battle Lucha Libre

What might be the best WWE DVD project of the year

A former WCW headliner returning to Japan

WWE’s new autumn feuds

The kickoff for next month’s TNA headline match

An indy lineup of the week with three former NWA champs and two former WCW champs converging on Oklahoma

Listener Mail including questions about Mick Foley, Jeff Hardy, and Shark Boy

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

