WWE MAIN EVENT TV RESULTS (8/28): Lyra Valkyria vs. Izzi Dame, Authors of Pain vs. Alpha Academy

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

AUGUST 28, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

An “In Memory” image was shown of Sid Eudy, “Sycho Sid,” 1960 – 2024.

(1) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. IZZI DAME

The women locked up and Dame shoved Valkyria back into a corner. They reset, and this time Dame shoved Valkyria down into the mat. Valkyria applied a side headlock, but Dame tossed her off. Valkyria used a leg sweep to knock Dame to the mat, then nailed her with a low drop kick. Valkyria hit a springboard cross body off the middle rope, then converted this into a cover and a two-count. Valkyria went back to the side headlock. Dame got free, then Valkyria jumped onto the middle rope again, but this time Dame kicked that rope, causing Valkyria to tumble to the canvas. Dame laid in a series of kicks to Valkyria, who was down and out in the corner.

Dame scooped up Valkyria and gave her a backbreaker, then covered for two. Dame dropped an elbow through Valkyria’s back, then followed up with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker. The women exchanged smacks to the face, then Dame lifted and dropped Valkyria with a sit-out powerbomb. Dame covered for two. Dame delivered a third backbreaker, then hoisted Valkyria onto one shoulder to hyper extend both of Valkyria’s shoulders and back. Valkyria came back with a spinning kick, slaps, and more kicks. Valkyria hit a double-barrel drop kick that caused Dame to roll out to ringside. Valkyria hit another drop kick, this time through the ropes, knocking Dame to the floor. Valkyria rolled Dame back into the ring, then climbed to the top rope. She hit a high cross body and covered for two. Valkyria hit an enzuigiri, then hoisted Dame onto her shoulders before dropping her with the Nightwish. She covered Dame for the victory.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria by pinfall in 6:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Good stuff from both women – this was Dame’s Main Event debut. Nice job working over Valkyria’s back with multiple backbreakers, and likewise, Valkyria did a nice job selling the agony of those attacks.)

(2) AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar, w/ Paul Ellering) vs. ALPHA ACADEMY (Akira Tozawa & Otis w/ Maxxine Dupri)

Otis started against Rezar. They locked up mid-ring and were evenly matched. A “Let’s go, Otis” chant could be heard. The men exchanged shoulder blocks, then clotheslined each other – both remained on their feet. Otis rolled to dodge a clothesline, then knocked Rezar to the mat with his own clothesline. Otis tagged in Tozawa, then assisted by tossing Tozawa from the top rope at Rezar. Tozawa landed a series of punches, then yanked down the top rope as Rezar charged. Rezar tumbled over the rope to the floor. Tozawa gave him a drop kick through the ropes when he tried to re-enter the ring. Tozawa kicked Akam off the apron for good measure, then tore off his tee shirt, Hogan-style. Tozawa ran off the far ropes and dove at AOP, who were now standing side-by-side on the floor. They caught Tozawa, and tossed him at Otis, who was also approaching them on the floor. We cut to break while Alpha Academy recovered on the floor.

AOP maintained control through the break, manhandling Tozawa in the ring. AOP slowed the match down, double teaming Tozawa and making multiple tags. The crowd chanted, “We want Otis,” while Dupri danced to their rhythm at ringside. Akam scooped Tozawa to one shoulder, but Tozawa escaped and hit an enzuigiri. This knocked Akam down to a knee, and Tozawa was barely able to make the hot tag to Otis. Otis briefly ran roughshod over both members of AOP, then tore off his tee shirt and did the caterpillar before dropping an elbow on Akam. Otis covered, but Rezar broke up the count. Tozawa entered the ring and Rezar tossed him with a fallaway slam. Otis took Rezar down with a spinning clothesline, but Akam moved in and hit Otis with a DDT. Rezar tagged in and the duo combined to hit Otis with the Last Chapter. Rezar covered Otis for the three-count.

WINNER: Authors of Pain by pinfall in 6:45.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Pretty good tag match. The crowd was heavily into Otis, showering him with two chants in five minutes. There was a nice power and size dynamic with Otis and AOP, and the smaller, faster Tozawa.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.4

