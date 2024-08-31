AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (8/30): Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Private Party vs. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, Mortos vs. Lio Rush vs. Kommander vs. Takeshita, plus Mina, GYVs

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

AUGUST 30, 2024

RECORDED AT THE STATE FARM CENTER IN CHAMPAIGN , IL

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard.

(1) JAY LETHAL & JEFF JARRETT (w/Karen Jarrett & Sonjay Dutt) vs. THE UNDISPUTED KINGDOM (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

Kassidy and Taven started things off as the two traded holds. Taven got the early upper hand and landed a dropkick before Kassidy fought back with a number of shots. Kassidy took Taven down with a headscissors before tagging in Quen. Quen worked Taven’s arm but quickly tagged Kassidy back in as the two double teamed Taven. Bennett was in next but Private Party continued its double team as they focused on Bennett, and then both members of Undisputed.

Bennett nailed Quen on the outside as Taven nailed Kassidy inside the ring. The Undisputed Kingdom was in control as they focused on Kassidy. Kassidy rolled over to tag in Lethal who nailed Taven with a dropkick before going for a figure four. Taven kicked out but Lethal tried for one on Quen, then Kassidy to no avail. [c]

Lethal was double teamed by Undisputed Kingdom until he fought out of it and tagged in Jarrett. Jarrett took it to Tavern and Bennett on his own. Jarrett was rolled up for a quick count as Lethal came back into the ring to give him a hand. Things broke down from here as everyone hit the ring and hit their moves. Private Party hit Silly String into a DDT on Taven. Quen came off the top with a 450 for two as Bennett broke things up.

Lethal hit his finish on Kassidy but Taven broke things up. Taven was caught by Jarrett who locked in the figure four. Lethal locked Bennett in the figure four as well. Taven and Bennett tapped out.

WINNERS: Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A fine opener as Jarrett and Lethal continue their face turn. Undisputed Kingdom seemed to be pushed for some time until recently, where they continue to be jobbed out. Curious where this leads for them.)

– Konosuke Takeshita was featured in advance of tonight’s main event. [c]

– The Beast Mortos was the next participant of tonight’s main event to be featured in a video package.

(2) MINA SHIRAKAWA vs. MISSA KATE

Shirakawa nailed Kate with a kick in the stomach, then ducked a clothesline before playing to the crowd. Shirakawa went for a quick cover for one. Shirakawa jammed Kate’s knees by slamming them to the mat. Kate missed a charge in the corner as Shirakawa came off the ropes with a kick to Kate’s face. Shirakawa off the top with a frog splash for two.

Shirakawa couldn’t hit her finish which allowed Kate to hit her with a thrust kick then cover for two. Shirakawa rolled Kate into a two count then hit her with a series of strikes. Shirakawa hit her finish for the win.

WINNER: Mina Shirakawa in 3:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Not exactly a squash but a rather quick match without issue. I’d like to see more from Shirakawa on the main stage, so let’s hope she doesn’t continue to be stashed away on Rampage.)

– Stokely Hathaway and Kris Statlander were backstage. Hathaway addressed Willow Nightingale, and said she was surrounded by deviants. He said it blows his mind that Willow would challenge Statlander to a Street Fight. Hathaway was distracted by a stagehand off camera, who he called a Willow fan. Statlander then attacked the stage hand before walking off.

(3) GRIZZLED YOUNG VETERANS (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) (w/Erica Leigh)

Gibson and Truth started for their teams. Gibson quickly tagged in Drake who worked the arm of Truth. Truth caught Gibson with a slam, then tagged in Turbo. Turbo and Truth double slammed Drake before Drake was able to make the blind tag to Gibson. Gibson trashed talked Turbo until the Outrunners attacked him and double teamed Gibson. Gibson made the tag to Drake. [c]

Gibson and Drake worked a double team and effectively cut off the ring from the Outrunners. Truth dropped Drake with a side suplex before making the tag to Turbo who took down both members of GYV. GYV initially caught Turbo who was able to cushion the blow and fire right back. GYV hit a Doomsday Device before hitting their finish for the win.

WINNERS: Grizzled Young Veterans in 9:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Looks like GYV are clearly heels, although it seemed odd to see Outrunners play the face here. I want to see more from GYV, and I hope that means more on Dynamite and at least Collision.)

– Komander, another participant in tonight’s main event, was featured with a video package.

(4) NYLA ROSE vs. AMINAH BELMONT

Belmont went for a suplex to no avail. Rose immediately nailed Belmont with a clothesline, then attacked her in the corner. Rose threw Belmont across the ring before hitting another clothesline. Rose hit a chokeslam, then a Beast Bomb for the win.

WINNERS: Nyla Rose in 1:00

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK!)

– The final competitor in tonight’s main event, Lio Rush, was featured. [c]

(5) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs. KOMANDER (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. LIO RUSH vs. THE BEAST MORTOS

Takeshita focused on Rush as Mortos took on Komander. Takeshita and Mortos looked as if they were trung to one up one another. Rush and Komander each hit Mortos and Takeshita with a dropkick. Takeshita and Mortos caught Rush and Komander on the outside before smashing them into one another. Takeshita and Mortos faced off on the floor and traded a number of clotheslines which ended in a stalemate. Rush and Komander hot stereo dives to the outside to take Takeshita and Mortos down.

Inside the ring, Rush and Komander shook hands before going to battle. They traded holds before Rush rocked Komander to the mat. Takeshita and Mortos hit the ring and double teamed Rush. Rush took Mortos down with a headscissors before getting caught with a huge boot by Takeshita. Komander hit the ring and hit Takeshita with a dropkick. Komander went to the top rope and walked the ropes before hitting a tornillo to the outside. Mortos then flew through the ropes on all three opponents. [c]

Rush nailed Takeshita with a stunner off the ropes before Komander hit the ring and slammed Rush face-first to the mat. Mortos hit the ring next and took down Komander before he and Takeshita took one another out.

Mortos spiked Komander who quickly reversed things to take Mortos down. Mortos stung Komander with a stiff right hand as the two went to the top rope. Takeshita cme up from behind as he took down both men. He made a cover as Rush came off the top rope to break things up. Komander rolled up Takeshita for a two count. Takeshita went for a suplex but Komander swept out his legs. Komander then quickly hit Mortos with a spike to the mat for two.

Komander walked the ropes but missed a moonsault. Rush flew through the ropes with a tope on Mortos. He then came off the top but missed Komander. Morton speared Rush before taking out Komander. Takeshita hit Mortos with a knee before Komander went for a quick pin on Takeshita for two. Takeshita hit Blue Thunder Bomb, then a Falcon Arrow on Komander for the win.

WINNER: Takeshita in 13:30

(Moynahan’s Take: Helluva main event that could have easily been on any Dynamite. Go out of your way to check this one out as any report won’t do it justice.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A good night of action. I appreciate the simple build for tonight’s main event with the four video packages of each participant. We should see more of this on every AEW show; it doesn’t take much. Go out of your way to catch the main event and the opener if time allows. Aside from that, you won’t miss much. Until next week – stay safe everyone!

