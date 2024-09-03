FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Joe Tessitore’s Raw debut, All In attendance, Bash in Berlin follow-up including Punk-Drew, LA Knight, Fletcher or Garcia, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- Joe Tessatore’s Raw debut
- All In attendance
- Bash in Berlin follow-up by WWE including Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk
- Did WWE doing business in London cause AEW to skip next year at Wembley?
- L.A. Knight’s U.S. Title reign and should he face A.J. Styles?
- What is TNA getting out of the deal with WWE?
- MJF’s character lately
- All Out line-up preview
- And more
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.