FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Joe Tessitore’s Raw debut, All In attendance, Bash in Berlin follow-up including Punk-Drew, LA Knight, Fletcher or Garcia, more (108 min.)

September 3, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

  • Joe Tessatore’s Raw debut
  • All In attendance
  • Bash in Berlin follow-up by WWE including Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk
  • Did WWE doing business in London cause AEW to skip next year at Wembley?
  • L.A. Knight’s U.S. Title reign and should he face A.J. Styles?
  • What is TNA getting out of the deal with WWE?
  • MJF’s character lately
  • All Out line-up preview
  • And more

