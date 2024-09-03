FREE PODCAST 9/3 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Joe Tessitore’s Raw debut, All In attendance, Bash in Berlin follow-up including Punk-Drew, LA Knight, Fletcher or Garcia, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Joe Tessatore’s Raw debut

All In attendance

Bash in Berlin follow-up by WWE including Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk

Did WWE doing business in London cause AEW to skip next year at Wembley?

L.A. Knight’s U.S. Title reign and should he face A.J. Styles?

What is TNA getting out of the deal with WWE?

MJF’s character lately

All Out line-up preview

And more

