VIP AUDIO 9/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: All Out line-up, Bautista’s latest movie, Hogan’s latest complaint, Ripley-Jey storyline, Ricochet, Tessitore, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- Hulk Hogan complaining to Logan Paul about fans not forgiving his mistakes, cites Chris Benoit.
- Is Logan Paul reversing the repair he did to his reputation lately?
- Thoughts on Joe Tessitore after one night along with some thoughts on his announcing career before WWE.
- Various reactions to AEW All In attendance figures.
- All Out line-up thoughts with a fast turnaround from All In.
- Thoughts on NXT No Mercy including Giulia’s debut and Joe Hendry.
- Rhea Ripley-Jey Uso storyline.
- Comparing revamped Judgment Day to revamped Bloodline.
- A preview of Dave Bautista’s new movie which includes Drew McIntyre.
- Ricochet’s debut on AEW Dynamite last week.
- Some college football tie-ins with WWE and how AEW ought to try to get in the game.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.