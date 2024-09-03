VIP AUDIO 9/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: All Out line-up, Bautista’s latest movie, Hogan’s latest complaint, Ripley-Jey storyline, Ricochet, Tessitore, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Hulk Hogan complaining to Logan Paul about fans not forgiving his mistakes, cites Chris Benoit.

Is Logan Paul reversing the repair he did to his reputation lately?

Thoughts on Joe Tessitore after one night along with some thoughts on his announcing career before WWE.

Various reactions to AEW All In attendance figures.

All Out line-up thoughts with a fast turnaround from All In.

Thoughts on NXT No Mercy including Giulia’s debut and Joe Hendry.

Rhea Ripley-Jey Uso storyline.

Comparing revamped Judgment Day to revamped Bloodline.

A preview of Dave Bautista’s new movie which includes Drew McIntyre.

Ricochet’s debut on AEW Dynamite last week.

Some college football tie-ins with WWE and how AEW ought to try to get in the game.

