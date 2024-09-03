News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/3 – Everything with Rich & Wade: All Out line-up, Bautista’s latest movie, Hogan’s latest complaint, Ripley-Jey storyline, Ricochet, Tessitore, more (61 min.)

September 3, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics:

  • Hulk Hogan complaining to Logan Paul about fans not forgiving his mistakes, cites Chris Benoit.
  • Is Logan Paul reversing the repair he did to his reputation lately?
  • Thoughts on Joe Tessitore after one night along with some thoughts on his announcing career before WWE.
  • Various reactions to AEW All In attendance figures.
  • All Out line-up thoughts with a fast turnaround from All In.
  • Thoughts on NXT No Mercy including Giulia’s debut and Joe Hendry.
  • Rhea Ripley-Jey Uso storyline.
  • Comparing revamped Judgment Day to revamped Bloodline.
  • A preview of Dave Bautista’s new movie which includes Drew McIntyre.
  • Ricochet’s debut on AEW Dynamite last week.
  • Some college football tie-ins with WWE and how AEW ought to try to get in the game.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024