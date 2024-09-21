FREE PODCAST 9/21 – WKPWP NXT on USA Debut Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (9-19-2019) Keller & Stoup & Wells & Pageot analyze choices made to introduce NXT, on-site report, Triple H media conference reax (150 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (9-19-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Dailycast host Harley R. Pageot to discuss NXT’s debut live episode on USA Network with live callers and mailbag questions. They discuss the choice of who to feature at the start, who was and wasn’t included, the pace of the show, the heavy emphasis on wrestling over talking, production values, and key outcomes and storyline developments. They talk with PWTorch Dailycast NXT cohost Tom Stoup to get an on-site report from Full Sail including what happened before and after the live show on USA and WWE Network along with comparisons to regular NXT TV tapings. Then PWTorch Dailycast “PWT Talks NXT” host Kelly Wells joins to share details on the Triple H media call afterward and his take on Triple H’s reaction and spin.

