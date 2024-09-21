News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/21 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Caldwell discusses when Roman’s first big title should come, should WWE introduce a WWE Network Title, TNA ratings, WWE NOC preview, live callers (105 min.)

September 21, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Sept. 18, 2014 episode of “James Caldwell Talks Wrestling.” Topics discussed with live callers included:

  • WWE Night of Champions predictions
  • TNA Impact ratings
  • Should WWE introduce a Network Title
  • Should Roman Reigns’s big victory come at WM32 (or Summerslam 2015) instead of WM31 to take the pressure off
  • And much more

