FREE PODCAST 9/26 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Keller interviews Justin Credible: Is Sami too much like Daniel Bryan, Roman’s pros and cons, Lesnar’s conditioning, how wrestlers with different languages communicate, more (117 min.)

September 26, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-25-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Justin Credible (P.J. Polaco) covering a wide array of topics with live callers and emails. Subjects included: What’s gone wrong with WWE lately, is Hideo Itami/Kenta doomed, pros and cons of Reigns’s push, first-hand comparisons between being ECW and WWE wrestler, language barrier between wrestlers in ring, Ryback, Lesnar’s conditioning, is Sami Zayn too much like Daniel Bryan, and much more. The VIP Aftershow started around the 85 minute mark.

