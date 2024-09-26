AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (9/25): Grand Slam viewership way down from last year, barely above latest ten-week average, key demo data

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Wednesday night’s (9/25) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 702,000 viewers, compared to 687,000 the prior week and the 716,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 687,000.

One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 855,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 887,000.

Two years ago this week, Dynamite drew 990,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 1,051,000.

COMPARED TO LAST TWO YEAR’S GRAND SLAMS…

Last year’s Grand Slam took place on Sept. 20 drew 984,000. The prior ten-week average was 881,000. So it drew 103,000 more than the prior ten-week average.

Two years ago, Grand Slam drew 1.039 million viewers. The prior ten-week average was 997,000. So it drew 42,000 more than the prior ten-week average.

This week’s episode drew 5,000 more than the prior ten-week average which was 697,000.

KEY DEMO DATA

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.23 rating, compared to 0.22 and 0.21 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.22.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.28 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.31.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.34 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.34.

The announced matches and segments were…

Bryan Danielson vs. Nigel McGuinness

Mariah May vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) vs. Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher – AEW World Tag Team Championship match

Prince Nana to give update on Swerve Strickland

Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin

Hook vs. Roderick Strong – FTW Championship match

