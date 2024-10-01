FREE PODCAST 9/30 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Machado: Should Seth have decided outcome of Reed-Strowman match, Drew-Punk, Sami-Gunther, Wyatt Sicks latest, more (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado. They discuss the Last Monster Standing match which was a blast, but did it have a lame ending with Seth Rollins’s return determining the outcome? Also, the latest QR code clues from the Wyatt Sicks, the final Drew McIntyre-C.M. Punk exchange, Sami Zayn goads Gunther into giving him a World Title match after all, but it’s happening on Raw rather than Bad Blood, and then Bron Breaker immediately distracted from it. All that and much more with live caller, chat room, and mailbag interactions throughout.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO