FREE PODCAST 10/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Heydorn: The possible end of Danielson, Garcia and Darby missteps on promos, WrestleDream hype, more (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn of Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated to discuss the Oct. 8 edition of AEW Dynamite including whether this is the end for Bryan Danielson and, if so, whether it was a fitting end. Also, did AEW succeed in a fast turnaround for hyping WrestleDream and selling it to their audience? Plus extensive conversation and chat room interaction regarding the missteps in the Daniel Garcia segment and the Darby promo with Brody King. And more with with a special appearance by PWTorch’s Javier Machado plus chat room interactions throughout.

