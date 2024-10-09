News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 10/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Final hype for WrestleDream, Danielson & Yuta vs. Claudio & Pac, Hook seeks to avenge attack on his dad, Jake Roberts returns, Callis-Ospreay exchange, Garcia returns (35 min.)

October 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Oct. 8 episode of AEW Dynamite including final hype for WrestleDream, Bryan Danielson & Wheeler Yuta vs. Claudio & Pac, Hook seeking to avenge attack on his dad, Jake Roberts returns, Callis-Ospreay exchange, Garcia returns, Mercedes Moné vs. Emi Sakura, and more.

