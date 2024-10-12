AEW WRESTLEDREAM PPV PREVIEW (10/12): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Where: Tacoma, Wash. at Tacoma Dome

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,628 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 8,304. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for soccer.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley – AEW World Championship

Ricochet vs. Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita – AEW International Championship

Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale – AEW Women’s World Championship

Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata – TNT Championship

Young Bucks vs. Private Party – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho – ROH World Championship

Hologram vs. “The Beast” Mortos – 2 Out of 3 Falls match

Darby Allin vs. Brody King

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jay White

Swerve Strickland returns

