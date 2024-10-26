VIP AUDIO 10/25 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Jey and Jimmy embrace, MCMG win tag titles in impromptu title match, Cody-Gunther exchange, Orton calls out Triple H, more (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the October 25 edition of WWE Smackdown which included The Motor City Machine Guns winning the WWE Tag Team Titles in an impromptu but earned title shot. Also, an in-ring exchange with Cody Rhodes and Gunther, Randy Orton calls on Triple H to give him a match against Kevin Owens, Andrade wrestled Carmelo Hayes in the seventh match in their series, Roman Reigns appears and observes Jimmy and Jey embrace, and more.

