FREE PODCAST 10/25 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barnett: MCMG’s surprising huge win, Jey and Jimmy reuniting, Cody-Gunther dynamic, more (135 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to discuss WWE Smackdown including the unscheduled and surprising big WWE Tag Team Title win for the Motor City Machine Guns in the main event, the Jimmy and Jey reunion and hug, the Cody Rhodes-Gunther exchange, and Randy Orton-Triple H segment, the Nia Jax/Tiffany dynamic, and more with live caller, chat, and email interactions throughout.

