FREE PODCAST 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the Moxley faction and lack of top-tier faces to oppose them, Kyle Fletcher’s star status, Adam Cole’s AEW return, more (133 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- Where are the top-tier baby faces during Moxley’s takeover?
- Kyle Fletcher on the ascension
- The Hurt Syndicate and adding former WWE talent
- Reestablishing Adam Cole and reuniting with Undisputed Kingdom
- Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Championship in a dangerous ladder match
- Lack of focus and excitement surrounding Women’s division title challengers
- Upcoming shows
- Mailbag and Trivia
