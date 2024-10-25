FREE PODCAST 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the Moxley faction and lack of top-tier faces to oppose them, Kyle Fletcher’s star status, Adam Cole’s AEW return, more (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Where are the top-tier baby faces during Moxley’s takeover?

Kyle Fletcher on the ascension

The Hurt Syndicate and adding former WWE talent

Reestablishing Adam Cole and reuniting with Undisputed Kingdom

Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Championship in a dangerous ladder match

Lack of focus and excitement surrounding Women’s division title challengers

Upcoming shows

Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO