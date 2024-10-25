News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss the Moxley faction and lack of top-tier faces to oppose them, Kyle Fletcher’s star status, Adam Cole’s AEW return, more (133 min.)

October 25, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Where are the top-tier baby faces during Moxley’s takeover?
  • Kyle Fletcher on the ascension
  • The Hurt Syndicate and adding former WWE talent
  • Reestablishing Adam Cole and reuniting with Undisputed Kingdom
  • Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Championship in a dangerous ladder match
  • Lack of focus and excitement surrounding Women’s division title challengers
  • Upcoming shows
  • Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024