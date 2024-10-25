News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/25 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Caldwell & Parks break down Hell in a Cell in depth with live callers, plus look ahead to Survivor Series and … WM31? (102 min.)

October 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Oct. 26, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with Greg Parks & James Caldwell breaking down the just-completed Hell in a Cell PPV with live callers, plus look ahead to what might be next.

