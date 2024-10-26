VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #832 (October 30, 2004): Cover Story on chances of TNA Victory Road drawing decent buyrate, News including Vince missing Raw and Smackdown, backstage insight into various personalities in WWE management, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #832 cover-dated October 30, 2004: This issue includes Cover Story featuring analysis of the chances of TNA Victory Road drawing a decent buyrate… Top Five Stories of the Week including Vince McMahon missing Raw and Smackdown… WWE Newswire – Tons of backstage insight into various personalities in management… TNA Newswire – Nash & Hall update, Hall’s backstage antics, Jeff Hardy problems… The Big Story TV reports on Raw, Smackdown, and Impact… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo: Who Knew that Vince McMahon was holding back Triple H!.. Jason Powell’s On Topic: What’s to like about WWE’s top babyface Pat Patterson… Pat McNeill’s Factor: Great Survivor Series Moments Revisited… James Guttman Files: Three Rosters, Three Problems… Wade Keller’s End Notes: Random Thoughts on Vince 1993 comments, TNA, IC Title… Torch Talk: Tom Prichard, part two… Torch Triple Play: Vince McMahon 1993 Interview Highlights, Arena Spotlight… Weekly Events Schedule…

