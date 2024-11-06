FREE PODCAST 11/6 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin discuss merits of Cody’s push, AEW-NXT ratings stalemate, NXT-Raw-SD invasions, NJPW, more (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (11-7-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd reacted to that week’s ratings tie between AEW and NXT, evaluated AEW’s Full Gear hype plus provides a full PPV preview, declared his point of view about the push of Cody, reacts to NXT being invaded by The O.C., reviewed Raw and NJPW Power Struggle, and more.

