FREE PODCAST 11/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomares: Speculation on various Fifth Man at War Games candidates, will women have War Games, Gunther-Priest, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Mauricio Pomares. They begin by speculating on the fifth man possibilities including names hinted at on Raw and otherwise. Also, will the women have a War Games match too, discussion Gunther-Damien Priest, latest with Miz, latest with New Day, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO